Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Day of the Doctor The Day of the Doctor Movie Quotes

The Day of the Doctor Movie Quotes

War Doctor Great men are forged in fire. It is the privilege of lesser men to light the flame.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor Whatever you've got planned, forget it! I'm the Doctor. I'm 904 years old. I'm from the planet Gallifrey in the constellation of Kasterborous. I'm the Oncoming Storm, the Bringer of Darkness, and you... are basically just a rabbit, aren't you? Ok, carry on... just a... general... warning...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor Geronimo!
Tenth Doctor Allons-y!
War Doctor Oh, for God's sake! Gallifrey stands!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clara Doctor, what's going on?
Eleventh Doctor It's a... uh... timey wimey... thing.
War Doctor "Timey" what? "Timey wimey"?
Tenth Doctor I-I have no idea where he picks that stuff up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor [points in the War Doctor's TARDIS] Look... the round things!
Tenth Doctor Love the round things.
Eleventh Doctor What are the round things?
Tenth Doctor No idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor Are you capable of speaking without flapping your hands about?
Eleventh Doctor Yes.
[Claps his hands together]
Eleventh Doctor No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor But don't worry, I started a very long time ago!
[Numerous TARDISes approach Gallifrey]
First Doctor Calling the War Council of Gallifrey, this is the Doctor.
Eleventh Doctor You might say, I've been doing this all my lives.
Second Doctor Good luck!
Third Doctor Stand by.
First Doctor Ready.
Fourth Doctor Commencing calculations.
Fifth Doctor Soon be there.
Seventh Doctor Across the boundaries that divide one universe from another.
Sixth Doctor Got to lock on to his coordinates.
Ninth Doctor And for my next trick...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Eleventh Doctor Clara sometimes asks me if I dream. "Of course I dream", I tell her. "Everybody dreams". "But what do you dream about?", she'll ask. "The same thing everybody dreams about", I tell her. "I dream about where I'm going." She always laughs at that. "But you're not going anywhere, you're just wandering about." That's not true. Not anymore. I have a new destination. My journey is the same as yours, the same as anyone's. It's taken me so many years, so many lifetimes, but at last I know where I'm going. Where I've always been going. Home. The long way round.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor I demand to be incarcerated in the tower immediately with my co-conspirators, Sand Shoes and Granddad.
War Doctor Granddad?
Tenth Doctor They're not sand shoes!
War Doctor Yes, they are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor [the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors are pointing their sonic screwdrivers at Elizabethan guards] Oh, the pointing again! They're screwdrivers! What are you going to do, assemble a cabinet at them?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor [pulling out a device] Ding!
Elizabeth I What's that?
Tenth Doctor It's a machine that goes... ding! Made it myself. Lights up in the presence of shapeshifting DNA. Also, it can microwave frozen dinners from up to 20 feet and download comics from the future. I never know when to stop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clara Someday you could just walk past a fez.
Eleventh Doctor Never gonna happen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor Oh, you've redecorated!
[the Eleventh Doctor smiles]
Tenth Doctor I don't like it.
[the Eleventh Doctor looks insulted]
Eleventh Doctor Oh? Oh, yeah. Oh, you never do!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Moment Go on, ask them. Ask them what you need to know.
War Doctor Did you ever count?
Eleventh Doctor Count what?
War Doctor How many children there were on Gallifrey that day.
Eleventh Doctor [pause] I've absolutely no idea.
War Doctor How old are you now?
Eleventh Doctor Uh, I dunno. I lose track. 1200 and something, I think, unless I'm lying. I can't remember if I'm lying about my age, that's how old I am.
War Doctor Four hundred years older than me, and in all that time you never even wondered how many there were? Never once counted?
Eleventh Doctor Tell me: What would be the point?
Tenth Doctor [enraged at the 11th Doctor] 2.47 billion!
War Doctor You did count!
Tenth Doctor [to the 11th Doctor] You forgot! Four hundred years, is that all it takes?
Eleventh Doctor I moved on!
Tenth Doctor Where? Where can you be now that you could forget something like that?
Eleventh Doctor Spoilers.
Tenth Doctor No, no no no, for once, I would like to know where I'm going.
Eleventh Doctor No, you really wouldn't!
War Doctor I don't know who you are. Either of you. I haven't got the faintest idea.
The Moment They're you. They're what you become if you destroy Gallifrey. A man who regrets. And the man who forgets. The Moment is coming. The Moment is me. You have to decide.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor The interface is hot.
The Moment Well, I do my best.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor She didn't just show me any old future, she told me exactly the future I need to see!
The Moment Now you're getting it!
Eleventh Doctor Eh? Who did?
