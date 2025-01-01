Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Abominable Snowman The Abominable Snowman Movie Quotes

The Abominable Snowman Movie Quotes

Dr. John Rollason This creature may have an affinity for man, something in common with ourselves. Let's remember that before we start shooting.
Dr. Tom Friend [offscreen, shouts] Hey, Doc!
Ed Shelley [drily] Hark the herald angels.
Dr. John Rollason I'm wondering... wondering how old that face is. It's seen a long life.
Peter Fox [an upset Helen wants to accompany him to see the Lama] You'll stay right there. If you should feel like another nip of that
[indicating the decanter]
Peter Fox , nobody's gonna call you a tippler.
[last lines]
Lhama There is no Yeti.
Dr. John Rollason You're nothing but a cheap fairground trickster!
Ed Shelley [Very excitedly] The size of 'em! You wouldn't grasp the speed that they could move!
[Ed's being used as bait in a trap]
Dr. John Rollason This is complete madness, Friend, and you know it.
Dr. Tom Friend Relax, will ya. He knows how to hold his fire.
Dr. Tom Friend They killed him. It was the sound of that howling. He couldn't stand it - it drove him mad.
Dr. John Rollason [on learning that Friend has placed animal traps to catch a yeti] Of all the idiotic, maniac ideas!
[Kusang has run off]
Ed Shelley Find him?
Dr. Tom Friend No, but I found something else.
Ed Shelley What's that?
Dr. Tom Friend One of your traps all broken apart!
Lhama They are in danger, all of them, from their own actions.
Dr. John Rollason If they can deal with *us*, their secret's kept.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Peter Cushing
Forrest Tucker
Robert Braun
Richard Wattis
