Madame Mallory Do any of you know the words to the Marseillaise? Jean-Pierre?

Jean-Pierre Of course. It's our national anthem.

Madame Mallory Do you know all the words? "Ils viennent jusque dans vos bras. Égorger vos fils, vos compagnes!" "They come to slit the throats of our sons, our wives". Alors continuer Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre "Aux armes citoyens, formez vos bataillons, marchons".

Madame Mallory And in English, so we can all understand?

Jean-Pierre "To arms citizens, from your battalions, let us march. May their unpure blood..."

Madame Mallory "Flow in our fields." And that is what it means to be French n'est-ce pas Jean-Pierre?

Jean-Pierre Yes.

Madame Mallory Well there are other ways to be French. Liberty. Equality. Fraternity.

Jean-Pierre Why are you talking only to me?

Madame Mallory Because you know who set the fire, don't you?

Jean-Pierre Would you surrender to these invaders?