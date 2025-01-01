Menu
Kinoafisha Films Free Ride Free Ride Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Shell [narrating] Gas, grass, or ass. Nobody rides for free. At least that's what my mom says.
[Christina must confront to the bossman after her and two others lose a load of drugs on the boat]
Bossman Did you know that the study of human behaviour first began with the study of animals? Darwin discovered that animals exhibit patterns of behaviour based on survival and natural selection. And once you control the variables, those behaviours also can be limited, manipulated. In theory, if an animal is taken care of, nurtured, fed, it will exhibit behavior that can be predicted. But every so often a random gene enters the mix and changes the direction of the group. And it has to be extracted, before the entire herd can duplicate the pattern.
Christina Boss, I did not throw that load, I swear to God.
Bossman You tell me exactly what happened.
[we see the bossman in the next scene help Christina into her car]
Bossman The rules exist for a reason, Christina. But I'm sure you already understand that.
[the bos pulls out a bundle of cash]
Bossman Dollar a pound. Your cut, plus BK and Duane's. They won't be needing theirs. It pays to be more intelligent than an animal.
[the bossman walks off]
End Title Card Christina was sentenced to fifteen years but served only one in the West Palm Beach County Jail. Five attorneys were employed by an anonymous donor to plead the case. She never gave names.
End Title Card Christina and MJ shared a house together and worked the night shift at a local factory. Incidentally, they had the run of the joint.
End Title Card Sandy and the Captain disappeared and were never heard from again.
End Title Card Ray stayed and worked for the Bossman.
End Title Card And Shell went on to make this film.
[last lines]
Christina Milland [the real-life Christina Milland narrates] Being a mom, the only... the only thing that a mother thinks about is taking care of her children, no matter what. And I think a lot of the drug stuff where all of the women are in jail, I think that's a big part of just trying to take care of your family, you know? If you can't get any government help, or you can't find a job, then you resort to other things. That's the way it is. You do what you got to do, you know, to take care of your kids and your family. And that's what I did.
[Christina sits with her daughter MJ in the hospital]
Christina [Christina in tears watches her daughter in bed laying beside her] Shh. Baby, I'm right here. Don't try to talk. I'm right here. I'm right here. Shh. In case you need it.
[Christina slides MJ a notepad of paper to her hand]
Christina [Christina whispers to her daughter about letting her go to the party] I've never been very good at this. I failed at... almost everything. But... I'm trying, MJ. I'm really trying. I shouldn't have let you go. It's just that... I was in a hurry. And your face... you just wanted to go so badly. I am so... fucking stupid. So stupid.
[crying]
Christina [MJ begins to move her hand to write something down, she writes, Your My Mom] Thank you, baby. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry.
[the two cry together as Christina holds onto MJ]
[Sandy explains the rules of drug smuggling to Christina]
Sandy All right, first things first. The rules. One: no sampling the load. Two: never, ever throw a load. Three: no relationships inside the organization. The boss man does not like the right hand knowing what the left hand's doing. Comprende?
Christina What?
Sandy I'm not fucking around here, Chris. You got to pay attention.
Christina I'm here for you, Sandy. Whatever you need.
Sandy First thing we got to do is find a boat.
Christina How about that one?
Sandy Too big. We're looking for a 30- to 40-foot fishing boat. Anything bigger draws too much attention. Anything smaller doesn't have enough storage.
[the girls show up to the right size boat]
Sandy All right, Chris. Let's see what you got. This guy's cool. Anyone aboard?
Boat Owner Can I help you?
Christina Hi.
[Sandy hits Christina in the arm]
Christina Uh, I was wondering if we can rent your boat.
Boat Owner Sure do, but I won't be around to run it. I got some relatives in town.
Sandy You got to start thinking like a sailor. So you only want to buy food that keeps, because you never know how long you're going to be out there. You want canned, dry, pickled, smoked, but only the good stuff. Look, Chris, we're moving drugs, not rockets. Just be good at your job, and look good doing it.
[Christina and her daughters lay together for bed in the back seat of the car while on their way to Florida]
Christina Lock your doors. We wouldn't want some trucker crawling in here looking for a warm bed full of ladies.
