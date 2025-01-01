HassanFermented dal and flour - deep fried. The smell reminds me of my mother.
MargueriteYou're lucky. The smell of pigs' feet in vinegar reminds me of my father. Food is memories.
HassanFood *is* memories.
HassanHow did you learn about all this stuff?
MargueriteI was 12 and I started with the five basics, which is béchamel, velouté, hollandaise, tomato, espagnole. You have to master those five basic sauces first.
HassanAnd you can find all five in the books?
MargueriteOf course, but they're no use in books. You must find them in your heart, and then bring them to your pots. That's the secret.
MargueriteMadame Mallory says that she knows in just one mouthful if a chef has the potential to be great.
HassanPapa, it would only be a six-month trial. Mama would want this. I'll get a more classical training. Don't you want that for me?
PapaIndia is not classical? We are the oldest civilization in the world.
Madame MalloryAre you nervous? Because, you know, you cannot be nervous and make a sauce hollandaise. The eggs will feel it, they will separate.
MuktharWhat's in the pot?
HassanBoeuf Bourguignon. It's a pure French dish with carrots and vegetables. - Do you want to try it?
AishaBuff, bubble, bubble gum?
HassanBoeuf. Boeuf.
MuktharWhat's a Michelin star? What does it look like?
HassanThey're like - they're like flowers. Star flowers. Then they print them in the book I told you about.
AishaWho gives them to you?
HassanThey're called, umm, they're called critics. They're like restaurant gods.
Madame MalloryThat is a beautiful bechamel sauce. White as snow! Perfect! But be careful with the heat though.
HassanMarguerite, I'm glad that our brakes failed here. Maybe brakes break for a reason.
PaulYou have reached the very highest level of cuisine. Up here, cooking is no longer an art. It's a science. At La Baleine Grise, we believe that eating is a multi-sensory experience, and certain combinations of flavors and aromas activate enzymes and stimulate specific parts of the brain, evoking pleasure, and also recollections of pleasurable experiences. Like a certain scent will remind you of your first love. Yes, with food you remember. This is the beast with a thousand mouths, that must be fed twice a day. And what does the beast like? Innovation. Innovation. Innovation.
PapaRemember that time we were taking a walk along the river? We picked flowers and...
Madame MalloryWe did not pick flowers. We were looking for mushrooms. And we found flowers.
PapaObviously you've never eaten Indian food, especially cooked by my son.
Madame MalloryYes, I understand you people like to keep everything in the family.
MayorMadame, may I offer you a word of caution? These people are different. They are not French. Some in the village, the worst sort, say ugly things about them. Be careful, you are not seen in sympathy with them.