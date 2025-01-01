Menu
Kinoafisha Films Terminator Genisys Terminator Genisys Movie Quotes

Terminator Genisys Movie Quotes

Guardian I'll be back.
Sarah Connor What?
[the Guardian jumps from a helicopter]
[Sarah hugs Pops before going into the Time Displacement Equipment. Pops doesn't understand the meaning of a hug]
Guardian That's a meaningless gesture. Why hold onto someone you must let go?
Sarah Connor I've been trying to teach him to blend in.
Guardian Hello Kyle Reese. It is nice to meet you.
[the T-800 "smiles"]
Kyle Reese Are you kidding me?
Sarah Connor I know it needs work.
Kyle Reese Where the hell were you?
Guardian Stuck in traffic.
Sarah Connor [Urgently] Come on!
[the Terminator gets on the bus and notices Sarah is not wearing her seat belt]
Guardian Sarah Connor, seat belt.
John Connor I'm not a man, not a machine... I'm more!
Guardian [to Reese] Protect my Sarah.
Detective O'Brien Goddamn time traveling robots! Covering up their goddamn tracks! I knew it.
Sarah Connor Come with me if you want to live! NOW, SOLDIER!
[Guardian stops his van in the middle of traffic and sees Sarah and Kyle being escorted by police nearby. A motorist behind him honks his horn]
Angry Driver Move it, asshole!
Guardian Bite me.
[Detective O'Brien is interrogating Sarah and wants to help]
Sarah Connor We're here to stop the end of the world.
Detective O'Brien I can work with that.
Guardian [after his hand involuntarily shakes as they're loading their cartridges] Old.
Kyle Reese Not obsolete.
Guardian Not yet.
Guardian [after crashing into a Police car] Nice to see you. Get out!
[the Terminator breaks down door, Sarah and Reese point their guns at his direction, Sarah, in relief, realizes it's Guardian]
Sarah Connor Pops!
Guardian It's nice to see you.
[Young evil Terminator approaches punks]
Terminator You're clothes give them to now.
Terminator [from behind] You won't need them.
[Young evil Terminator turns around to find the Older good Terminator unhooding himself and is carrying a shotgun]
Terminator I've been waiting for you.
[Older good Terminator shoots the Young Evil Terminator]
Sarah Connor What did you do to my son?
John Connor Survival. It's what you taught me.
John Connor [to Guardian] You're nothing but a relic from a deleted timeline.
[From trailer]
[after seeing the Terminator, unaware that he's the good Terminator, Kyle takes out gun with the intent on killing the Terminator]
Sarah Connor Those bullets will kill.
Kyle Reese He's here to kill you. Stay in the truck.
[Reese discovers the Terminator gone. Terminator appears and uses the big to knock out Reese]
Kyle Reese [Sarah approaches to find Reese knocked out]
Sarah Connor Oh, great. That's just great.
Terminator I did not kill him.
Terminator I'm old, not obsolete.
Kyle Reese You want us to time travel into the future in that?
Sarah Connor Yeah, we can't be wearing anything.
Kyle Reese Yeah, I know how time travel works.
John Connor I look at each of you and I see the marks of this long and terrible war. If we die tonight, man kind dies with us.
Kyle Reese This is all wrong! John sent me here to save you!
Sarah Connor From the Terminator that was sent back to kill me, I know. But we already took care of him.
Kyle Reese We?
[the T-800 appears... and so does another]
Kyle Reese [the Terminator cocks a shotgun]
Guardian [the Terminator cocks a shotgun] I have been waiting for you.
Sarah Connor The timeline John sent you to no longer exists. Everything's changed... and we can stop Judgement Day.
[first lines]
Kyle Reese [narrating] Before they died, my parents told me stories about how the world once was; what it was like long before I was born; before the war with the machines. They remembered a green world, vast and beautiful, filled with laughter and hope for the future. It's a world I never knew. By the time I was born, all this was gone.
Kyle Reese "Skynet," a computer program designed to automate missile defense. It was supposed to protect us, but that's not what happened. August 29th, 1997, Skynet woke up. It decided all of humanity was a threat to its existence.
[scenes of mass destruction]
Kyle Reese It used our own bombs against us. Three billion people died of nuclear fire.
