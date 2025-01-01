[the Curator and the 11th Doctor look at a painting]
The Curator
You were curious about this painting, I think. I acquired it in remarkable circumstances. What do you make of the title?
Eleventh Doctor
Well, which title? There's two: "No More" or "Gallifrey Falls".
The Curator
No. You see, that's where everybody's wrong. It's all ONE title: "Gallifrey Falls No More". Now... what would you think that means, eh?
Eleventh Doctor
...That Gallifrey didn't fall. It worked! It's still out there!
The Curator
I'm only a humble curator. I'm sure I wouldn't know.
[moves off]
The Curator
[comes back]
Where is it indeed?
The Curator
Lost! Shhh!... Perhaps. Things do get lost, you know. And now you must excuse me. Ohhh... you have a lot to do.
Eleventh Doctor
Do I? Is that what I'm supposed to do now, go looking for Gallifrey?
The Curator
Well, that's entirely up to you. Your choice, eh? I can only tell you what I would do. If I were you...
[laughs]
The Curator
"If I were you..." Perhaps I was you, of course. Or, perhaps you are ME.
[both laugh, and the Curator shakes the Doctor's hand]
The Curator
Congratulations.
The Curator
Or, perhaps, it doesn't matter, either way. Who knows? WHO knows?