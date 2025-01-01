Menu
Lisa There's a time to be nice and then there's also a time when you have to say enough is enough, and stick your foot so far up a prick like Phil's ass that he chokes on your fucking shoelaces. And I think now is one of those times.
[dramatic pause]
Storm I do, too.
Lisa How did you...?
Storm Listen Chris, there's a time to play nice, and there also comes a time when you have to say enough is enough, and stick your foot so far a prick like Phil's ass that he chokes on your own fucking shoelaces.
Lisa That is literally exactly what I just said.
Storm No, I just tweaked it a little bit.
Lisa No. Word for word.
Storm I had my own little spin, okay?
Storm [Talking to tiger] Be not afraid, my noble jungle brother.
Chris Uh, Phil has had a statute of himself made.
Brenda Solid craftsmanship!
Storm I am a military man. Navy Seals, Special Forces, you name it. I've seen men die, I've made men cry. I will offer you the most intense wilderness experience allowed by law. We'll fly off to an island where it will be you and me versus nature! I will teach you negotiation, teamwork, leadership and if we're not too careful we may have a little fun.
Troy [practicing his primal scream] Not every Asian kid needs to have violin lessons, mom! I wanted to play baseball!
Phil I don't like nuts! And Javier would feed a lot for people.
