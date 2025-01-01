[the team attempts to open the data package they stole]

Luther Stickell I can't open it.

Ethan Hunt What do you mean you can't open it?

Ethan Hunt I mean I can't open it, ever.

Benji Dunn That's a red box.

William Brandt A what?

Ethan Hunt It's a red box. The British government uses them to transport state secrets.

William Brandt Doesn't sound good.

Benji Dunn Meaning it's triple-encrypted. You're not getting into that thing unless you have fingerprints, retinal scan, and a voice phrase spoken by a specific individual.

Ethan Hunt The Prime Minister of Great Britain himself.

William Brandt So what you're saying is there is no ledger, which means we have no proof that the Syndicate even exists. So we're back to square one, only now we're all wanted by the CIA.

[sarcastically]

William Brandt I'm so proud of us.

Benji Dunn What I don't understand is why is there a red box sat in a private data vault in Morocco?

Luther Stickell And why would Lane want it if he can't open it?

Benji Dunn If Lane wants it, you can bet he has a plan to open it and we just helped him steal it.

Luther Stickell He's gonna take the Prime Minister.

Ethan Hunt Yes, he is. The question is, how?

Benji Dunn Well, we have to warn the British.

[pulls out a cellphone]

Ethan Hunt No, no, Brandt, put down the phone. Let's just think about this for a minute.

William Brandt We have a responsibility to warn the British government, not gamble with the Prime Minister's life, Ethan! Just so you can beat the guy that has beaten you at every turn!

Ethan Hunt Is that what you think this is? Brandt? Is that what you think this is?

William Brandt I think, right now, you're incapable of seeing that there's another way.

Luther Stickell And sometimes Ethan is the only one capable of seeing the only way.

William Brandt And if he's wrong, we have Vienna ALL OVER AGAIN!

Ethan Hunt You don't know him. If he wants something to happen, THERE'S NO PREVENTING IT!

William Brandt That's why we have to warn the British!

Ethan Hunt Maybe that's exactly what he wants us to do!

William Brandt Are you listening to yourself? We're going to warn the British!

Ethan Hunt No. We're going to find Lane, we're going to get him before he takes the Prime Minister.