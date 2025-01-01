James Burns [trying to hire on] Look, I get it. You take some weak-ass kid under your wing and you look weak too, but I'm not asking for a favor. I got brains, plus I can hustle. And I don't scare easy.

Roc Woof, woof, woof.

[jams a gun into Jamesy's scrotum]

Roc [from James a glance but otherwise no reaction]

Roc You okay runnin' errands? Hm? Cleaning the bathroom, shit like that?

Roc Good, 'cause, we do this, you'll be my bitch. Take it or leave it, non-negotiable.

James Burns I take it.