Kinoafisha Films Child 44 Child 44 Movie Quotes

Leo Demidov If you are so innocent, why do you run? Hmm?
Anatoly Tarasovich Brodsky That's a very good question. I run because you were following me. When you are followed, you are arrested. And when you are arrested, you are already guilty. So you tell me, why did I run?
Raisa Demidov Leo, do you know what people get around here when they demand the truth? Do you? They get terror.
Leo Demidov Raisa, we are already dead.
Title Card There is no murder in paradise.
Title Card In 1933, at the height of Joseph Stalin's state-imposed famine against the Ukrainian people, an estimated 25,000 died each day from starvation. The systematic extermination by hunger known as the Holodomor, left millions of children orphaned.
Vasili Is that how little you think of me?
Alexei Andreyev I don't think anything of you.
Leo Demidov Raisa. Do you think that... that I am... That I am truly a frightful man? You think maybe I am... a monster?
Raisa Demidov [quietly but firmly] No.
[first lines]
Tortoise Your father?
Young Leo Demidov [yes]
Tortoise Dead?
Young Leo Demidov [yes]
Tortoise What's your name?
Young Leo Demidov I don't want it any more.
Tortoise I'll give you a new one. Leo. Like a lion.
Tortoise What did you expect when you came here? That we didn't mind dying? That Raisa would be saved? But if you don't denounce her, we will die, all four of us. With the only difference, that you would die knowing in your heart that you did the right thing. And so you calculate. One dead. Or four. One dead. Or four.
Vladimir Malevich At the end of the day, hero, monster... we are both killers, you and I. Tell me, are there no children on your conscience, Leo? You knew what you were doing and you chose to do it. But me,
[sobbing]
Vladimir Malevich I can't help it. I can't.
Major Kuzmin You wanted his desk? Then take the weight that comes with it.
