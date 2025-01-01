TaikoIt's infinitely more painful to remove a tattoo than it is to receive one. And the same is true for love. You don't have to go through the pain of removing your love for me... so I will take back my tattoo as a souvenir.
Taiko[sighs]All right. I will grant you your wish. You will die in that room tonight, Everly, and I'll let little Maisey live... Thank you. Thank... just long enough to earn back what you've cost me. I'm sure your daughter will be very popular with the older clientele.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The SadistGood evening. Please allow me to introduce myself. You may call me... The Sadist. And this
[indicates man in cage]
The Sadistis my... Masochist.
[pokes the man with his sharp cane]
The MasochistI am a piece of dog shit! I'm so sorry. Thank you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Everly[retrieves a phone from the toilet tank and dials]
Man's Voice[getting voice message] This is Detective Robertson. Leave a message after the beep.