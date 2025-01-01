Slavi
This girl, she have name?
Slavi
Alina? Hmm... ah. No, it doesn't ring a bell. But whoever she is, I'm sure she must really know how to suck the cock.
[he and his men laugh]
Robert McCall
Okay. Um... look, I understand. These girls that you, uh... that you represent. Uh, I understand it's like they're an investment, so, um...
[putting an envelope on the desk]
Slavi
You're wanting to give me $9,000?
Slavi
For what?
Slavi
Aha.
[chuckling, in Russian to his men]
Slavi
Can you believe this guy?
[switching back to English]
Slavi
This guy gonna give me $9,000 for one single piece of pussy. Ah, must be Ferrari pussy. You fucking Americans think that you can come into my place of business and just buy whatever you want. Beautiful Russian girls, no problem, just throw down this bullshit money. You fucking insult me.
[laughing]
Slavi
I'm just fucking with you, man. Oh, but you've got very big balls coming in here. I like that. So... $9,000 for the troublemaker.
[as he offers a handshake, McCall takes it]
Slavi
One month. That's it. You think this is one-time payment? I make this off this girl in two weeks. That girl is still child. I still can sell her as virgin. This makes prime earner for good while. Take your fucking money and go back to your house and jerk yourself off 9,800 times and then you can come crawling back here and talk to me, huh? She'll be used up by then for sure. Maybe then I will let you have her for nothing.