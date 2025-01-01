Menu
Micki It might look like I'm enjoying this, and maybe I am in a way... but believe me, I'd be happy to stop breaking your fingers. Now would you please start talking!
Gidi Don't you want to discuss the strategy?
Micki Strategy?
Gidi You know... good cop, bad cop?
Micki There's no room for good cops.
Gidi No problem. Bad cop, bad cop.
