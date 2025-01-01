Conrad[pinning James to the ground]We get a hundred little shits like you transferred from Youth Corrections every year. Now, you got two problems. One, you done all your time so far with kids instead of real cons, so you think you're tougher than you actually are. Two, the guards at the YOS still think they can put Humpty back together, which makes 'em soft. Means you're used to gettin' away with shit. Here, you throw an elbow at another inmate, we got a problem. You understand that?
RocI got a general rule that everybody on my crew is old enough to have hair on their dicks.
James Burns[trying to hire on]Look, I get it. You take some weak-ass kid under your wing and you look weak too, but I'm not asking for a favor. I got brains, plus I can hustle. And I don't scare easy.
RocWoof, woof, woof.
[jams a gun into Jamesy's scrotum]
Roc[from James a glance but otherwise no reaction]
RocYou okay runnin' errands? Hm? Cleaning the bathroom, shit like that?