The Interview Movie Quotes

The Interview Movie Quotes

Dave Skylark They hate us because they ain't us!
Kim Jong-un You know what's more destructive than a nuclear bomb?... Words.
Dave Skylark Haters gonna hate, and ain'ters gonna ain't!
Agent Lacey The CIA would love it if you two could... take him out.
Dave Skylark Hmm?
Agent Lacey Take him out.
Dave Skylark Take him out?
Aaron Rapaport For drinks?
Agent Lacey No, no, no. Take him out.
Dave Skylark Take out... like to dinner?
Aaron Rapaport Take him out to a meal?
Agent Lacey Take him out.
Aaron Rapaport On the town?
Aaron Rapaport To party?
Agent Lacey No.
[whispering]
Agent Lacey Take him out.
Aaron Rapaport You want us to assassinate the leader of North Korea.
Agent Lacey Yes.
Dave Skylark Whaaaaaaaat?
Dave Skylark [admires a war tank] Holy fuckamole. Is that real?
Kim Jong-un It was a gift to my grandfather from Stalin
Dave Skylark In my country it's pronounced Stallone.
Kim Jong-un You're so funny, Dave.
Dave Skylark This whole time I thought you were Samwise to my Frodo. But you're just... Boromir!
Aaron Rapaport I don't know who the FUCK that is!
Dave Skylark 'I don't know who Boromir is', that's such a Boromir thing to say!
Dave Skylark [singing] ... just own the night! Like it's the 4th of July!
Kim Jong-un [crying] No, not the chorus, please!
Dave Skylark [singing] Cuz Kimmie you're a firework! Come on let your colors burn!
Dave Skylark This is 2014, women are smart now!
[first lines]
Korean Girl [singing in Korean] Our Beloved Leader is wise. He is gentle, kind and strong. We wish him joy. We wish him peace. We wish him love. And the one thing in our time, we wish more than this is for the United States to explode in a ball of fiery hell. May they be forced to starve and beg, and be ravaged by disease. May they be helpless, poor and sad and cold! They are arrogant and fat. They are stupid and they're evil. May they drown in their own blood and feces. Die America, die. Oh please won't you die? It would fill my tiny little heart with joy. May your women all be raped by beasts of the jungle while your children are foooorced to watch!
Dave Skylark CUNT PUNCH THAT BITCH
Aaron Rapaport It's that Katy fucking Perry?
Dave Skylark Leave it on! It helps me to concentrate.
Dave Skylark Get that goat! Get that goat! I have some questions for that goat.
Dave Skylark You got fucked by Robocop, dude!
Dave Skylark How's the puppy!
Sook Puppy is O.K.!
Dave Skylark You protect that puppy with your life.
Dave Skylark This is like Spike Lee saying he's white.
Kim Jong-un [On Katy Perry's music] It's so empowering.
Kim Jong-un I have no comment on Margaritas.
Dave Skylark Then why don't you drink them?
Kim Jong-un I don't like brain freeze.
[crying]
Kim Jong-un Fuck you, Dave. You fucking asshole.
Dave Skylark He ate it! You're not even supposed to touch it and he ate it! Chewing it! Chewing it!
Dave Skylark Team Skylark never backs down from a jerkoff.
Dave Skylark Kim must die, it's the American way.
Sook How many times can the U.S. make the same mistake?
Aaron Rapaport As many times as it takes!
[Sook Rips Aaron's shirt open]
Sook You're hairy! You're so hairy like a bear! Your nipples are so pink!
Aaron Rapaport Yes they are!
Sook Love it! Ohhh!
Aaron Rapaport Eminem's gay in our show!
Sook He does not have a butt hole. He has no need for one.
Dave Skylark I said that to Aaron that this bitch is as blind as a bat!
[last lines]
Dave Skylark This was a revolution ignited with nothing more than a camera and some questions. Questions that led a man, once revered as a god among mortals, to cry and shit his pants.
Dave Skylark Aaron, are you inside the tiger?
Dave Skylark Welcome to the jungle, baby, welcome to the jungle. Na na na knees.
Agent Lacey You're going to have to put it in your ass.
Kim Jong-un I don't know what you're talking about! I never heard this song before!
Dave Skylark You don't have to lie anymore. Katy Perry's your *favorite*!
Kim Jong-un Katy who?
Aaron Rapaport Oh no! We really fucked up, guys! He's arming his fucking nukes!
Dave Skylark When you score a Bin Laden, or a Hitler, or an Un, you take it by the balls! It's the first rule of journalism. You give the people what they waaant!
Aaron Rapaport That's not the first rule of journalism. I think it's like the first rule of like circuses and demolition derbies.
Aaron Rapaport I packed like a fool! Like a goddamn fool!
Aaron Rapaport Take your hands away. I saw the boner!
Dave Skylark I'm not taking my hands away.
Aaron Rapaport Move your fucking hands!
Dave Skylark Fine. Wanna see it?
Dave Skylark [mid-escape] Wait... the puppy!
Dave Skylark Maybe 'the media' is manipulating you!
Dave Skylark As the two best friends stared each other in the eyes, they knew that this might be the end of a long road. But they also knew how much they meant to each other. And even though neither one could say it out loud, they were both thinking...
