Films
The Garden of Words
The Garden of Words Movie Quotes
The Garden of Words Movie Quotes
Yukari Yukino
A faint clap of thunder / Clouded skies / Perhaps rain will come / If so, will you stay here with me?
Takao Akizuki
A faint clap of thunder / Even if rain comes or not / I will stay here / Together with you.
Takao Akizuki
In the evenings, before I went to sleep, and in the mornings, in the moment I woke up, I realized I was praying for rain
Takao Akizuki
I realize now, I was learning how to walk as well. I haven't mastered the steps, I fall too. But I'm on my path, MY path, and one day that path, will take me to her.
Takao Akizuki
To me she represents nothing less than the very secrets of the world.
Yukari Yukino
I'm twenty-seven, but I don't feel any smarter than I did twelve years ago.
Yukari Yukino
We're human, after all. We've all got our little quirks.
Takao Akizuki
Tell me I'll never live up to my expectations! Tell me I'll never measure up to my dreams!
Yukari Yukino
I've always been here, stuck in the same place
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kana Hanazawa
Miyu Irino
