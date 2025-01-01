Menu
Kinoafisha Films When the Game Stands Tall When the Game Stands Tall Movie Quotes

Buster Matthews Do you know why they call me Buster?
Beaser 'Cause you're stupid enough to let them?
Terry Eidson Why don't you tackle him? This is a contact sport. You can hit someone; it's encouraged even!
[Chris has elected to take a knee rather then run the ball in]
Mickey Ryan What are you doing, coach? Let him run it. Forty-one blast, come on. There's still time. Run it! Run it!
Bev Ladouceur Mickey, Bob's not calling the plays.
Mickey Ryan You don't understand football.
Bev Ladouceur It's not about football.
Mickey Ryan Your husband is costing my son this record.
Bev Ladouceur My husband's turning your son into a man.
