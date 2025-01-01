MartlandThe fact that you're as drunk as a fiddler's bitch in no way obviates the fact that you very nearly caused an international incident. A man your age has no excuse for looking or behaving like a fugitive from a home for alcoholic music hall artistes.
MortdecaiI will have you know that I am not an alcoholic. I am a drunk, and there is a vast difference.
MortdecaiI had no idea I was so deep in Her Majesty's hole!
Mortdecai[upon viewing a murder victim]Ugh. I think this women has need of a chiropractor.
MartlandBronwen Fellworthy, Oxford art restorer. Did you know here?
MortdecaiSlightly. I do recall a vague memory of her having once, involuntarily, one would hope, releasing a fart of such frightening power and timbre that I feared she had done herself a horrible mischief.
MortdecaiKissing a man without a mustache is like eating an egg without salt.
MortdecaiOh, moon of my delight. This is your own personalized Sheik of Araby who seeks admission into your tent. I have come to carry you off to the burning desert, and work my greasy will upon you under the tropical stars. Send your camel to bed, damn it!
Johanna[sighs]My Sheik, does this mean you have excommunicated that mustache of the Prophet?
Mortdecai...I'll trim it... Darling. I am embarking on a very dangerous escapade, from which I may not well return. And it is customary in these situations for, you know, a proper send-off. Quick session of congress. Sink the Bismarck, if you will. And by the way, did I mention it is a matter of national security.
Martland[to Mortdecai]What is that infernal thing on your lip?
MortdecaiOh, how I long for the rain and indifference of Europe.
[first lines]
MortdecaiAs you may well know, I am many things. An arts dealer, an accomplished fencer, fair shot with most weapons. I am loved and respected by all who know me - slightly. But I have always felt as if there's something missing, you see. Some final piece of my personal puzzle. I needed something bold, distinctive.
[his cocktail arrives]
MortdecaiAh, thank you. The work of art with which I could declare to the heavens, I am Lord Charlie Mortdecai. And this is a little bit of magic is my mustache...
Mortdecai[arrives at hotel]Jock. Dear, sweet, sperm-heavy Jock. Behold this America, this new colossus, this fair land of the free!
[sees bikini-clad girls in the lobby]
MortdecaiWhat kind of hell-place is this? I feel as though we've made a wrong turn and arrived on the set of a pornographic film.
[asks hotel clerk]
MortdecaiHave we taken a wrong turn and arrived on the set of a pornographic film?
Hotel ClerkChecking in?
MortdecaiI am Mortdecai, Lord of Silverdale. I should like to request a bucket of ice, "Do Not Disturb" sign, and a bulldozer.
Mortdecai[calls hotel front desk]Hello, American? The rooms here are made of cement. Very good in case of an air raid. But for those of us trying to get a bit of rest after an arduous crossing, a bit of an acoustic nightmare. So would you please stop grunting like wildebeests and allow me to get some sleep, man? Please! Please!
MortdecaiI should probably mention, this is not the first time I shot Jock.
[shifts to skeet shooting scene]
MortdecaiQuite a conundrum, this. I shall need a moment to think this through, I'm afraid.
JohannaYes, do. Do think. Just bear in mind, I'm standing on a loo, holding a dead man's Goya.
MartlandCan you think of a good reason why I shouldn't arrest you right now?