Aaron Rapaport [whispers] I love you.
[they embrace]
Agent Lacey Do not fight that tiger, you WILL die!
[Eminem just said on Dave Skylark's show that he is gay]
Dave Skylark Eminem, lets just back it up a moment. You just said that you are gay? And I'm just curious what you meant by that, exactly.
Eminem I mean, I'm gay.
Dave Skylark I'm just a little confused here because gay can mean a lot of things.
Eminem I am a homosexual.
Dave Skylark Meaning?
Eminem I like men.
Aaron Rapaport Dude! The fuck, man! That was John Kerry's office!
Dave Skylark Forget this oak tree looking fuck! This is top sense! The Times' heading about... about North Korea, read the bottom... after all that... the death camp shit!
Aaron Rapaport Although Kim Jong-un rallies his people with cries for the destruction of the United States of America, he is known to be an affluent consumer of American entertainment. His favorite shows are Big Bang Theory... and Skylark tonight!
Dave Skylark You sent my friend into a tiger patch?
Bill Maher [watching Dave's show] This is fucking bullshit!
Dave Skylark What a fuckin' bitch, am I right?
Aaron Rapaport No! You're not right! He's not being a bitch! He's completely right!
Dave Skylark He's motherfucking peanut butter and jealous!
Aaron Rapaport He's not jealous!
Dave Skylark He's putting KY jealous all over his dick!
Aaron Rapaport What have they gotta be jealous of?
Dave Skylark Fuckers hate us 'cause they ain't us!
Aaron Rapaport They hate us 'cause we're anus? What the fuck does the anus have to do with this?
Dave Skylark They hate us 'cause they AIN'T us!
Aaron Rapaport That's not what it is!
Rob Lowe [replying to Skylark's question when did his baldness started] It started on "The Outsiders".
Dave Skylark Would you like a drink or some of Aaron's cocaine?
Dave Skylark It's a fucking tiger!
Dave Skylark [on Kim] Look! Look at this butt-fuck! He's got a whole parade of nukes! He's ready to use them.
Kim Jong-un Good morning, Dave.
Dave Skylark Good morning.
Reporter Yo Skylark, which side of President Kim's ass you gonna kiss?
Dave Skylark I'm not gonna kiss them, but let's just say I might give him something special with my hand
[gestures with his hand and smirks]
Dave Skylark .
Reporter [laughing] You gonna jerk him off?
Dave Skylark What? No! That's a *double entendre*! I'm *foreshadowing*!
Aaron Rapaport Shut up! Shut up! Get in the fucking car! Shut up! Shut up! Why would you say that? Why would you say that?
Dave Skylark I think we need to do this. She is so cool!
Aaron Rapaport You don't see what's happening? It's so obvious! It's crazy!
Dave Skylark What?
Aaron Rapaport They are honeypotting us!
Dave Skylark What?
Aaron Rapaport It's an attractive spy woman who lured men into doing shits they're not supposed to do. How come you not see that?
Dave Skylark Because that is so sexist.
Aaron Rapaport Is it?
Dave Skylark This is 2014. Women are smart now.
Aaron Rapaport Do you actually think she just so happens to have everything you find attractive? Bangs, giant tits, glasses. They're fake, man!
Dave Skylark Fake glasses?
Dave Skylark I'm sorry, this is completely unrelated, but... ehmmm... what happened to your glasses?
Agent Lacey Oh, I... I got Lasik.
Dave Skylark Between the time I saw you and now?
Agent Lacey Yes.
Agent Lacey Okay.
Aaron Rapaport Damn, she was sexy.
Agent Lacey Please remember, gentlemen, you are entering into the most dangerous and unpredictable country on Earth. Kim Jong-Un is a master manipulator. His people revere him as a god. They'll believe anything he tells them, including that he can speak to dolphins or he doesn't urinate and defecate.
Dave Skylark Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa... You're telling me my man doesn't pee or poop?
Agent Lacey I'm telling you he does, and he lies to his people and they believe him.
Aaron Rapaport Everybody pees and poops. Where would it go otherwise? He'd explode.
Dave Skylark But he does talk to dolphins?
Agent Lacey [sigh in frustation]
[after a General says that Dave had ironically honey-potted him]
Kim Jong-un [in Korean] Ironic! IRONIC!
[shoots the General in the ass]
Kim Jong-un [in Korean] Your butthole is ironic!
[after hearing Kim Jong-un fart loudly on Korean TV]
Soldier Watching the Interview [in Korean] He's no God! He has a butt-hole!
Guard #1 [in Korean] How dare you talk about Supreme Leader that way!
[they fight]
Dave Skylark If liking Katy Perry and drinking margaritas is gay, then who wants to be straight?
Aaron Rapaport [after Sook emptys her machine gun] Whoa, girl, you're a bad ass.
Dave Skylark Man... this is so nice. Let me ask you something. Now, don't take this the wrong way.
Kim Jong-un You can ask me anything Dave.
Dave Skylark Do you pee and poo?
Kim Jong-un [chuckles] You've heard the stories, huh?
[chuckles]
Kim Jong-un Yes, I pee and poo.
Dave Skylark So you have a butt hole?
Kim Jong-un I've got a butt hole and it's working overtime.
Dave Skylark You are awesome.
