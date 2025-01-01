Nick Massi Excuse me, with all due respect, he opened it up, I'm gonna say something. I've been rooming with this guy on and off for what is it, ten years? This was not a walk in a park, this was a sentence. A ten year sentence. The man is a personal nightmare. He wears the same underwear 3 days running. He takes no pride in his appearance in the simple amenities of life. You wanna talk about towels? The man cannot be in a hotel without using all the towels. I'm talking face towels, bath towels, the bathmat, the little washcloths like he's living alone. You need a towel, you know where it is? In a wet pile on the floor. I come back to the room one time, the man is pissing in the sink.

Tommy DeVito I never pissed in the sink.

Nick Massi Right in the sink, right in the fucking sink! I say "Tommy, what's wrong with you? There's a toilet over there." He says "This was closer." This is what I'm dealing with! The man is not properly socialized. Frankie doesn't have to deal with it, Gaudio doesn't, I've had to deal with it. TEN YEARS!

Gyp DeCarlo Ok Nick, thank you for sharing. Now, Norman. We're gonna take a little walk, work things out, I want you boys to put your heads together and see what you can come up with. And you, hey. Stay out of my bathroom.

Frankie Valli Maybe Gyp can talk some sense into this guy.

Tommy DeVito Forget sense. Forget sense. I got a couple of things I could... I could work something out.

Nick Massi What, pull a job? Hey, he's gonna roll a 7-11, like the old days.

Tommy DeVito Alright Nicky, shut your trap alright, and drink your wine! DeCarlo's not running this group, I am. I don't even know what we're doing here, begging Gyp for help. You make me look like an asshole, all of ya's.

Nick Massi You do that all by yourself Tommy.

Frankie Valli Fellas, can we please talk about...

Tommy DeVito You know what'd be nice, since I was here before any of you? A little respect.

Nick Massi For what, getting 162 in the hole?

Tommy DeVito You know something? At least I tried, huh? You think it's easy running the group? Dealing with the club owners, the managers, the record companies? Everybody trying to fuck you five ways from Sunday? You don't care how it gets done Nicky, I took care of it! Me!