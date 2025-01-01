Menu
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Movie Quotes

Anthony Cooper Mom, do you mind?... Please
Kelly Cooper What? Because of this morning? It's not the first time I've seen your penis, Anthony!
Emily Cooper Mom saw your penis?
Kelly Cooper Yep! I've seen yours too, Alexander. I've seen every penis in this car!
Ben Cooper Every penis.
High School Teacher Let's go Wreck it Ralph. Principal's office now!
Video game dev Is that a pirate blouse?
Ben Cooper Yarrr!
Paul Dumphy Dude i've been looking everywhere for you. Have you heard about Phillip Parker?
Alexander Cooper I don't want to hear anything more about his amazing party.
Paul Dumphy No it's cancelled.
Alexander Cooper What?
Paul Dumphy Yeah he woke up with chicken pox. He texted me this picture these things are everywhere.
Alexander Cooper Oh.
Paul Dumphy They're even in his butt crack.
Alexander Cooper It's 12:01 Melvin. It's my birthday. Do you feel alone in the world? I just wish they understood! I just wish they knew what it felt like to have a terrible horrible no good very bad day.
Ben Cooper Whoa honey are you okay?
Emily Cooper No i'm not Peter Pan can't have a cold Dad.
Alexander Cooper So his party's not on?
Paul Dumphy No so everyone's coming to yours again.
Alexander Cooper Really?
Paul Dumphy Great right? His pox is your gain.
Emily Cooper What a to-do to die today at a minute or two to two. A thing distinctly hard to say but harder still to do. We'll beat a tattoo at a minute or two and a rat tat tat tat tat tattoo. And the dragon will come to the beat of the drum. At a minute or two to two today. At a minute or two to two... A big black bug bit a big black bear.
Anthony Cooper Bro i gotta take a shower. I gotta get to school or Celia won't call me back. Oh no. No way not today. Get out dude. Get out!
Alexander Cooper Why are you here?
Anthony Cooper Shut up.
Anthony Cooper Where's bumble bee?
Kelly Cooper Alexander murdered it so now he's going to cry all night.
Philip Parker Hey Paul!
Paul Dumphy Phillip my man!
Philip Parker Nice boobs Alexander.
Emily Cooper I think i broke Captain Hook's nose.
Ben Cooper Honey bumble bee is gone.
Kelly Cooper If you hadn't left the battery out of my car all night Dick van Dyke wouldn't be mad at me Chim Chimminy wants to kill me. Can you imagine?
High School Teacher This isn't Gossip Girl you two. Get back inside Celia.
Kelly Cooper How much cough syrup did she have?
Ben Cooper Clearly way too much.
Alexander Cooper Hi Becky
Becky Gibson Hey Alexander
Anthony Cooper [to Alexander throwing a ball at him while on the phone] What's your problem?
Celia [on the phone thinking Anthony was talking to her] Excuse me?
Anthony Cooper You know what, you're so annoying. Why can't you just chill out for one second. You're exhausting.
Celia Are you kidding?
[hangs up]
Anthony Cooper Sorry, Celia. That was my idiot brother.
[realizing Celia hung up on him]
Anthony Cooper Celia?
Anthony Cooper Celia! Hey, Celia. Wait up. Hey, what's wrong? You haven't been answering your phone since last night.
Celia Why do you care? I thought I was so exhausting.
Anthony Cooper I wasn't talking to you, I was talking to my idiot brother.
Celia Whatever.
Anthony Cooper I tried calling you back.
Celia Yeah, well, I really don't feel like talking to you. I just don't think you understand the emotional responsibilities that comes from having a girlfriend.
Anthony Cooper Wait. Are you breaking up with me? What about tonight?
Celia I don't even want to go.
