Kinoafisha
Films
The Abominable Snowman
The Abominable Snowman Movie Quotes
The Abominable Snowman Movie Quotes
Dr. John Rollason
This creature may have an affinity for man, something in common with ourselves. Let's remember that before we start shooting.
Dr. Tom Friend
[offscreen, shouts]
Hey, Doc!
Ed Shelley
[drily]
Hark the herald angels.
Dr. John Rollason
I'm wondering... wondering how old that face is. It's seen a long life.
Peter Fox
[an upset Helen wants to accompany him to see the Lama]
You'll stay right there. If you should feel like another nip of that
[indicating the decanter]
Peter Fox
, nobody's gonna call you a tippler.
[last lines]
Lhama
There is no Yeti.
Dr. John Rollason
You're nothing but a cheap fairground trickster!
Ed Shelley
[Very excitedly]
The size of 'em! You wouldn't grasp the speed that they could move!
[Ed's being used as bait in a trap]
Dr. John Rollason
This is complete madness, Friend, and you know it.
Dr. Tom Friend
Relax, will ya. He knows how to hold his fire.
Dr. Tom Friend
They killed him. It was the sound of that howling. He couldn't stand it - it drove him mad.
Dr. John Rollason
[on learning that Friend has placed animal traps to catch a yeti]
Of all the idiotic, maniac ideas!
[Kusang has run off]
Ed Shelley
Find him?
Dr. Tom Friend
No, but I found something else.
Ed Shelley
What's that?
Dr. Tom Friend
One of your traps all broken apart!
Lhama
They are in danger, all of them, from their own actions.
Dr. John Rollason
If they can deal with *us*, their secret's kept.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Peter Cushing
Forrest Tucker
Robert Braun
Richard Wattis
