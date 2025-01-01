[Christina must confront to the bossman after her and two others lose a load of drugs on the boat]

Bossman Did you know that the study of human behaviour first began with the study of animals? Darwin discovered that animals exhibit patterns of behaviour based on survival and natural selection. And once you control the variables, those behaviours also can be limited, manipulated. In theory, if an animal is taken care of, nurtured, fed, it will exhibit behavior that can be predicted. But every so often a random gene enters the mix and changes the direction of the group. And it has to be extracted, before the entire herd can duplicate the pattern.

Christina Boss, I did not throw that load, I swear to God.

Bossman You tell me exactly what happened.

[we see the bossman in the next scene help Christina into her car]

Bossman The rules exist for a reason, Christina. But I'm sure you already understand that.

[the bos pulls out a bundle of cash]

Bossman Dollar a pound. Your cut, plus BK and Duane's. They won't be needing theirs. It pays to be more intelligent than an animal.