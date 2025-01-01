Menu
Jimi: All Is by My Side Movie Quotes

Jimi: All Is by My Side Movie Quotes

Jimi Hendrix When the power of love takes over the love of power, that's when things will change.
Jimi Hendrix Knowledge speaks. Wisdom listens.
Jimi Hendrix Things you love, they stay with you. If you want them to or not.
Linda Keith You have a very annoying way of being quite simply profound.
Jimi Hendrix You can't change the world. If I could, only thing I'd probably do is just put... I'd like a little bit more color on the streets. Other than that, man, just take shit how it comes.
Jimi Hendrix I want my music to go inside the soul of a person. You know, for me it's colors. I want people to feel the music the same way I see it. It's just colors. That's it. The rest is just painted with a little science fiction here and there.
Jimi Hendrix I got no intentions. I see how intentions do people. They're like, I'm gonna plan to do this and I'm planning to do that. And as soon as things don't work out, it fucks them all up.
Linda Keith Got all these men writing songs to me. Then I go home and I listen to them alone. What is it with you rock 'n' rollers? You can perform for a thousand people and you can't be honest with one. You can sing it all, you just can't say the words.
Jimi Hendrix It's not about being better, you know, or anything-anything like that. You know, it's about being inspired. And I'm inspired by everybody. I'm inspired by all kinds of people. You know, it's art to me. You know, and with art- it's just showing something that you've never seen before. Or-Or even if it's something that you see every day just showing it in a new way, you know. So I should-I should be able to take, like, any song and- I should be able to take Auld Lang Syne and do it in a new way you've never even heard it before. You know what I mean? So- it's all inspiration and inspiring other people.
Linda Keith Then you can tell your friends you've done the closest thing to sucking a Rolling Stone's cock. And that's what you really want, isn't it?
