Kinoafisha Films Earth to Echo Earth to Echo Movie Quotes

Earth to Echo Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Tuck When you're a kid you think you're invisible. You think you can't make a difference. We're not kids anymore. We know now that we can do anything. Having a friend light-years away taught us that distance is just a state of mind. If you're best friends, then you always will be... No matter where you are in the universe.
Alex I don't really know how to say goodbye, so I'm not gonna. And um... um, you're my friend you know, and when I'm old, even when you think I've forgotten, I'm always gonna be there.
[first lines]
Tuck All right, mom, I'm leaving. Spending the night at Alex's house so we can play a new video game.
Theresa Simms [busy talking] Have whatever you want, honey.
Tuck You know what, I lied, actually. We're gonna ride our bikes out into the desert, at night, alone. Without supervision.
Theresa Simms [still busy talking] Okay, see you then, sweetie.
Tuck Also rob a bank. Go to Mexico. Maybe even start a new life.
[leaves]
Christine Hastings Who's this?
Alex That's Emma.
Emma I'm, uh, he's my boyfriend. I mean, friend who's a boy.
Tuck Awkward.
Tuck You know, they say the girls you argue with are the ones you like.
Alex Don't go there, bro.
Tuck [rumbling, then a sustained high-pitch tone] What was that?
Munch F-sharp?
Tuck So let me get this right. So you're building a spaceship...
Alex He's building a spaceship.
Tuck ...and you need our help building the spaceship?
Alien Object [yes]
Alex This guy is building a spaceship.
Tuck Hold up, hold up, hold up. Let me make sure I don't have any plans.
[ponders]
Tuck Nope! We're building a spaceship!
Tuck I've never gone a day without seeing my friends They're, like, the only people in the world who get me.
Dr. Lawrence Madsen Who-who are you?
Emma Who am I? Who am I?
[dramatic sobbing]
Emma Exactly! it's like I don't even know any more!
Tuck You know what, I lied actually.We're gonna ride our bikes in to the desert at night alone.
