[from trailer]
Robby
Who has sex for three hours?
Jay
We did!
Robby
That's the length of the movie "Lincoln". You did the full Lincoln.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated lines]
Annie
I love fucking you.
Jay
I fucking love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jay
Nobody understands the cloud.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Owner of YouPorn
See this is the thing, you put me in a position where my only options are to beat your ass or call the God damn cops.
Jay
Sir, I see where you are coming from.
Owner of YouPorn
Actually, I think we should beat their ass and call the God damn cops.
Bodyguard
I was thinking the same shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Owner of YouPorn
Not Playboy! Did Hugh send you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank
Can I get you anything? Coffee? Finger sandwiches?... Sliced pineapple?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Rob Corddry
Jason Segel
Cameron Diaz
Jack Black
Rob Lowe
