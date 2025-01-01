Guardian[the Terminator cocks a shotgun]I have been waiting for you.
Sarah ConnorThe timeline John sent you to no longer exists. Everything's changed... and we can stop Judgement Day.
[first lines]
Kyle Reese[narrating]Before they died, my parents told me stories about how the world once was; what it was like long before I was born; before the war with the machines. They remembered a green world, vast and beautiful, filled with laughter and hope for the future. It's a world I never knew. By the time I was born, all this was gone.
Kyle Reese"Skynet," a computer program designed to automate missile defense. It was supposed to protect us, but that's not what happened. August 29th, 1997, Skynet woke up. It decided all of humanity was a threat to its existence.
[scenes of mass destruction]
Kyle ReeseIt used our own bombs against us. Three billion people died of nuclear fire.
Kyle ReeseSurvivors called it Judgement Day. People lived like rats in shadows, hiding, starving, or worse, captured and put into camps for extermination. I was born after Judgement Day, into a broken world ruled by the machines. The worst were infiltration units that posed as humans. We called them Terminators.
John Connor[finding young Kyle in subterranean tunnels]Are there others down here?
Kyle ReeseAnd then one man found me. His name was John Connor, and he changed everything. John showed us how to fight back; how to rise up. He freed prisoners. He taught us how to slash the machines to scrap. People whisper about John and wonder how he can know the things he does. They use words like prophet. But John's more. We're here because tonight, he's going to lead us to crush Skynet for good.
Sarah ConnorI've lied? From the moment John found you, he manipulated you because he needed to ensure his own existence. John lied to you for years. I lied to you for two days. You know, it wasn't all about him. All right? If John went down, the Resistance went down with him. He could have told you!
Sarah ConnorThat I know how it feels to have no choices. Only one road you can go down because otherwise all of it, everything, is gone. I've just known it longer than you have. Well, John didn't manipulate me to fall in love with you. I did that on my own. If you love me, you die, and I don't. And I don't know which one is worse.
Kyle Reese[narrating]And it was over. Skynet was gone. And now one road has become many. Though questions remain, we'll search for the answers together. But one thing we know for sure. The future is not set.
Kyle Reese[blows Young Terminator T-800's head off]And I volunteered for this shit.
Kyle ReeseJust make sure you show up. I don't want to have to steal someone's pants again.
GuardianI have the coordinates in San Francisco... I'll be there.
Guardian[to Sarah]That is a very immature response
[T-1000 Cop rams into their vehicle and starts shooting]
John ConnorYou hear that, Kyle? That's the dice rolling.
Sarah ConnorGenisys is a Trojan horse, Skynet's way into everything.
Kyle ReeseThese people are inviting their own extinction in through the front door, and they don't even know it.
Sarah Connor[to Guardian]Look... and it's not just mating... I'm supposed to fall in love with him
Detective O'BrienExcept the prints match. Right? It's because he's the same person! He hasn't aged. Not a bit since I saw him in 1984. Her, too... You remember me? I was younger. More hair, less... You saved my life. I was a uniform cop in L.A. Who are you people?
John ConnorThat hurt. Is that pain real, or was that a... trick of memory from when I was... less? Well, this explains a lot. Yeah. Who sent you back, I wonder?
Danny DysonWhen this counter hits zero, Cyberdyne will revolutionize technology with the ultimate killer app: Genisys. And I'm here to tell you that our preorders as of this afternoon have reached one billion users!