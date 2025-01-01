Shell[narrating]Gas, grass, or ass. Nobody rides for free. At least that's what my mom says.
[Christina must confront to the bossman after her and two others lose a load of drugs on the boat]
BossmanDid you know that the study of human behaviour first began with the study of animals? Darwin discovered that animals exhibit patterns of behaviour based on survival and natural selection. And once you control the variables, those behaviours also can be limited, manipulated. In theory, if an animal is taken care of, nurtured, fed, it will exhibit behavior that can be predicted. But every so often a random gene enters the mix and changes the direction of the group. And it has to be extracted, before the entire herd can duplicate the pattern.
ChristinaBoss, I did not throw that load, I swear to God.
[we see the bossman in the next scene help Christina into her car]
BossmanThe rules exist for a reason, Christina. But I'm sure you already understand that.
[the bos pulls out a bundle of cash]
BossmanDollar a pound. Your cut, plus BK and Duane's. They won't be needing theirs. It pays to be more intelligent than an animal.
[the bossman walks off]
End Title CardChristina was sentenced to fifteen years but served only one in the West Palm Beach County Jail. Five attorneys were employed by an anonymous donor to plead the case. She never gave names.
End Title CardChristina and MJ shared a house together and worked the night shift at a local factory. Incidentally, they had the run of the joint.
End Title CardSandy and the Captain disappeared and were never heard from again.
End Title CardRay stayed and worked for the Bossman.
End Title CardAnd Shell went on to make this film.
[last lines]
Christina Milland[the real-life Christina Milland narrates] Being a mom, the only... the only thing that a mother thinks about is taking care of her children, no matter what. And I think a lot of the drug stuff where all of the women are in jail, I think that's a big part of just trying to take care of your family, you know? If you can't get any government help, or you can't find a job, then you resort to other things. That's the way it is. You do what you got to do, you know, to take care of your kids and your family. And that's what I did.
[Christina sits with her daughter MJ in the hospital]
Christina[Christina in tears watches her daughter in bed laying beside her]Shh. Baby, I'm right here. Don't try to talk. I'm right here. I'm right here. Shh. In case you need it.
[Christina slides MJ a notepad of paper to her hand]
Christina[Christina whispers to her daughter about letting her go to the party]I've never been very good at this. I failed at... almost everything. But... I'm trying, MJ. I'm really trying. I shouldn't have let you go. It's just that... I was in a hurry. And your face... you just wanted to go so badly. I am so... fucking stupid. So stupid.
[crying]
Christina[MJ begins to move her hand to write something down, she writes, Your My Mom]Thank you, baby. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry.
[the two cry together as Christina holds onto MJ]
[Sandy explains the rules of drug smuggling to Christina]
SandyAll right, first things first. The rules. One: no sampling the load. Two: never, ever throw a load. Three: no relationships inside the organization. The boss man does not like the right hand knowing what the left hand's doing. Comprende?
ChristinaUh, I was wondering if we can rent your boat.
Boat OwnerSure do, but I won't be around to run it. I got some relatives in town.
SandyYou got to start thinking like a sailor. So you only want to buy food that keeps, because you never know how long you're going to be out there. You want canned, dry, pickled, smoked, but only the good stuff. Look, Chris, we're moving drugs, not rockets. Just be good at your job, and look good doing it.
[Christina and her daughters lay together for bed in the back seat of the car while on their way to Florida]
ChristinaLock your doors. We wouldn't want some trucker crawling in here looking for a warm bed full of ladies.
ChristinaI'll tell her when we get there. I need to get down there and make some money first. I'm not going to sit here and listen to her tell me what a fucking loser I am for having to move us back in her house. You're either in or you're out.
RayI'll show you around the everglades. You, uh... you might recognize some family members there.
Christina[laughs taking the paper]Well, now I'm definitely not calling.
[Shell reads an article out of a newspaper for show and tell in school]
ShellMiss Milland was arrested in front of the house at 3:30 a.m., just one hour after the initial raid. They seized over 15,000 pounds of marijuana, with a street value over $3 million. It is the largest drug seizure in the county's history.
TeacherWell, thank you for sharing, Shell, and, uh, being at show and tell. Is the person in the article someone you know?
ShellI don't think so. I think they were all born bright, and then after a while, all the stuff around them, dust and stuff, covered them up. So you just can't see them. But they're still bright underneath. It's still there if you look closely.
MJThat's why you're going to be the doctor and I'm going to ride horses.