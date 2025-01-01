Joe CoughlinMaybe it's true. We all find ourselves in lives we didn't expect. But what I learned was powerful men don't have to be cruel. I got one guaranteed life, I was gonna live it. I had a plan. Do you think that we got where we are by lettin' some inbreds muscle us?
Virgil BeauregardIf that's what you think we are, you makin' a fatal miscalculation. We're clerks, bankers, police officers, we ain't gotta judge. And if ya didn't wanna have to fight us, I'm gon rain bloody hellfire down on you and all you love.
Joe CoughlinSo you're threatening me with people that are more powerful than you?
Joe Coughlin[narrating]On Saturdays I take my son to the shows.
[Hitler]
Joe CoughlinSome little German guy is making trouble overseas. I don't believe they will fight another war though. No percentage in it... My son loved the show. It was about an honest sheriff in a dirty town. All he could talk about was getting his own badge when he grew up.
Joe Coughlin[in the theater to his little boy sitting]That's my brother. That was my brother's name. That's your uncle.
Joe Coughlin[narration continues]In the afternoon we fish for red-fins. One day my son asked me "Where is heaven in the sky?"I told him what Loretta told to me. "This is heaven, right here. We are in it now."
Maso Pescatore[to Digger]It's a hard thing for a man to have a son this stupid.
Emma GouldWe do what we wanna do. Go where we wanna go.
[first lines]
Joe Coughlin[narrating]In 1917, I signed up to fight the Huns in France. Good men died all around me, and I saw no reason for it. The rules we lived by were lies. And they didn't apply to those who made them. I swore If I made it home, I would never follow orders again. I left a soldier, I came home an outlaw.