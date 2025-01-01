Taiko And so it ends, not with a bang, but a whimper.

Everly You are nothing. You don't exist. This is all a nightmare. If I die, it'll be like waking up. But if I don't... it'll be your nightmare, motherfucker.

Taiko You have been a revelation. But don't kid yourself. You have only gotten so far because I allowed you to.

Everly If you're going to do it, just do it, and shut up.

Taiko After all you've been through tonight, did you really think I would make it that easy?

Everly Yeah. Why haven't you killed me? Maybe you can't bear the thought of living without me. Maybe no matter what I do... you just don't want me gone. Hmm?

Taiko Maybe I go across the hall and get your daughter, make her watch the rest of this. Does little Maisey know that her mother is nothing but a used, discarded whore?

Everly Keep my daughter's name out of your mouth!