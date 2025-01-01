'Shley Osgoode
[pulling Glenn aside at a drunken house party]
So, your... your friend Tanner won't tell anything about the J's.
Glenn Cho
The... the... the who?
'Shley Osgoode
The... the H.J's and the B.J's - pretty much any of the J's - but I've got an idea: You are gonna show me how.
Glenn Cho
Oh.
'Shley Osgoode
And it's not gonna count because you're, like, supes gay-mosexual.
Glenn Cho
Oh-h, yeah, right, but...
'Shley Osgoode
Shh! Just pretend I'm, like, some super-hot guy - like David Archuleta.
[throws herself upon Glenn]
Glenn Cho
Oh... oh, David Archuleta? David, don't you worry. I'm gonna teach you all about the H.J's and the... the B.J.'s and the Jay-Z's and the J. J. Abrams.