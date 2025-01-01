Menu
McFarland, USA Movie Quotes

Maria Marisol [reading Jose Cardenas's paper] We fly like blackbirds through the orange groves, floating on a warm wind. When we run, we own the earth. The land is ours. We speak the birds' language. Not immigrant no more. No stupid Mexicans. When we run, our spirits fly. We speak to the gods. When we run, we are the gods.
Jim White David, I'd like you to ask your father something for me.
David Diaz Yeah
Jim White You know what, just tell him... just tell him it was an honor to be invited into his home.
David Diaz Dad, he said it was an honor to be invited into your home.
Señor Diaz Tell him I say thanks.
Stevens Creek Runner [at starting line, mocking Thomas] Nice shorts, dude.
Thomas Valles You play golf?
Stevens Creek Runner ...Yeah.
Thomas Valles This ain't golf.
Principal Camillo Have you ever coached cross country?
Jim White No.
Principal Camillo Have you ever coached track?
Jim White No.
Principal Camillo You have competed in high school maybe.
Jim White No.
Principal Camillo Well you sound perfect.
Jim White So, do you guys get paid by the hour?
David Diaz No, the field.
Jim White Jim White, Security Guard: That will be $9.50 for parking.
Jim White Listen, I've got 5 bucks and 7 boys who have never seen the ocean before.
Cheryl White Fourth place at your first meet? That's not too shabby.
Jim White Fourth out of four; also known as last place.
Jim White I'll be honest with you. The odds are stacked against us. You guys are super human. There's nothing you can't do with that kind of strength, with that kind of heart.
Jim White That's not Danny Diaz. That's not Danny Diaz!
Maria Marisol Welcome to McFarland, Blanco.
