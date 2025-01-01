Menu
Films
Big Bad Wolves
Big Bad Wolves Movie Quotes
Micki
It might look like I'm enjoying this, and maybe I am in a way... but believe me, I'd be happy to stop breaking your fingers. Now would you please start talking!
Gidi
Don't you want to discuss the strategy?
Micki
Strategy?
Gidi
You know... good cop, bad cop?
Micki
There's no room for good cops.
Gidi
No problem. Bad cop, bad cop.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Lior Ashkenazi
Tzahi Grad
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