War Doctor Oh, Bad Wolf girl, I could kiss you!
The Moment Yeah, that's gonna happen.
Tenth Doctor Sorry, did you just say Bad Wolf?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The General I didn't know when I was well off, all twelve of them.
Androgar No sir, all thirteen!
[the Twelfth Doctor appears in his TARDIS]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Tenth Doctor Compensating?
The Eleventh Doctor For what?
The Tenth Doctor Regeneration. It's a lottery.
The Eleventh Doctor Oh, he's cool. Isn't he cool? I'm the Doctor and I'm all cool. Oops, I'm wearing sandshoes!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Stewart Think about it: Americans with the ability to rewrite history? You've seen their movies...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor That is not the Queen of England! That is an alien duplicate!
Eleventh Doctor And you can take it from him, he's really checked.
Tenth Doctor Oh, shut up.
Eleventh Doctor Venom sacs in the tongue.
Tenth Doctor Seriously, stop it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor [the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors are pointing their sonic screwdrivers] Why are you pointing your screwdrivers like that? They're scientific instruments, not water pistols.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor The sonic won't work on that, it's too primitive.
Eleventh Doctor Shall we ask for a better quality of door so we can escape?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clara You told me the name you chose was a promise. What was the promise?
Tenth Doctor Never cruel or cowardly.
War Doctor Never give up. Never give in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Eleventh Doctor I've been running all my lives... through time and space. Every second of every minute of every day for over nine hundred years. I fought for peace in a universe at war. Now the time has come to face the choices I made in the name of the Doctor. Our future depends on one single moment of one impossible day. The day I've been running from all my life. The day of the Doctor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Moment You know the sound the TARDIS makes? That wheezing, groaning? That sound brings hope wherever it goes.
War Doctor Yes. Yes, I like to think it does.
The Moment To anyone who hears it, Doctor. Anyone. However lost. Even you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor I've had many faces, many lives. But I don't admit to all of them. There's one life I've tried very hard to forget. He was the Doctor who fought in the Time War and that was the day he did it. The day I did it. The day he killed them all. The last day of the Time War. The war to end all wars between my people and the Daleks, and in that battle there was a man with more blood on his hands than any other. A man who would commit a crime that would silence the universe. And that man was me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Moment And you're the one to save us all?
War Doctor Yes.
The Moment If I ever develop an ego, you've got the job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor [Elizabeth I grabs and kisses her new husband, the Tenth Doctor] Is there a lot of this in the future?
Eleventh Doctor It does start to happen, yeah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor Do you think the real Queen of England would just decide to share her throne with any old handsome bloke in a tight suit? Just 'cause he's got amazing hair. And a nice horse.
[the horse turns into a Zygon]
Tenth Doctor Oh... it was the horse. I'm going to be king. Run!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor [looking at Ten] Oh, that is skinny. That is proper skinny! I've never seen it from the outside. It's like a special effect. Oi!
[grabs the fez]
Eleventh Doctor Ha! Matchstick man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor Kate Lethbridge Stewart, a word to the wise, as I'm sure your father would've told you, I don't like being picked up!
Clara That probably sounded better in his head.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor Alien technology plus human stupidity. Trust me, it's unbeatable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor [to himself] I could be a curator. I'd be great at curating, I'd be "The Great Curator" ha-ha. I could retire and do that. I could retire and be the curator of this place.
The Curator [behind him] You know I really think you might.
[the Doctor turns and studies the Curator curiously]
Eleventh Doctor I never forget a face.
The Curator I know you don't. And in years to come you might find yourself revisiting a few... but just the old favorites, eh?
[the Eleventh Doctor winks at him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor That's a time fissure! A tear in the fabric of reality! Anything could happen!
[a fez comes out of the hole]
Tenth Doctor For instance... a fez?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor [entering the TARDIS] You let this place go a bit.
Eleventh Doctor Ah, it's his grunge phase. He grows out of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Eleventh Doctor Reverse the polarity!
[they do so, but nothing happens]
The Eleventh Doctor It's not working.
The Tenth Doctor We're both reversing the polarity.
The Eleventh Doctor Yes, I know that.
The Tenth Doctor There's two of us, I'm reversing it, you're reversing it back again, we're CONFUSING the polarity!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor Big red rubbery thing covered in suckers. Surprisingly good kisser.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Stewart What's our cover story for this?
Osgood Um, Derren Brown.
Kate Stewart Again?
Osgood Oh, we've sent him flowers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor [the War Doctor starts to regenerate] Oh yes, of course, suppose it makes sense. Wearing a bit thin. I hope the ears are a bit less conspicuous this time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Moment I'm opening windows on your future. A tangle in time through the days to come, to the man today will make of you...
