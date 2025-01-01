Lisa There's a time to be nice and then there's also a time when you have to say enough is enough, and stick your foot so far up a prick like Phil's ass that he chokes on your fucking shoelaces. And I think now is one of those times.

[dramatic pause]

Storm I do, too.

Lisa How did you...?

Storm Listen Chris, there's a time to play nice, and there also comes a time when you have to say enough is enough, and stick your foot so far a prick like Phil's ass that he chokes on your own fucking shoelaces.

Lisa That is literally exactly what I just said.

Storm No, I just tweaked it a little bit.

Lisa No. Word for word.