Tim JenisonThere's also this modern idea that art and technology must never meet - you know, you go to school for technology or you go to school for art, but never for both... And in the Golden Age, they were one and the same person.
Tim JenisonTook me about half an hour to learn how to operate a paintbrush.
Philip SteadmanUsing Tim's device, it isn't easy, but somehow it does turn you into a machine... You become a machine. Was Vermeer a machine? Maybe Vermeer was strong-minded enough to think, "I'll become a machine".
Penn JilletteTim's been weightless in an astronaut-training plane and he arranged for me to try it, too. I vomited into my own hair.
Tim JenisonYou know, this project is a lot like watching paint dry.
Tim JenisonI tend to build things until they're just barely good enough, and sometimes that envelope gets exceeded.
Penn JilletteMuseums don't loan stuff from the 1600s to video engineers with a wacky hobby.
Natalie JenisonSo if anything falls askew, your painting's in no danger, is that correct?
Tim JenisonNo, I wouldn't say that... But, you know, I can always start over.