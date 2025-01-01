Menu
Heaven Is for Real Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Todd Burpo Is heaven a hope? Or as real as the earth and sky? I once asked my grandfather that question. And he said by the time he knew the answer, it would be too late for him to tell me. The day would come when I asked that question again, staring into the eyes of my son.
Sonja Burpo Honey, you know you should have turned the other cheek, though, right?
Cassie Burpo I did turn his other cheek. When I hit him.
Colton Burpo Is Cassie going to get a spanking.
Todd Burpo Heck, no. I'm going to teach her how to hit without hurting her knuckles.
Sonja Burpo The next time I'm practicing your favorite hymn and you howl like a dog, I'm going to whip you like a dog.
Todd Burpo Oh.
Sonja Burpo Do you hear me?
Todd Burpo Doesn't sound so bad.
Colton Burpo [in the recovery room] Dad, I want to hold that spider.
Todd Burpo What if you have an experience so far beyond your own experience, it's irrational. What then?
Dr. Charlotte Slater At the point near death, the body releases hormones that can induce a state of peace, even bliss. Our brains fill in the blanks. Christians see Jesus, Jews see Moses, Muslims see Muhammad.
