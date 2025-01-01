Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Walking with Dinosaurs 3D
Walking with Dinosaurs 3D Movie Quotes
Walking with Dinosaurs 3D Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Patchi
That's right, Tiny Arms!
Alex
Seriously, what's up with those little, baby hands? I mean, look at him he's so cute! I'm sorry, seriously, I mean, what's up with that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juniper
I think I just stepped in some fear!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patchi
[sneezes]
Alex
Oh, gross! Mmm. But tasty!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Alex
Gotcha!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Justin Long
John Leguizamo
Tiya Sircar
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree