The Equalizer Movie Quotes

Robert McCall When you pray for rain, you gotta deal with the mud too.
Robert McCall Progress. Not Perfection.
Title Card The two most important days in your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why. - Mark Twain
Robert McCall You gotta be who you are in this world, no matter what.
Teri [about his book] What's your new one about?
Robert McCall Oh, it's about a guy who thinks he's a knight in shining armor. The only thing is, he lives in a world where knights don't exist anymore.
Teri Sound like my world.
Robert McCall I've done some bad things in my life, Nicolai... Things I'm not proud of. I promised someone I love very much that I would never go back to being that person... But for you, I'll make an exception.
[from trailer]
Ralphie [asking about Robert's hurt hand] What happened?
Robert McCall I hit it on something stupid.
Teri You and I know what I really am.
Robert McCall I think you can be anything you wanna be.
Teri Maybe in your world, Robert. Doesn't really happen that way in mine.
Robert McCall Change your world.
Brian Plummer Is everything alright? Were you able to help him?
Susan Plummer He didn't come for help. He came for permission.
Ralphie I'm not strong enough.
Robert McCall Don't doubt yourself, son. Doubt kills.
Susan Plummer Sometimes we make wrong choices to get to the right place.
Vladimir Pushkin So it's you... and now you've come to kill me.
Robert McCall Yes.
Vladimir Pushkin Then tell me: what do you gain from my death?
Robert McCall Peace.
Vladimir Pushkin Who are you?
Robert McCall Everybody wants to know.
Robert McCall I am offering you a chance to do the right thing. Take it.
Robert McCall [to Slavi] That girl, Alana... She's gonna go on living. You... You're gonna bleed out all over this funky floor... All over 9,800 dollars.
Little John Looney Who the fuck do you think you are, coming down here talking to me like...
Teddy Who I am, or what I am? Who I am is complicated. What I am is a little easier. I'm a threat. I alter outcomes.
Ralphie It's me, Mr. McCall. It's Ralphie. You said not to leave anybody behind.
[lifting him off the floor]
Ralphie "Buck-ninety" my ass!
Robert McCall I don't have a lot of time. Which means you don't have any.
Robert McCall [to Nicolai] The men I killed, your men... I gave them a chance, they made their decision... Now I'm giving you the opportunity to make yours.
Vladimir Pushkin What do you want?
Robert McCall I want the head of the snake.
Robert McCall [telling Teri about his book] Man gotta be the man, fish gotta be the fish.
Marcus Hey, yo, Pops. We betting on what you did before you got here.
Jay Like for a living.
Marcus I'm saying insurance, claims.
Jay He was a stock dude, man, on Wall Street.
Robert McCall I was a Pip.
Jay Yo, you were a pimp?
Robert McCall No, not a pimp. A Pip, P-I-P, Pip.
Jay What fuck is a Pip?
Robert McCall Why you curse so much? You know, like Gladys Knight and the Pips. Like this.
[starts dancing]
Robert McCall Your heart's beating three times the normal rate because you're losing so much blood. About 30 seconds, your body's gonna shut down... and you're gonna suffocate. Alina, the girl you beat half to death, her life will go on. Yours is gonna end right here, on this funky floor... over $9,800. You should have taken the money.
Slavi Who are you?
Robert McCall 26 one-thousand... 27 one-thousand... 28 one-thousand... I'm sorry.
Teri I love being up at this hour. You know, everything's so dark. It makes everything seem possible again.
Teddy When you look at me, what do you see.
Robert McCall [chuckles, shifts in his seat]
Teddy The answer's nothing. I have no feeling about you one way or the other. You're like... like lint or a bottle cap. You're just a thing to remove.
Teri You always read books?
Robert McCall My wife did. She... She was working through the 100 Books Everybody Should Read. She made it to 97, so I figured... I'd give it a shot... And one day we'd have something to talk about when we get together.
Teri ...Wow, a hundred books.
Robert McCall Yeah.
Teri Holy moly. How many have you read, Robert?
Robert McCall Ninety-one.
Teri [cell phone rings] Sorry, this damn thing. Ninety-one books, though. You're almost done.
Robert McCall Almost.
Teri What are you gonna do after that?
Robert McCall Take singing lessons. Then I'm gonna open a donut factory. I am... What? Why you laughing?
Teri You know, I see a lot of widowed guys. Something in your eyes. You know, it's not sad. It's just kind of lost, you know?
Robert McCall Is it just you, or are we waiting for someone else?
P&E Worker I'm sorry. What?
Robert McCall Your hands. If you really work on power lines, your hands wouldn't look like that. We gotta be waiting for somebody else.
P&E Worker Motherfucker... Hands where I can see them. We're gonna take a little walk across the street, Black Denali.
Robert McCall [Setting his stopwatch before taking down several Russian mobsters] Sixteen seconds.
Robert McCall [voiceover] Tomorrow you'll have returned all the money you extorted from those people. You'll tell them it will never happen again. Do that, and this video will never be seen... Don't, and a half an hour later you'll watch the uncut version on every news outlet in the area. Now I'm offering you a chance to do the right thing. Take it.
Detective Harris That fucking hurt more than the beating.
Teri There's no ring.
Robert McCall Hmm?
Teri On your wedding finger, there's no ring.
Robert McCall No.
Teri No Mrs. Robert at home?
Robert McCall No.
Teri Was there ever?
Robert McCall Once.
Teri Did you break her heart?
Robert McCall She broke mine.
Teri You know, I see a lot of widowed guys. Something in your eyes. You know, it's not sad, It's just kinda... lost, you know.
FBI Operator FBI. How can I direct your call?
Robert McCall Agent Mosley, please.
Agent Mosley Agent Mosley.
Robert McCall Heard you found some money today.
Agent Mosley Who is this?
Robert McCall Concerned citizen. Check your personal e-mail... Make sure you're sitting down when you do.
Robert McCall Thought you were gonna to give up that refined sugar?
Teri I am.
Robert McCall When?
Teri Any day now.
Robert McCall Yea, it's bad for your vocal cords. Body, mind, spirit. Remember?
Little John Looney See, I hate you fucking Russians. You're all crazy and you're arrogant. Now, the Irish, we came here for a piece of the American dream. You people come over here to steal it. So fuck all of you.
Teddy Well, Mr. Looney, I appreciate your candor. It's refreshing, and that makes me understand that you're not smart enough to have done this.
Little John Looney What fuck?
Teddy Which brings me to my next issue. We pay you 15 percent to do business here. The additional 10 percent you steal, we ignore. We anticipated it, as you people are such clichés. The fact that you're a rat to the Feds is also tolerable, Little John.
Little John Looney What fuck?
Teddy What we will not tolerate is... getting nothing for our money: no information, no protection... no assurances. You understand, Little Johnny?
Little John Looney Who fuck do you think you are?
Teddy Who I am? Or what I am? Who I am is complicated. What I am is easier, I'm a threat. I alter outcomes.
Little John Looney Throw this motherf...
[Teddy starts beating him]
Susan Plummer I know a part of you died when Vivian did. But not the part she loved the most... Go be him.
Robert McCall ...Yep.
Susan Plummer Don't forget to say goodbye.
[walks away]
Robert McCall ...Goodbye.
Susan Plummer Your friend here is who Pushkin sends when he's got a problem. Teddy Rensen. Real name, Nicolai Itchenko. Skill set honed in Spetsnaz. He's formidable and smart. Ran a wing of the Secret Police for years. Went private when the Union fell. Basically, he's a sociopath with a business card.
Robert McCall [passing the money to the Pushkin's employees] There you go. Thank you very much. There you go. Mr. Pushkin thanks you very much. We're going out of business. Closing down shop. Mr. Pushkin thanks you very much. There you are, sweetheart. Here you go. You're welcome. Accept these parting gifts on behalf of Mr. Pushkin. There you go. Three, two... Look at that, perfect... One. Thank you. Thank you, sweetheart.
Teri I bought a little machine for making demos.
Robert McCall Yea, I bet your good.
Teri What makes you say that?
Robert McCall Intuition.
Teri [comes to the Robert's table] I'm sorry. I'm breaking protocol, right?
Robert McCall No, no. Listen, hey, come, come on, sit down. Sit. Sit... Sit.
Teri Okay.
Robert McCall Come on, sit down.
Teri All right... Are you sure I'm not interrupting anything?
Robert McCall Yeah... So?
Teri I don't know. You know, I just kind of felt like a quiet voice... before it all goes crazy.
Robert McCall Okay.
Teri I'm Teri.
Robert McCall Bob.
[bump their fists together]
Robert McCall Ow! It's good.
Teri You know, you don't look like a Bob.
Robert McCall Oh, yeah?
[to the waiter]
Robert McCall Thank you.
Teri You look like a Robert. Robert reads books like this and Bob watches TV... My real name's Alina.
Robert McCall What happened to your face?
Teri Something stupid.
Robert McCall How'd you find me? I paid cash. We did no reservation. How'd you find me?
Teddy Well, that's what we do, Mr. McCall.
Robert McCall We who?
Teddy We find people we need to find.
Robert McCall We who?
[Teddy walks away]
Teddy [climbs into the car] Everything about him is wrong.
Robert McCall I'm here for that girl. You gave me that a couple of nights ago.
Slavi We give out lots of cards. You still can get it up, *dedushka*?
[chuckles]
Robert McCall I'm here about a certain girl. She got beat up pretty bad.
Teddy I want images from every security camera within a six-block radius. If you have any trouble call that number... and it will be taken care of. Phones charged and on. I tend to call at odd hours. Now, if you could drive me to my residence.
Masters Hey, wait a second, Mr. Sunshine. What do I look like to you? A chauffeur? This is our town. You're fucking guest.
Teddy Let me apologize for my conduct. It was a long flight on short notice, and I... I like to focus, to work quickly. The deaths of Mr. Pushkin's men have interrupted his operations here. Imports, movements of goods, have all ceased. That's unacceptable. I am the one Mr. Pushkin calls in when people like you fuck up. I'm accountable now.
Masters Listen, I don't like your tone...
Teddy You have taken Mr. Pushkin's money for years. Money that comes with conditions. Non-negotiable conditions. Problem you're having with me is you still think you matter. You don't. I'm all that matters. And so we're clear. I'm not here to say "please." I'm here to tell you what to do.
[walks away]
Teddy Be ready for business. We open tomorrow.
Robert McCall [Detective Gilly picks up his cell phone] Why waste city services when I got two corrupt cops right in front of me?
Detective Gilly It's that guy.
Detective Harris This fucking guy?
Masters Listen, huh? Do me a favor, all right? Whatever you do, don't call him "Little John," okay?
Masters Hey! Hey! Hey. This is my town. Do you understand me? This is my home. You cannot run around like a wild animal. What the fuck was that?
Teddy It's a message. It says, "I'm here."
Susan Plummer You didn't take out five pimps, Robert. You took out the East Coast hub of Vladimir Pushkin.
Robert McCall Pushkin?
Susan Plummer Mm. He's similar to their oligarch who jumped in bed with Russian mafia, only he funds everything: gasoline, weapons, girls, you name it. He's built an intricate network on both U.S. coasts that are incredibly well-insulated. His money and political ties make him untouchable.
Robert McCall [offers a cake] Loaded with poison, just like you like it.
Teri Is it your birthday?
Robert McCall No, it was some guy at work. I didn't want to waste it.
Teri Happy birthday, Some Guy at Work... How old are you?
Robert McCall How old are you?
Teri Doesn't really matter.
Susan Plummer If you've come for help, I can't give you any.
Robert McCall I understand.
Susan Plummer Do you?
Robert McCall Just came for tea.
Robert McCall I know you got an escape plan. Where do you keep it?
Masters Yeah? What's your fuckin' escape plan, huh?
Robert McCall It's not about me, Frank. It's about you right now. Where do you keep it?
Masters You know what? Fuck you, you motherfucker. You have fucked me so fucking bad! You did this, you motherfucker!
Robert McCall Do you hear yourself? You did it to this badge, Frank. You disrespected this badge. You understand me?
Masters Fuck you, you motherfucker. I got nothing, all right? I got fuckin' nothing. You hear me? I got fuckin' nothing because of you! You think they're not coming for you? You think you're not fuckin' next? I am a fucking dead man!
Robert McCall Well, do something about it, Frank.
Masters You don't know who the fuck these people are! I'm a fucking dead man. I won't last a fucking week.
Robert McCall Then do the right thing.
Masters Motherfu...
Robert McCall Do the right thing, Frank. Police officer for 20 years, I know you didn't get this far and not have an out. Where do you keep it?
Masters I was a fucking good cop. I was.
Robert McCall I understand. Do the right thing. Do it for the good cops, Frank. Where do you keep it?
Teri I remembered you lived around here, so I've been swinging by the last few days hoping I'd run into you.
Robert McCall Yeah?
Teri Yeah. Pretty different, huh?
Robert McCall Night and day.
Teri Yeah, well... I get my stitches out next week.
[taking a book out of her bag]
Teri Um, I'm reading now.
Robert McCall Oh, no!
Teri Yeah.
Robert McCall Very good.
Teri I know. I got it from a used book store. The guy there recommended it to me. It's good. I got a job, too. Like, a real job with real hours and stuff.
Robert McCall Okay.
Teri You know, when they gave me my stuff back at the hospital, there was this envelope with my name on it. Almost $10,000 inside and a ticket out of town. I don't know, probably hush money, right?
Robert McCall Probably.
Teri Who cares? A new start.
Robert McCall Alina the singer.
Teri Well, someone once told me I could be whoever I wanted to be.
Robert McCall Body, mind...
Teri [fist-bumping] Spirit. I'm gonna miss your stories, Robert.
Robert McCall You got your own now.
Teri Thank you. For everything.
Detective Gilly [to Ralphie's Mom] See? You pay on time, no more problems.
Detective Harris All right, let's go. Mamacita, you need to clean the grease. It'll cause a fire.
Detective Gilly Good accent.
Detective Harris See you next week.
Teddy [yells] Who are you?
[gets a nail shot in his neck]
Susan Plummer You know these two?
Robert McCall Uh... Boston PD. Probably on Pushkin's payroll, I assume.
Susan Plummer Three years. Detective Remar and Detective Pederson. Only now they're dead. They found them yesterday in the trunk of their car in the precinct parking lot. Suffocated. Testicles blown off and shoved down their throats. Classic Russian mob hit. Teddy's work. Third one, Detective Masters, hasn't shown up for work in several days. Robert, I don't have to tell you what happens next. He won't stop until he kills you and anyone you care about.
Robert McCall [seeing Ralphie with a can of Pringles] You test tomorrow and you're still eating that salty stuff?
Ralphie These are for you.
[McCall takes it]
Ralphie Open it.
[doing so and removing the contents, McCall finds a piece of paper with "247" on it]
Ralphie I made the weight. Tomorrow, I'm gonna ace that test, Mr. MCall. Thanks to you.
Susan Plummer Robert, I have very little influence these days. I'm not at the Agency anymore. I consult on a few things, that's it.
Robert McCall [showing her Teddy's picture] Susan, I just need to know who this man is.
Susan Plummer Who is he to you?
Robert McCall That's why I'm here, trying to find out.
Susan Plummer Tell me what's going on. Please?
Robert McCall [helping Ralphie train for a fitness test] What if that were me? You gonna leave me to die of smoke inhalation? I'm a buck-90. How you gonna pull me out of a burning building if you can't pull a tire 20 yards?
Slavi This girl, she have name?
Robert McCall Her name's Alina.
Slavi Alina? Hmm... ah. No, it doesn't ring a bell. But whoever she is, I'm sure she must really know how to suck the cock.
[he and his men laugh]
Robert McCall Okay. Um... look, I understand. These girls that you, uh... that you represent. Uh, I understand it's like they're an investment, so, um...
[putting an envelope on the desk]
Robert McCall I can give you $9,800. It's cash.
Slavi You're wanting to give me $9,000?
Robert McCall 9,800. Cash.
Slavi For what?
Robert McCall Her freedom.
Slavi Aha.
[chuckling, in Russian to his men]
Slavi Can you believe this guy?
