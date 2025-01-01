Franciszek Kalina So, what made you do it?

Józef Kalina Beats me. So many things aren't right, but we live with them anyway because there's nothing you can do about it. But I think that some things are more wrong than others. It's like, you see a guy lying drunk in the street, you walk on by, 'cause you think, "He's drunk," and you got your own problems and all. But when it's a child lying there, you just can't walk by. Understand?

Franciszek Kalina Go on.

Józef Kalina The Germans destroyed that cemetery. I can't help that, I wasn't even born then. They paved the road with gravestones, now that's very wrong, but I didn't know about that either. It was only when folks started talking about covering up that old road with asphalt that I thought, "No way." At first I hoped the county would do something, but then I saw people driving up and down the road, all happy that it's nice and even.

Franciszek Kalina I understand all that, but why you? We never had anything to do with the Yids.

Józef Kalina Beats me, I'm telling you I don't know why. It made me feel bad. I kept thinking, "This is wrong." What if someone tore up our parents' headstone and put it by the church door so folks wouldn't get their feet muddy?

Franciszek Kalina Joziu, but these are total strangers. They're not even our people. Not to mention they've been dead 100 years. Your family's alive. Why should they suffer because of some Jewish foolery?

Józef Kalina I know it's wrong, but I had to do it.

Franciszek Kalina Jews in Chicago, I know what they're like... What was that about the church?

Józef Kalina I found out that they laid some of the stones around the well.

Franciszek Kalina Józek, don't even think about it.

Józef Kalina Why not? The parish priest doesn't mind. He said I could take them away. That young priest's not too happy about it, but there's nothing he can do. The parish priest is on my side.

Franciszek Kalina Just don't do it.

Józef Kalina It's wrong, don't you see?

Franciszek Kalina It'll end in tears, I'm telling you. What about those lumberjacks, huh? Think they beat you up for no reason?

Józef Kalina Come on, that was about soccer. They wanted to know who I root for.

Franciszek Kalina So you went and said Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Józef Kalina They were drunk and looking for a fight is all.

Franciszek Kalina [gets up from the table and holds Józef's face in his hands] Why should you, of all people, care about their dead?