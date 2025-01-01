Professor CoremanWe should concern ourselves, not so much with the pursuit of happiness, but with the happiness of pursuit.
[class laughs and applauds]
Professor CoremanHow many of us, I wonder, can recall that childhood moment when we experienced happiness as a state of being. That single moment of untarnished joy. That moment when everything in our world, inside and out, was alright. Everything was alright.
Dying Woman on PlaneI'm not afraid, Hector. People who are afraid of death are afraid of life.
HectorYou've been a fugitive. You've been in prison for your beliefs, you've lost family and loved ones. I mean, you've just been through so much. How is it you're so happy?
Old MonkBecause I've been through so much.
HectorI mean, searching for happiness is one thing, but making it the goal, it just doesn't work, does it?
Old MonkHigher than that, Hector. More important than what we are searching for is what we are avoiding.
HectorLike unhappiness. So, don't make unhappiness *not* the goal?
Old MonkHigher than that.
HectorAvoiding unhappiness is *not* the road to happiness.
Old MonkYou hold all the cards, Hector.
[both laugh]
EdwardYou're a very very strange person, Hector. The kind of person I normally avoid like the plague. I'm glad I didn't.
Old MonkWould you like to come in?
HectorYes, please. 'Cause I might not be around next week.
Old MonkThe moment of death is indeed uncertain. Come in.
HectorYour English is very good. Where are you from?
ClaraHector... Morning, sweetheart. Time to raise and shine.
Hector[narrating]One upon a time, there was a young psychiatrist called Hector, who had a very satisfactory life. His world was tidy, uncomplicated. And he liked it that way. He took great comfort in its predictable patterns. Patterns his girl friend Clara was happy to maintain.
Professor Coreman[narrating]One upon a time, there was a young psychiatrist called Hector, who was very satisfied with his life.
Hector[to stewardess]Far be it for me, and forgive me for asking, and I don't mean to pry, but can this plane go any faster?
Professor CoremanHis world was complex, sometimes even chaotic. And he liked it that way. He took comfort in the rich, random patterns of his life. He listened to his patients with real patience.