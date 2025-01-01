LisaThere's a time to be nice and then there's also a time when you have to say enough is enough, and stick your foot so far up a prick like Phil's ass that he chokes on your fucking shoelaces. And I think now is one of those times.
StormListen Chris, there's a time to play nice, and there also comes a time when you have to say enough is enough, and stick your foot so far a prick like Phil's ass that he chokes on your own fucking shoelaces.
StormI am a military man. Navy Seals, Special Forces, you name it. I've seen men die, I've made men cry. I will offer you the most intense wilderness experience allowed by law. We'll fly off to an island where it will be you and me versus nature! I will teach you negotiation, teamwork, leadership and if we're not too careful we may have a little fun.
Troy[practicing his primal scream]Not every Asian kid needs to have violin lessons, mom! I wanted to play baseball!
PhilI don't like nuts! And Javier would feed a lot for people.