Joe Coughlin Maybe it's true. We all find ourselves in lives we didn't expect. But what I learned was powerful men don't have to be cruel. I got one guaranteed life, I was gonna live it. I had a plan. Do you think that we got where we are by lettin' some inbreds muscle us?

Virgil Beauregard If that's what you think we are, you makin' a fatal miscalculation. We're clerks, bankers, police officers, we ain't gotta judge. And if ya didn't wanna have to fight us, I'm gon rain bloody hellfire down on you and all you love.

Joe Coughlin So you're threatening me with people that are more powerful than you?

Virgil Beauregard [shrugs] Exactly.

Joe Coughlin ...So who am I talkin' to you for?