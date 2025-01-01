[first lines]

Tuck All right, mom, I'm leaving. Spending the night at Alex's house so we can play a new video game.

Theresa Simms [busy talking] Have whatever you want, honey.

Tuck You know what, I lied, actually. We're gonna ride our bikes out into the desert, at night, alone. Without supervision.

Theresa Simms [still busy talking] Okay, see you then, sweetie.

Tuck Also rob a bank. Go to Mexico. Maybe even start a new life.