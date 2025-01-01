Leo DemidovIf you are so innocent, why do you run? Hmm?
Anatoly Tarasovich BrodskyThat's a very good question. I run because you were following me. When you are followed, you are arrested. And when you are arrested, you are already guilty. So you tell me, why did I run?
Raisa DemidovLeo, do you know what people get around here when they demand the truth? Do you? They get terror.
Title CardIn 1933, at the height of Joseph Stalin's state-imposed famine against the Ukrainian people, an estimated 25,000 died each day from starvation. The systematic extermination by hunger known as the Holodomor, left millions of children orphaned.
TortoiseI'll give you a new one. Leo. Like a lion.
TortoiseWhat did you expect when you came here? That we didn't mind dying? That Raisa would be saved? But if you don't denounce her, we will die, all four of us. With the only difference, that you would die knowing in your heart that you did the right thing. And so you calculate. One dead. Or four. One dead. Or four.
Vladimir MalevichAt the end of the day, hero, monster... we are both killers, you and I. Tell me, are there no children on your conscience, Leo? You knew what you were doing and you chose to do it. But me,