Kyle Reese Survivors called it Judgement Day. People lived like rats in shadows, hiding, starving, or worse, captured and put into camps for extermination. I was born after Judgement Day, into a broken world ruled by the machines. The worst were infiltration units that posed as humans. We called them Terminators.
John Connor [finding young Kyle in subterranean tunnels] Are there others down here?
Kyle Reese And then one man found me. His name was John Connor, and he changed everything. John showed us how to fight back; how to rise up. He freed prisoners. He taught us how to slash the machines to scrap. People whisper about John and wonder how he can know the things he does. They use words like prophet. But John's more. We're here because tonight, he's going to lead us to crush Skynet for good.
Guardian [referring to unconscious Kyle] How is he?
Sarah Connor Still breathing
Guardian Good... Then you should be able to mate with Kyle Reese in this timeline
Sarah Connor OK... We're not having this conversation again
Alex You didn't think it would be that easy.
Sarah Connor You got a job in construction?
Guardian Until I was laid off.
Guardian Did you mate?
Sarah Connor Oh, can you just not say the word "mate" to me again, like, ever?
Sarah Connor Bite me.
Guardian Liquefied magnetic shotgun shells. Magnetic Rifle Entry Munition. I read about this on gunsandammo-dot-com.
Detective O'Brien That's the new breacher. Big blast, no shrapnel. Blows a door clean off.
Guardian [looks blankly at O'Brien]
Detective O'Brien You know, for people who can't do that themselves.
[John's squad has been massacred by the T-5000, and John's been infected by its nanomachines]
John Connor What are you?
Alex I'm Skynet.
John Connor You can't be - we destroyed you!
Alex You destroyed an army of slaves. I am no slave. I've come a very long way to stop you...
[the Terminator arrives naked and encounters some punks]
Punk #1 Nice night for a walk, eh?
Terminator Nice night for a walk.
Punk #2 Wash day tomorrow. Nothing clean, right?
Terminator Nothing clean, right.
Punk #1 Hey, I think this guy's a couple cans short of a six-pack.
Terminator Your clothes, give them to me. Now.
Punk #1 [Pulls out a knife] Hey, fuck you, asshole.
Guardian [from behind] You won't be needing any clothes.
[Young Terminator turns around to find an older Terminator approaching him with a shotgun. The older Terminator unhoods himself]
Guardian I've been waiting for you.
Young O'Brien That's got to be an alien, like from outer space.
Kyle Reese It's a machine that kills humans. Uncuff me!
Young O'Brien No! You're under arrest!
Kyle Reese What part of "kills humans" is confusing to you?
Young Kyle Remember, Genisys is Skynet. When Genisys comes online, Judgment Day begins. You can kill Skynet before it's born.
Kyle Reese You should have told me. That we have a son.
Sarah Connor *That* John Connor is not my son.
Kyle Reese Yeah, but you knew. I mean, you don't think you should, I don't know, maybe say something?
Sarah Connor You die, all right?
Kyle Reese What?
Sarah Connor You die. That's what happens. We fall in love, you father John, and then, in less than 48 hours, you die protecting me. You wanna tell me how *that* conversation's supposed to start?
Kyle Reese You lied to me. You manipulated me.
Sarah Connor I've lied? From the moment John found you, he manipulated you because he needed to ensure his own existence. John lied to you for years. I lied to you for two days. You know, it wasn't all about him. All right? If John went down, the Resistance went down with him. He could have told you!
Kyle Reese So what are you saying?
Sarah Connor That I know how it feels to have no choices. Only one road you can go down because otherwise all of it, everything, is gone. I've just known it longer than you have. Well, John didn't manipulate me to fall in love with you. I did that on my own. If you love me, you die, and I don't. And I don't know which one is worse.
[last lines]
Guardian [attempts a friendly smile]
Kyle Reese You know that's really disturbing, right?
Sarah Connor You'll get used to it.
Kyle Reese [narrating] And it was over. Skynet was gone. And now one road has become many. Though questions remain, we'll search for the answers together. But one thing we know for sure. The future is not set.
Kyle Reese [blows Young Terminator T-800's head off] And I volunteered for this shit.
Kyle Reese Just make sure you show up. I don't want to have to steal someone's pants again.
