The Hundred-Foot Journey Movie Quotes

Madame Mallory What is this flavor that is fighting against the chicken ?
Hassan I added some spices for flavor to the sauce, and coriander for garnish and freshness.
Madame Mallory But why change a recipe that is 200 years old ?
Hassan Because, madam, maybe 200 years is long enough.
Mansur So I guess the cooking is now down to me.
Papa Yes, mister.
Mansur Oh, God!
Papa What do you mean, "Oh, God"?
Madame Mallory Do any of you know the words to the Marseillaise? Jean-Pierre?
Jean-Pierre Of course. It's our national anthem.
Madame Mallory Do you know all the words? "Ils viennent jusque dans vos bras. Égorger vos fils, vos compagnes!" "They come to slit the throats of our sons, our wives". Alors continuer Jean-Pierre.
Jean-Pierre "Aux armes citoyens, formez vos bataillons, marchons".
Madame Mallory And in English, so we can all understand?
Jean-Pierre "To arms citizens, from your battalions, let us march. May their unpure blood..."
Madame Mallory "Flow in our fields." And that is what it means to be French n'est-ce pas Jean-Pierre?
Jean-Pierre Yes.
Madame Mallory Well there are other ways to be French. Liberty. Equality. Fraternity.
Jean-Pierre Why are you talking only to me?
Madame Mallory Because you know who set the fire, don't you?
Jean-Pierre Would you surrender to these invaders?
Madame Mallory You tell your friends that these bombs have ended a war. They have brought peace. Bravo. You're a chef. I do not pay you to burn things. Take your knives and go.
Papa She thinks she owns everybody in town. Do you hear me up there? I say no! Don't try to steal my children!
Madame Mallory I will report you, Mr. Kadam, for making too much noise.
Papa And I will report you for attempted child abduction!
Madame Mallory Have you even asked the boy what he wants?
Papa You deliberately seduced him!
Madame Mallory [Scoffs]
Papa You seduced his mind,with your awful, tasteless, empty sauces! With your pitiful little squashed bits of garlic!
Madame Mallory That is called subtlety of flavor.
Papa It's called meanness of spirit! If you have a spice, use it! Don't sprinkle it. Spoon it in!
Madame Mallory What you do not seem to understand is that there is such a thing as enough. Enough is enough, arrêtez!
Papa Yes, enough of you. Always up there like a queen or something. You tell him, it's "classical". What is "classical"?
Madame Mallory "Classical" comes from the word "class". And that is what he will learn in my kitchen. He will learn how to cook with class.
Papa Indian cannot become French, and the French cannot become Indian.
Madame Mallory Mr. Kadam, I think I have just spent the whole day washing those words off your wall.
Papa You want Hassan because you want another star for yourself, yes ?
Madame Mallory Oh, yes. Yes, I will not lie. But I will also offer him a stepping stone to the world. He deserves it. He has a gift.
Papa You are very stubborn.
[rooster crowing]
Papa Oh, it's morning already.
[exhales]
Papa A new dawn. So... How much will you pay him per week ?
Madame Mallory 200 euro.
Papa [chuckling] Now you are proving you are insane.
Madame Mallory 250, plus food.
Papa If you sit in cold all night, he's worth 600.
Madame Mallory [scoffs] In your dreams.
Papa 450, or I walk.
Madame Mallory 320, but 350 after three month. Do we have a deal ?
Papa No.
Hassan Yes. We have a deal.
Papa [speaking Hindi]
Hassan Okay, relax, Papa.
Papa What do you mean, "relax" ? Spoiled the whole game.
Madame Mallory Papa, we have a deal.
Papa Madame...
Hassan [narrating] And my mother was my instructor.
Mama The sea urchins taste of life, don't you think ? Life has its own flavor. Hidden in that shell, raw, beautiful life.
Hassan [narrating] It was an education for all of the senses.
Mama But to cook, you must kill. You make ghosts. You cook to make ghosts. Spirits that live on in every ingredient.
Hassan [narrating] But mostly, I was taught.
Hassan [Slurping] How to taste.
Mama Can you taste them?
Madame Mallory Oh. Vous m'étonnez.
[Chuckles]
Madame Mallory You have it. Hmm. Your pigeon had it, too.
Hassan I know. I knew then, and I know now.
Madame Mallory Arrogance.
Hassan A chef must lead.
Madame Mallory Sharp and cool and hot in the mouth, all at the same time. Do you know how long it takes chefs to learn that? What will Papa say?
Hassan Marguerite! Thank you for the books !
Marguerite [chuckling] What books ?
Hassan The books !
Papa Madame, asking for discount doesn't mean I'm poor, it means I'm thrifty.
Hassan [after tasting] Not enough cardamom.
Mahira Arrey, not enough gratitude.
Mahira Papa, it is a very sweet location and the building is fine, but there is a problem, which makes it impossible for us to open a restaurant there. There is already a restaurant.
Mansur Just across the street. 100 feet. We measured.
Mahira That is why the people moved back to Paris. They couldn't make it pay.
Mansur Papa, the restaurant across the street has a Michelin star, hmm?
Papa I know, I saw it. Twinkle, twinkle. So what?
Baleine Grise Porter Every bite takes you home.
Marguerite What's your favorite dish to cook?
Hassan Jalebi.
Marguerite What is that?
Hassan Fermented dal and flour - deep fried. The smell reminds me of my mother.
Marguerite You're lucky. The smell of pigs' feet in vinegar reminds me of my father. Food is memories.
Hassan Food *is* memories.
Hassan How did you learn about all this stuff?
Marguerite I was 12 and I started with the five basics, which is béchamel, velouté, hollandaise, tomato, espagnole. You have to master those five basic sauces first.
Hassan And you can find all five in the books?
Marguerite Of course, but they're no use in books. You must find them in your heart, and then bring them to your pots. That's the secret.
Marguerite Madame Mallory says that she knows in just one mouthful if a chef has the potential to be great.
Hassan Papa, it would only be a six-month trial. Mama would want this. I'll get a more classical training. Don't you want that for me?
Papa India is not classical? We are the oldest civilization in the world.
Madame Mallory Are you nervous? Because, you know, you cannot be nervous and make a sauce hollandaise. The eggs will feel it, they will separate.
Mukthar What's in the pot?
Hassan Boeuf Bourguignon. It's a pure French dish with carrots and vegetables. - Do you want to try it?
Aisha Buff, bubble, bubble gum?
Hassan Boeuf. Boeuf.
Mukthar What's a Michelin star? What does it look like?
Hassan They're like - they're like flowers. Star flowers. Then they print them in the book I told you about.
Aisha Who gives them to you?
Hassan They're called, umm, they're called critics. They're like restaurant gods.
Madame Mallory That is a beautiful bechamel sauce. White as snow! Perfect! But be careful with the heat though.
Hassan Marguerite, I'm glad that our brakes failed here. Maybe brakes break for a reason.
Paul You have reached the very highest level of cuisine. Up here, cooking is no longer an art. It's a science. At La Baleine Grise, we believe that eating is a multi-sensory experience, and certain combinations of flavors and aromas activate enzymes and stimulate specific parts of the brain, evoking pleasure, and also recollections of pleasurable experiences. Like a certain scent will remind you of your first love. Yes, with food you remember. This is the beast with a thousand mouths, that must be fed twice a day. And what does the beast like? Innovation. Innovation. Innovation.
Papa Remember that time we were taking a walk along the river? We picked flowers and...
Madame Mallory We did not pick flowers. We were looking for mushrooms. And we found flowers.
Papa Which we picked!
Madame Mallory Yes, picked flowers, of course, but we were *looking* for mushrooms.
Madame Mallory Alors, for God's sake, come on, let's eat!
Papa They are bloody cruel to make you go through all this every year.
Madame Mallory Yes. Cruel. Like the gods.
Hassan I would like to learn about French cuisine. Perhaps you could recommend a book?
Marguerite And why would I do that? You're the enemy now. No?
Hassan See you on the battlefield.
Mansur Papa, in case you didn't realize it, the French don't even eat Indian food. They have food of their own. It is famous all over the world. This is the end of the road.
Madame Mallory Last night, we served this. Miserable, overcooked asparagus. In this restaurant, the cuisine is not an old, tired marriage. It is a passionate affair of the heart.
Mansur Papa, it is the best restaurant for 50 miles in any direction. The President of France dines there.
Papa Is the President of France able to order murgh masala, with cashew nuts and cardamom? And ka saag aloo? Dal? Our secret family spices?
Mahira No, but they are a Michelin star restaurant, Papa.
Mansur They have frogs' legs, escargot, ratatouille.
Papa ls the President able to order tandoori goat, cooked the way Hassan cooks? Sprinkled with roast spices?
Mansur Papa, the restaurant doesn't serve those things, because the people here don't like to eat those things.
Papa Because they don't know. They have never tried. Now they shall.
Mansur Hassan, now we won't have enough time to cook the mutton properly. We should just take it off the menu, yeah?
Hassan No. Rest it in a little red wine, and add crushed cardamom.
Mansur Wine? We don't use wine.
Hassan This is an emergency, Mansur. Wine will flavor the meat. When in Rome.
Mansur Yeah, well, we're not in Rome, are we?
Hassan Mansur, to survive here, we're going to need to adapt. We have to make use of what is close to us. Then we pray to God that it works.
Mansur Smile. You've got good teeth. Just smile.
Madame Mallory Well, curry is curry, is it not?
Papa Obviously you've never eaten Indian food, especially cooked by my son.
Madame Mallory Yes, I understand you people like to keep everything in the family.
Mayor Madame, may I offer you a word of caution? These people are different. They are not French. Some in the village, the worst sort, say ugly things about them. Be careful, you are not seen in sympathy with them.
Madame Mallory I am rarely accused of being in sympathy with anyone.
Lady Shepherd Is it a wedding party over there?
Madame Mallory A funeral. The death of good taste in Saint-Antonin.
Mayor The restaurant is her entire life. Ever since her husband died, she keeps it up for him. But she has always been, I'm sorry, but in French we say, "têtu comme une mule" - stubborn as an ox.
Papa There you are. Very well, I will turn the music down. But you tell her from me, I will turn the heat up.
Marguerite Cuisine in France is a secret society with no secrets.
