Kinoafisha Films Mortdecai Mortdecai Movie Quotes

Mortdecai [to Dmitri] Your mother and father only knew each other for a day, and money changed hands.
[Dmitri punches him]
Mortdecai Probably less than a 20. And they say she was dressed as a man at the time.
Mortdecai Have you heard the expression, "open your balls"?
Jock No, sir.
Mortdecai It made me feel dirty.
Martland The fact that you're as drunk as a fiddler's bitch in no way obviates the fact that you very nearly caused an international incident. A man your age has no excuse for looking or behaving like a fugitive from a home for alcoholic music hall artistes.
Mortdecai I will have you know that I am not an alcoholic. I am a drunk, and there is a vast difference.
Mortdecai I had no idea I was so deep in Her Majesty's hole!
Mortdecai [upon viewing a murder victim] Ugh. I think this women has need of a chiropractor.
Martland Bronwen Fellworthy, Oxford art restorer. Did you know here?
Mortdecai Slightly. I do recall a vague memory of her having once, involuntarily, one would hope, releasing a fart of such frightening power and timbre that I feared she had done herself a horrible mischief.
Mortdecai Kissing a man without a mustache is like eating an egg without salt.
Johanna Uhh, don't point that thing at me.
Jock Told ya!
Mortdecai Oh, my darling, I tried desperately to be unfaithful to you, I really did. But I just couldn't do it.
Johanna It's a terrible moment when you find yourself falling in love with your own spouse, isn't it?
Mortdecai Now that is the look that softens every bone in my body, except one.
Maurice [to Martland] Of all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these: "It might have been."
Mortdecai [calling through the door] Johanna. Are you all right in there, darling? It is I, Charlie... Your husband.
Johanna What is it?
Mortdecai Oh, moon of my delight. This is your own personalized Sheik of Araby who seeks admission into your tent. I have come to carry you off to the burning desert, and work my greasy will upon you under the tropical stars. Send your camel to bed, damn it!
Johanna [sighs] My Sheik, does this mean you have excommunicated that mustache of the Prophet?
Mortdecai ...I'll trim it... Darling. I am embarking on a very dangerous escapade, from which I may not well return. And it is customary in these situations for, you know, a proper send-off. Quick session of congress. Sink the Bismarck, if you will. And by the way, did I mention it is a matter of national security.
Johanna Mmm.
[Mortdecai forces his way in]
Martland [to Mortdecai] What is that infernal thing on your lip?
Mortdecai Oh, how I long for the rain and indifference of Europe.
[first lines]
Mortdecai As you may well know, I am many things. An arts dealer, an accomplished fencer, fair shot with most weapons. I am loved and respected by all who know me - slightly. But I have always felt as if there's something missing, you see. Some final piece of my personal puzzle. I needed something bold, distinctive.
[his cocktail arrives]
Mortdecai Ah, thank you. The work of art with which I could declare to the heavens, I am Lord Charlie Mortdecai. And this is a little bit of magic is my mustache...
Mortdecai [arrives at hotel] Jock. Dear, sweet, sperm-heavy Jock. Behold this America, this new colossus, this fair land of the free!
[sees bikini-clad girls in the lobby]
Mortdecai What kind of hell-place is this? I feel as though we've made a wrong turn and arrived on the set of a pornographic film.
[asks hotel clerk]
Mortdecai Have we taken a wrong turn and arrived on the set of a pornographic film?
Hotel Clerk Checking in?
Mortdecai I am Mortdecai, Lord of Silverdale. I should like to request a bucket of ice, "Do Not Disturb" sign, and a bulldozer.
Hotel Clerk Checking in?
Jock Yeah, we're checking in.
Mortdecai I suspect I may need to redecorate.
Hotel Clerk Room 326, overlooks the pool.
[hands over a room card]
Mortdecai So all I must do is show up, and I'm presented with a credit card. No wonder your country's in financial ruin.
Hotel Clerk Do you need help with your bags?
Mortdecai No, I do not need help with my bags. I have a fucking manservant. Strange country.
Spinoza [spewing at Mortdecai] What's the matter, you one book short of a library?
Mortdecai What should I do now?
Jock Run, sir.
Mortdecai Again?
Jock Yes!
Mortdecai [calls hotel front desk] Hello, American? The rooms here are made of cement. Very good in case of an air raid. But for those of us trying to get a bit of rest after an arduous crossing, a bit of an acoustic nightmare. So would you please stop grunting like wildebeests and allow me to get some sleep, man? Please! Please!
Mortdecai I should probably mention, this is not the first time I shot Jock.
[shifts to skeet shooting scene]
Mortdecai Quite a conundrum, this. I shall need a moment to think this through, I'm afraid.
Johanna Yes, do. Do think. Just bear in mind, I'm standing on a loo, holding a dead man's Goya.
Martland Can you think of a good reason why I shouldn't arrest you right now?
Mortdecai I eschew discomfort?
