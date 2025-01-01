Benji Dunn[sarcastic]Join the IMF! See the world! On a monitor. In a closet.
Alan HunleyHunt is uniquely trained and highly motivated - a specialist without equal - immune to any countermeasures. There is no secret he cannot extract, no security he cannot breach, no person he cannot become. He has most likely anticipated this very conversation and is waiting to strike in whatever direction we move. Sir, Hunt is the living manifestation of destiny - and he has made you his mission.
Ethan Hunt[Ethan and Benji are in a car which is flying mid-air]You have your seatbelt on?
Recorded VoiceGood evening, Mr. Hunt. The weapons you recovered in Belarus were confirmed to be VX nerve gas, capable of devastating a major city. The bodies of the air crew were found less than 24 hours after they landed in Damascus. They were identified as low level Chechen separatist, with neither the access nor the ability to acquire the weapons they were transporting. This would support your suspicion that a shadow organization is committed to inciting revolution by enabling acts of terror in nations friendly to Western interests. IMF suspects this to be the same shadow organization you have been tracking for the last year also known as the Syndicate. IMF would be right. Normally, you and your team would be tasked with infiltrating and disrupting this terrorist network, but we have taken steps to ensure that this will not happen. Because we are the Syndicate, Mr. Hunt, and now we know who you are. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to face your fate. Pursue us, you'll be caught. Resist us, you'll be killed. And your precious Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. Good luck, Mr. Hunt. This message will self-destruct in 5 seconds.
Luther StickellYou need to understand something. Ethan is my friend. And if I have one SECOND of doubt whose side you're on...
Ethan HuntI can't protect you, that's why I need you to leave.
Benji DunnThat's not your decision to MAKE, Ethan! I am a FIELD AGENT, I know the risks! More than that, I am your FRIEND, no matter what I tell the polygraph every week! Now you CALLED ME because you needed my help! And you still do! So I am STAYING! And that is all we are gonna say about that!
Ethan HuntWe know you created the Syndicate. But Lane went rogue and turned it against you, didn't he? And you've been desperately trying to cover it up. That's why you erased the disk when she brought it to you.
William BrandtSo what you're saying is there is no ledger, which means we have no proof that the Syndicate even exists. So we're back to square one, only now we are all wanted by CIA. I'm so proud of us.
Benji DunnWhat I don't understand is why is there a red box sat in a private data vault in Morocco?
AtleeGood God, no. Nothing so crude as that. No... Lane will order you. And to regain his trust, you will do it.
Ilsa FaustYou sent me to do a job. I did it. Now you bring me in!
AtleeMight I remind you, you are without a country of your own? The Director of the CIA called me, inquiring about you personally. Of course, to protect your cover, I had to lie. So, as far as the Americans are concerned, you're a rogue assassin, a target of opportunity. Precious few people know about your true identity. It would be unfortunate if we forgot. You see, there really is no choice, Ilsa. You're going back.
Ethan HuntI know you, Lane. Somewhere along the line you had a crisis of faith. Human life didn't matter anymore, or maybe it never really did. Either way, you killed too many innocent people without ever asking who was giving the orders or why. You blamed the system for what you are, instead of yourself. You wanted revenge, but Rome wasn't destroyed in a day. You needed help, you needed the money, a lot of it. And you'll stop at nothing to get it. That's how I know I'm going to put you in a box.