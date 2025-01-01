Slavi This girl, she have name?

Robert McCall Her name's Alina.

Slavi Alina? Hmm... ah. No, it doesn't ring a bell. But whoever she is, I'm sure she must really know how to suck the cock.

[he and his men laugh]

Robert McCall Okay. Um... look, I understand. These girls that you, uh... that you represent. Uh, I understand it's like they're an investment, so, um...

[putting an envelope on the desk]

Robert McCall I can give you $9,800. It's cash.

Slavi You're wanting to give me $9,000?

Slavi For what?

Robert McCall Her freedom.

Slavi Aha.

[chuckling, in Russian to his men]

Slavi Can you believe this guy?

[switching back to English]

Slavi This guy gonna give me $9,000 for one single piece of pussy. Ah, must be Ferrari pussy. You fucking Americans think that you can come into my place of business and just buy whatever you want. Beautiful Russian girls, no problem, just throw down this bullshit money. You fucking insult me.

[laughing]

Slavi I'm just fucking with you, man. Oh, but you've got very big balls coming in here. I like that. So... $9,000 for the troublemaker.

[as he offers a handshake, McCall takes it]