Todd BurpoIs heaven a hope? Or as real as the earth and sky? I once asked my grandfather that question. And he said by the time he knew the answer, it would be too late for him to tell me. The day would come when I asked that question again, staring into the eyes of my son.
Sonja BurpoHoney, you know you should have turned the other cheek, though, right?
Cassie BurpoI did turn his other cheek. When I hit him.
Colton BurpoIs Cassie going to get a spanking.
Todd BurpoHeck, no. I'm going to teach her how to hit without hurting her knuckles.
Sonja BurpoThe next time I'm practicing your favorite hymn and you howl like a dog, I'm going to whip you like a dog.
Colton Burpo[in the recovery room]Dad, I want to hold that spider.
Todd BurpoWhat if you have an experience so far beyond your own experience, it's irrational. What then?
Dr. Charlotte SlaterAt the point near death, the body releases hormones that can induce a state of peace, even bliss. Our brains fill in the blanks. Christians see Jesus, Jews see Moses, Muslims see Muhammad.