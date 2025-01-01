[the Curator and the 11th Doctor look at a painting]

The Curator You were curious about this painting, I think. I acquired it in remarkable circumstances. What do you make of the title?

Eleventh Doctor Well, which title? There's two: "No More" or "Gallifrey Falls".

The Curator No. You see, that's where everybody's wrong. It's all ONE title: "Gallifrey Falls No More". Now... what would you think that means, eh?

Eleventh Doctor ...That Gallifrey didn't fall. It worked! It's still out there!

The Curator I'm only a humble curator. I'm sure I wouldn't know.

[moves off]

Eleventh Doctor Then where is it?

The Curator [comes back] Where is it indeed?

The Curator Lost! Shhh!... Perhaps. Things do get lost, you know. And now you must excuse me. Ohhh... you have a lot to do.

Eleventh Doctor Do I? Is that what I'm supposed to do now, go looking for Gallifrey?

The Curator Well, that's entirely up to you. Your choice, eh? I can only tell you what I would do. If I were you...

[laughs]

The Curator "If I were you..." Perhaps I was you, of course. Or, perhaps you are ME.

[both laugh, and the Curator shakes the Doctor's hand]

The Curator Congratulations.

Eleventh Doctor Thank you very much.