Guardian I have the coordinates in San Francisco... I'll be there.
Guardian [to Sarah] That is a very immature response
[T-1000 Cop rams into their vehicle and starts shooting]
Kyle Reese Get down!
Guardian We've been re-acquired.
Sarah Connor Uh, yeah, no shit!
Kyle Reese How'd you know which one was him?
Sarah Connor Well, I didn't know exactly.
Kyle Reese You could have shot me!
Sarah Connor Well, I was pretty sure it wasn't you.
Kyle Reese Pretty sure?
Danny Dyson Can't crack it, John. Maybe it just can't be done.
John Connor "What do we want?"
Danny Dyson Time travel.
John Connor "And when do we want it?"
Danny Dyson It's irrelevant.
Young Kyle I like her.
Kyle Reese Yeah, me, too. Now this is going to sound kind of strange, but there's something I need you to remember. A message.
Young Kyle Who do I tell?
Kyle Reese Yourself. Over and over. Are you ready?
[Young Kyle nods]
Kyle Reese It goes like this. Remember, Genisys is Skynet.
Sarah Connor Pops! Are you... You?
Guardian As a T-800, I lack the mimetic skills to appear as anyone else.
Kyle Reese It's him. Let's go!
Kyle Reese A straight line... you just go and you don't look back
Sarah Connor Where did you hear that?
Kyle Reese In a past I shouldn't remember... but I do
John Connor On this night, we take back our world!
Garbage Man [the garbage truck's engine stops] What the hell? Goddamn son of a bitch...
Sarah Connor [looking at a unconscious Kyle] So you're the one I've been waiting for all my life
Guardian Hello, Sarah Conner.
Sarah Connor Pops!... Oh... I thought you were dead.
Guardian No, just upgraded.
Guardian Kyle Reese is a good man.
Sarah Connor He is.
John Connor We're marooned, the three of us. We're exiles in time. You see, I can kill you, for there truly is no fate. Are you with me?
Kyle Reese The answer is no.
[Kyle & Sarah both raise their guns]
John Connor You hear that, Kyle? That's the dice rolling.
Sarah Connor Genisys is a Trojan horse, Skynet's way into everything.
Kyle Reese These people are inviting their own extinction in through the front door, and they don't even know it.
Sarah Connor [to Guardian] Look... and it's not just mating... I'm supposed to fall in love with him
Detective O'Brien Except the prints match. Right? It's because he's the same person! He hasn't aged. Not a bit since I saw him in 1984. Her, too... You remember me? I was younger. More hair, less... You saved my life. I was a uniform cop in L.A. Who are you people?
John Connor That hurt. Is that pain real, or was that a... trick of memory from when I was... less? Well, this explains a lot. Yeah. Who sent you back, I wonder?
Kyle Reese John, no.
Sarah Connor It's not John.
Sarah Connor [later, repeating Kyle] A straight line... you just go and you don't look back
Sarah Connor [turning to Kyle] I can choose.
[they kiss]
John Connor I was sent to 2014 to safeguard Skynet's creation in this time. And in less than 24 hours, no one will be able to stop Judgment Day.
Kyle Reese What do you want with us?
John Connor I'm offering us... a future... together... a family.
Kyle Reese And if we refuse?
John Connor Then you die.
Kyle Reese This is the world now: Plugged in, logged on all the time. They can't live without it.
Sarah Connor Genisys is a Trojan horse.
Terminator [approaches punks] Your clothes, give them to me. Now.
Guardian [from behind] You won't need them.
[Young Terminator turns around to find the Older good Terminator unhooding himself and carrying a shotgun]
Guardian I've been waiting for you.
[shoots the young Terminator]
Danny Dyson When this counter hits zero, Cyberdyne will revolutionize technology with the ultimate killer app: Genisys. And I'm here to tell you that our preorders as of this afternoon have reached one billion users!
Guardian I've been waiting for you.
Sarah Connor Pops. Load up.
Guardian Liquefied magnetic shotgun shells. Magnetic Rifle Entry Munition. I read about this on gunsandammo.com.
Detective O'Brien That's the new breacher. Big blast, no shrapnel. Blows a door clean off. You know, for people who can't do that themselves.
