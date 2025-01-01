Korean Girl[singing in Korean]Our Beloved Leader is wise. He is gentle, kind and strong. We wish him joy. We wish him peace. We wish him love. And the one thing in our time, we wish more than this is for the United States to explode in a ball of fiery hell. May they be forced to starve and beg, and be ravaged by disease. May they be helpless, poor and sad and cold! They are arrogant and fat. They are stupid and they're evil. May they drown in their own blood and feces. Die America, die. Oh please won't you die? It would fill my tiny little heart with joy. May your women all be raped by beasts of the jungle while your children are foooorced to watch!
Dave SkylarkAs the two best friends stared each other in the eyes, they knew that this might be the end of a long road. But they also knew how much they meant to each other. And even though neither one could say it out loud, they were both thinking...
Dave SkylarkForget this oak tree looking fuck! This is top sense! The Times' heading about... about North Korea, read the bottom... after all that... the death camp shit!
Aaron RapaportAlthough Kim Jong-un rallies his people with cries for the destruction of the United States of America, he is known to be an affluent consumer of American entertainment. His favorite shows are Big Bang Theory... and Skylark tonight!
Agent LaceyPlease remember, gentlemen, you are entering into the most dangerous and unpredictable country on Earth. Kim Jong-Un is a master manipulator. His people revere him as a god. They'll believe anything he tells them, including that he can speak to dolphins or he doesn't urinate and defecate.
Dave SkylarkWhoa, whoa, whoa, whoa... You're telling me my man doesn't pee or poop?
Agent LaceyI'm telling you he does, and he lies to his people and they believe him.
Aaron RapaportEverybody pees and poops. Where would it go otherwise? He'd explode.