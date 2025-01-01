Menu
Kinoafisha Films Tim's Vermeer Tim's Vermeer Movie Quotes

Tim Jenison There's also this modern idea that art and technology must never meet - you know, you go to school for technology or you go to school for art, but never for both... And in the Golden Age, they were one and the same person.
Tim Jenison Took me about half an hour to learn how to operate a paintbrush.
Martin Mull Good for you, it took me 40 years.
Philip Steadman Using Tim's device, it isn't easy, but somehow it does turn you into a machine... You become a machine. Was Vermeer a machine? Maybe Vermeer was strong-minded enough to think, "I'll become a machine".
Penn Jillette Tim's been weightless in an astronaut-training plane and he arranged for me to try it, too. I vomited into my own hair.
Tim Jenison You know, this project is a lot like watching paint dry.
Tim Jenison I tend to build things until they're just barely good enough, and sometimes that envelope gets exceeded.
Penn Jillette Museums don't loan stuff from the 1600s to video engineers with a wacky hobby.
Natalie Jenison So if anything falls askew, your painting's in no danger, is that correct?
Tim Jenison No, I wouldn't say that... But, you know, I can always start over.
