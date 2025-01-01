Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sex Tape Sex Tape Movie Quotes

Sex Tape Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Robby Who has sex for three hours?
Jay We did!
Robby That's the length of the movie "Lincoln". You did the full Lincoln.
[repeated lines]
Annie I love fucking you.
Jay I fucking love you.
Jay Nobody understands the cloud.
Owner of YouPorn See this is the thing, you put me in a position where my only options are to beat your ass or call the God damn cops.
Jay Sir, I see where you are coming from.
Owner of YouPorn Actually, I think we should beat their ass and call the God damn cops.
Bodyguard I was thinking the same shit!
Owner of YouPorn Not Playboy! Did Hugh send you?
Hank Can I get you anything? Coffee? Finger sandwiches?... Sliced pineapple?