[a fez comes out of the hole]
The Moment Ok, I wasn't expecting that...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clara Look at you, the three of you. The warrior, the hero and you...
Eleventh Doctor And what am I?
Clara Have you really forgotten?
Eleventh Doctor Yes... maybe, yes.
Clara We've got enough warriors. And any old idiot could be a hero.
Eleventh Doctor Then, what do I do?
Clara What you've always done. Be a Doctor!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The General We'd be lost in another universe. Frozen in a single moment. We'd have nothing.
Eleventh Doctor You would have hope, and right now that is exactly what you don't have!
The General It's delusional! The calculations alone would take hundreds of years!
Eleventh Doctor Oh, hundreds and hundreds.
Tenth Doctor But don't worry. I started a very long time ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The General The Moment is gone.
Androgar I don't understand. What is the Moment? I've never heard of it.
The General The galaxy eater. The final work of the ancients of Gallifrey. A weapon so powerful the operating system became sentient. According to legend, it developed a conscience.
Androgar And we've never used it?
The General How do you use a weapon of ultimate mass destruction when it can stand in judgement on you? There is only one man who would even try.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor Oi, you! Are you science-y?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Eleventh Doctor [to the Tenth doctor and War doctor] 400 years in 4 second! We may have had our differences, which is frankly odd in the circumstances, but I tell what boys, we are incredibly clever!
[Clara opens cell door]
The Eleventh Doctor How did you do that?
Clara It wasn't locked
The Eleventh Doctor Right...
Clara Hang on, three of you in one cell, and none of you thought to try the door?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Doctor Good afternoon. I'm looking for the Doctor.
The Tenth Doctor Well... you've certainly come to the right place.
The Doctor Good! Right! Well, who are you boys? Oh, of course! Are you his companions?
The Eleventh Doctor His companions!
The Doctor They get younger all the time! Well, if you could point me in the general direction of the Doctor...
[10 and 11's screwdriver whirr]
The Doctor Really?
The Eleventh Doctor Yeah.
The Tenth Doctor Really.
The Doctor You're me? Both of you?
The Tenth Doctor Yep.
The Doctor [pointing at 11] Even that one?
The Eleventh Doctor Yes!
The Doctor You're my future selves?
The Tenth Doctor [with 11th Doctor] Yes!
The Doctor Am I having a mid-life crisis!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor Time Lords of Gallifrey, Daleks of Skaro. I serve notice on you all. Too long I have stayed my hand. No more. Today you leave me no choice. Today this war will end. No more. No more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zygon Kate You would destroy London?
Kate Stewart To save the world? Yes, I would.
Zygon Kate You're bluffing.
Kate Stewart You really think so? If you're copying me, then somewhere in your memories is a man called Brigadier Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart. I'm his daughter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor There's always something we don't know, isn't there?
War Doctor I should certainly hope so. Well gentlemen, it has been an honor and a privilege.
Tenth Doctor Likewise.
Eleventh Doctor Doctor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor Hello? Somebody there?
The Moment It's nothing. It's just a wolf.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Curator and the 11th Doctor look at a painting]
The Curator You were curious about this painting, I think. I acquired it in remarkable circumstances. What do you make of the title?
Eleventh Doctor Well, which title? There's two: "No More" or "Gallifrey Falls".
The Curator No. You see, that's where everybody's wrong. It's all ONE title: "Gallifrey Falls No More". Now... what would you think that means, eh?
Eleventh Doctor ...That Gallifrey didn't fall. It worked! It's still out there!
The Curator I'm only a humble curator. I'm sure I wouldn't know.
[moves off]
Eleventh Doctor Then where is it?
The Curator [comes back] Where is it indeed?
Eleventh Doctor Yes!
The Curator Lost! Shhh!... Perhaps. Things do get lost, you know. And now you must excuse me. Ohhh... you have a lot to do.
Eleventh Doctor Do I? Is that what I'm supposed to do now, go looking for Gallifrey?
The Curator Well, that's entirely up to you. Your choice, eh? I can only tell you what I would do. If I were you...
[laughs]
The Curator "If I were you..." Perhaps I was you, of course. Or, perhaps you are ME.
[both laugh, and the Curator shakes the Doctor's hand]
The Curator Congratulations.
Eleventh Doctor Thank you very much.
The Curator Or, perhaps, it doesn't matter, either way. Who knows? WHO knows?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor If you have been inside my head, then you know what I've seen. The suffering. Every moment in time and space is burning. It must end, and I intend to end it the only way I can.