[switching back to English]
Slavi This guy gonna give me $9,000 for one single piece of pussy. Ah, must be Ferrari pussy. You fucking Americans think that you can come into my place of business and just buy whatever you want. Beautiful Russian girls, no problem, just throw down this bullshit money. You fucking insult me.
[laughing]
Slavi I'm just fucking with you, man. Oh, but you've got very big balls coming in here. I like that. So... $9,000 for the troublemaker.
[as he offers a handshake, McCall takes it]
Slavi One month. That's it. You think this is one-time payment? I make this off this girl in two weeks. That girl is still child. I still can sell her as virgin. This makes prime earner for good while. Take your fucking money and go back to your house and jerk yourself off 9,800 times and then you can come crawling back here and talk to me, huh? She'll be used up by then for sure. Maybe then I will let you have her for nothing.
Vladimir Pushkin Was my message received, Teddy?
Teddy Yes, Mr. Pushkin. All of our associates - Irish, Italians, Armenians - are all denying any knowledge or involvement.
Vladimir Pushkin We cannot show weakness. I need this wrapped up quickly.
Teddy It will be.
[in Russian]
Teddy Of course, don't worry.
Vladimir Pushkin [in Russian] Good.
[switching to English]
Vladimir Pushkin Now, enough of what you don't know. Tell me what you do know.
Teddy Well, I'm still sifting through things, but the killings were spontaneous. Whoever did this specialized in killing. I've rarely seen skills like this. I don't think it's someone we've encountered before.
Vladimir Pushkin Whoever it is, just find him, Teddy. I'm talking over a million barrels this delivery.
[in Russian]
Vladimir Pushkin Understand?
Teddy [in Russian] It will all be well.
[switching to English]
Teddy I'll take care of it.
Vladimir Pushkin When you do, be loud about it. I don't want this happening again.
Brian Plummer You had a nice funeral, in case you were wondering.
Robert McCall Hmm.
Brian Plummer You know, when they told Susan you were dead, she couldn't comprehend it. She said, "Oh, no. Not Robert. And not from something as trivial as a car bomb." That you're alive... is a big relief. But it didn't come as a complete surprise to her. We used to talk about you over the years, you know, and she said if anyone could have figured a way out, a way to walk away from it all for good, you know... like a real fresh start... it would have been... you.
Lead Investigator [after Detective Masters is arrested] He was cuffed to the pipe back here, 200,000 in the trunk of his car. Recording of the whole deal with these guys on the seat. Crazy, right? And that was tacked to his jacket.
[showing Mosley a $100 bill with the words "Follow the money" written on the obverse]
Lead Investigator That's not the best part. Check this out.
Agent Mosley [seeing Andri and his men restrained in a room full of money bales] Holy shit!
Lead Investigator Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah.
Agent Mosley Who's gonna fucking count this?
Pederson [searching McCall's apartment] This place is way too clean, boss. Something doesn't feel right.
Masters We've got an empty scrip. Meclizine. It's used for airsickness.
Pederson A bunch of travel items purchased three days ago.
Remar Bought an open-ended plane ticket to Mexico two days ago. Leaves Logan 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.
Pederson Guy knew this was coming. He's on the run.
Remar Let's get someone down at the airport.
Teddy He's not going anywhere.
Masters Wait, what are you talking about?
Teddy He's watching us.
Masters What do you wanna do?
Teddy Find him. Or I will bring people who can.
Robert McCall [sitting down to lunch at a work] What you got there?
Ralphie It's tuna.
Robert McCall Bread?
Ralphie Whole-grain, gluten-free.
Robert McCall Okay. Condiments?
Ralphie Sprouts, avocado, and Veganaise mayo.
Robert McCall Okay.
Ralphie [taking a bite, something crunches] It's a bone in the tuna.
[seeing McCall's look, he passes the sandwich over]
Robert McCall [finding potato chips inside] Oh...
Ralphie What? Potatoes are a vegetable. I like crunchy things.
Robert McCall Carrots are crunchy. Dried seaweed is crunchy.
Ralphie I'm a human, not a rabbit.
Robert McCall You wanna make security guard, you gotta lose weight. You got a test in one week. Now, you asked me to help you, but if you're not willing to apply yourself...
Ralphie [getting his point] Yeah.
