Jamesy Boy Movie Quotes

Jamesy Boy Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Conrad [pinning James to the ground] We get a hundred little shits like you transferred from Youth Corrections every year. Now, you got two problems. One, you done all your time so far with kids instead of real cons, so you think you're tougher than you actually are. Two, the guards at the YOS still think they can put Humpty back together, which makes 'em soft. Means you're used to gettin' away with shit. Here, you throw an elbow at another inmate, we got a problem. You understand that?
Roc I got a general rule that everybody on my crew is old enough to have hair on their dicks.
James Burns [trying to hire on] Look, I get it. You take some weak-ass kid under your wing and you look weak too, but I'm not asking for a favor. I got brains, plus I can hustle. And I don't scare easy.
Roc Woof, woof, woof.
[jams a gun into Jamesy's scrotum]
Roc [from James a glance but otherwise no reaction]
Roc You okay runnin' errands? Hm? Cleaning the bathroom, shit like that?
James Burns Yeah.
Roc Good, 'cause, we do this, you'll be my bitch. Take it or leave it, non-negotiable.
James Burns I take it.
Roc [withdraws his gun and smiles genially] My bitch!
Lt. Mark Falton You think I'm an asshole because it's fun? I do it because that's how my guys survive.
