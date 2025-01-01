Hector You've been a fugitive. You've been in prison for your beliefs, you've lost family and loved ones. I mean, you've just been through so much. How is it you're so happy?

Old Monk Because I've been through so much.

Hector I mean, searching for happiness is one thing, but making it the goal, it just doesn't work, does it?

Old Monk Higher than that, Hector. More important than what we are searching for is what we are avoiding.

Hector Like unhappiness. So, don't make unhappiness *not* the goal?

Old Monk Higher than that.

Hector Avoiding unhappiness is *not* the road to happiness.

Old Monk You hold all the cards, Hector.