The Moment And you're going to use me to end it. By killing them all. Daleks and Time Lords alike. I could. But there will be consequences for you.
War Doctor I have no desire to survive this.
The Moment Then that's your punishment. If you do this, if you kill them all, then that's the consequence. You live.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Moment Aw, look at you. Stuck between a girl and a box. Story of your life, eh, Doctor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Stewart Malcolm? I need you to send me one of my father's incident files codenamed Cromer. Seventies or Eighties, depending on the dating protocol.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Stewart The ravens are looking a bit sluggish. Tell Malcolm they need new batteries.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor There's still a billion billion Daleks up there attacking us!
Eleventh Doctor Yes, there is! There is!
Tenth Doctor But there's something those billion billion Daleks don't know!
Eleventh Doctor 'Cause if they did they'd probably send for reinforcements!
Clara What? What don't they know?
Eleventh Doctor This time... there's THREE of us!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zygon We only have to agree to live.
Kate Stewart Sadly, we can only agree to die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor Why is there never a big red button?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor General, we have a plan.
Eleventh Doctor We should point out at this moment it is a fairly terrible plan, and almost certainly won't work.
Tenth Doctor I was happy with 'fairly terrible'.
Eleventh Doctor Sorry, just thinking out loud.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clara "Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one." Marcus Aurelius.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clara [to the 11th Doctor] You told me you wiped out your own people, I just... I never pictured YOU doing it, that's all...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor I'm a time-traveller. Figure it out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor [to his counterparts] Go back! Go back to your lives. Go and be the Doctor I could never be. Make it worthwhile.
Tenth Doctor All those years, burying you in my memory.
Eleventh Doctor Pretending you didn't exist, keeping you a secret even from myself.
Tenth Doctor Pretending you weren't the Doctor, when you were the Doctor more than anybody else.
Eleventh Doctor Because you were the Doctor on the day it wasn't possible to get it right!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Eleventh Doctor Yes, that is witchcraft. Witchy, witchcraft. Hello? Hello in there? Excuse me. Hello, am I talking to the wicked witch of the well?
Kate Stewart He means you.
Clara Why am I the witch?
The Eleventh Doctor Clara?
Clara Hello?
The Eleventh Doctor Clara, hi, hello. Would you mind telling these prattling mortals to get themselves begone?
Clara What... he said.
The Eleventh Doctor Yes, tiny bit more colour.
Clara Right. Prattling mortals, off you pop or I'll turn you all into frogs.
The Eleventh Doctor Oh, frogs, nice. You heard her
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth I I may have the body of a weak and feeble woman... but at the time, so did the Zygon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Stewart A vortex manipulator bequeathed to the U.N.I.T. archive by Captain Jack Harkness on the occasion of his death. Well, one of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor What we do today is not out of fear or hatred, it is done because there is no other way.
Tenth Doctor And it is done in the name of many lives we are failing to save.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Eleventh Doctor Kate Lethbridge Stewart, a word to the wise, as I'm sure your father would have told you. I don't like being picked up
Clara That probably sounded better in his head
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor Now, I want this stone dust analyzed. And I want a report, in triplicate, with lots of graphs and diagrams and complicated sums, on my desk, tomorrow morning, ASAP, pronto, LOL. See? Job. Do I have a desk?
Kate Stewart No.
Eleventh Doctor And I want a desk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor I don't want to go.
[he departs in his tardis]
Eleventh Doctor He always says that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Moment How many children on Gallifrey right now?
War Doctor ...don't know.
The Moment One day, you will count them. One terrible night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor We don't need to land.
Tenth Doctor Yeah we do. Tiny bit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor Don't sit on that!
The Moment Why not?
War Doctor Because it's not a chair, it's the most dangerous weapon in the universe.
The Moment Why can't it be both?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eleventh Doctor You see, Clara? They're stored in the paintings in the Under-Gallery, like Cup-a-Soups, except you add time, if you can picture that. Nobody can picture that. Forget I said "Cup-a-Soups".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor No, we don't We don't. There is another way. "Cup-a-Soup". What is Cup-a-Soup?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daleks [sees the words "No More" on the wall] What are these words?
[to a soldier]
Daleks Explain. Explain.
[the soldier shoots the Dalek in reply]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
War Doctor Soldier, I'm going to need your gun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Moment Are you afraid of the big bad wolf, Doctor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tenth Doctor And do you know why I know that you're a fake? Because you're such a bad copy. It's not just the smell, or the unconvincing hair, or the atrocious teeth, or the eyes just a bit too close together, or the breath that could stun a horse. It's because my Elizabeth, the real Elizabeth, would never be stupid enough to reveal her own plan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more