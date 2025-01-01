It's not about being better, you know, or anything-anything like that. You know, it's about being inspired. And I'm inspired by everybody. I'm inspired by all kinds of people. You know, it's art to me. You know, and with art- it's just showing something that you've never seen before. Or-Or even if it's something that you see every day just showing it in a new way, you know. So I should-I should be able to take, like, any song and- I should be able to take Auld Lang Syne and do it in a new way you've never even heard it before. You know what I mean? So- it's all inspiration and inspiring other people.