McKenzie Pryce Caprice, mission accomplished?

Caprice Winters Uh, not yet.

[to the other protestors]

Caprice Winters Ok, y'all made your point. I made mine. Now we all have a choice. You can stay out here, bored out of your minds and freezing your asses off with this crazy bitch, or you can come inside and dance your asses off with this crazy bitch. I mean, do you really want to go to Heaven if it's filled with nothing but psychos like her?

[all the other protestors apart from McKenzie and Hamilton go into the prom]

Caprice Winters That's what I thought. Le'go.

McKenzie Pryce [calling after everyone] Suit yourselves! Run towards damnation! I'll see you all in Hell! I mean, I won't see you 'cause I won't be there, but there's probably, like, a window or something where people in Heaven can look down to people in Hell! And I'll see you through that Hell... window... thing!