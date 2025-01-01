Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
When the Game Stands Tall
When the Game Stands Tall Movie Quotes
When the Game Stands Tall Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Buster Matthews
Do you know why they call me Buster?
Beaser
'Cause you're stupid enough to let them?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terry Eidson
Why don't you tackle him? This is a contact sport. You can hit someone; it's encouraged even!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chris has elected to take a knee rather then run the ball in]
Mickey Ryan
What are you doing, coach? Let him run it. Forty-one blast, come on. There's still time. Run it! Run it!
Bev Ladouceur
Mickey, Bob's not calling the plays.
Mickey Ryan
You don't understand football.
Bev Ladouceur
It's not about football.
Mickey Ryan
Your husband is costing my son this record.
Bev Ladouceur
My husband's turning your son into a man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Michael Chiklis
Clancy Brown
Laura Dern
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree