Maria Marisol[reading Jose Cardenas's paper]We fly like blackbirds through the orange groves, floating on a warm wind. When we run, we own the earth. The land is ours. We speak the birds' language. Not immigrant no more. No stupid Mexicans. When we run, our spirits fly. We speak to the gods. When we run, we are the gods.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim WhiteDavid, I'd like you to ask your father something for me.
David DiazYeah
Jim WhiteYou know what, just tell him... just tell him it was an honor to be invited into his home.
David DiazDad, he said it was an honor to be invited into your home.
Señor DiazTell him I say thanks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stevens Creek Runner[at starting line, mocking Thomas] Nice shorts, dude.