MJ Yeah, sure you wouldn't.
Shell Good night, John-Boy.
Christina It's not going to be forever.
MJ What if it sucks?
Christina Then we go back to Grandma's.
Shell Is it just going to be the three of us?
Christina Just the three of us.
MJ Do you promise?
Christina Yeah, I promise.
Shell Good night, John-Boy.
MJ Good night, Elizabeth.
Christina Good night, Mary Ellen.
[Christina, Ray, and Captain Jim stare up at the moon]
Ray It's a nice moon tonight.
Captain Jim Going to rain tomorrow.
Christina How do you know?
Captain Jim Ring around the moon, rain soon. See the light reflecting off the cirrostratus in front of the moon? It's associated with warm fronts and moisture.
Captain Jim You learn something new every day.
Captain Jim You can certainly try.
[Christina picks her kids up from school to drive them to Florida]
Christina Come on, get in. I'm going to need a co-pilot.
[Christina holds the maps up to her oldest daughter MJ]
Christina I'll be damned if I'm going to take any lame-asses across state line. We either do this together or not at all.
Shell I'm not a lame-ass.
MJ Why are we going to Florida?
Christina [Christina takes off her sunglasses and shows MJ the bruises her boyfriend gave her] I called Sandy. She said she could get me a job. It's as simple as that.
MJ Does Grandma know?
Christina I'll tell her when we get there. I need to get down there and make some money first. I'm not going to sit here and listen to her tell me what a fucking loser I am for having to move us back in her house. You're either in or you're out.
[MJ takes the maps]
Christina Travellin' '77 south.
[MJ and Shell walk back to their motel room from the store]
MJ Where did you get that?
Shell What?
MJ That gum in your mouth.
Shell Um... Back there.
MJ Back where?
Shell In the store.
MJ We didn't buy any gum, Shell.
Shell Well, I couldn't hold it, so I put it in my pocket and I forgot it was there.
MJ Spit it out.
[MJ holds her hand out]
MJ Spit it out.
[Shell spits the gum into MJ's hand]
MJ OK, we're going to go back, and you're going to tell the store lady you stole it. She'll probably make you give something back.
Shell Why?
MJ We're not trash, Shell. We don't steal.
Shell I didn't mean to.
MJ OK, but you did. Come on.
Shell This sucks.
MJ Sorry, bud.
[Christina meets Ray, the pick-up driver]
Ray Wow, Sandy. Either you got better-looking or I'm about to meet the new girl boss man's been talking about.
Christina You better not let Sandy hear you say that.
Ray I'll be our little secret.
Christina How do you know I can keep a secret?
Ray Just a feeling. You got some change for me?
[Christina bends over into the passenger seat of her car, then giving him the bag]
Ray Look, if you ever need a tour guide or anything, my hourly rate is pretty reasonable.
Christina [laughs and holds her hand out] Chris.
Ray Ray. So I guess the position of the tour guide is taken.
Christina Nah. I just like to get first names. Part of my redneck upbringing.
Ray In that case...
[gets a paper and pen to write his phone number]
Ray I'll show you around the everglades. You, uh... you might recognize some family members there.
Christina [laughs taking the paper] Well, now I'm definitely not calling.
[Shell reads an article out of a newspaper for show and tell in school]
Shell Miss Milland was arrested in front of the house at 3:30 a.m., just one hour after the initial raid. They seized over 15,000 pounds of marijuana, with a street value over $3 million. It is the largest drug seizure in the county's history.
Teacher Well, thank you for sharing, Shell, and, uh, being at show and tell. Is the person in the article someone you know?
Shell She's my mom.
[the teacher and class students look dumbfounded when the school bell rings]
[MJ and Shell lay together on the back of the horse while looking up at the stars]
Shell Why do some look bigger than others?
MJ I don't know.
Shell Why are some brighter?
MJ Maybe they were born that way.
Shell Why?
MJ God wanted it that way, I guess.
Shell I don't think so. I think they were all born bright, and then after a while, all the stuff around them, dust and stuff, covered them up. So you just can't see them. But they're still bright underneath. It's still there if you look closely.
MJ That's why you're going to be the doctor and I'm going to ride horses.
