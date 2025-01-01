Menu
Everly Movie Quotes

Everly Movie Quotes

Everly Kanpai, puta!
Dead Man That's a lot of dead whores.
Everly Tell Taiko he can lick my balls.
Dead Man May I suggest an idea?
Everly No.
Dead Man Something my grandfather would say.
Everly I think I had my fill of Buddhist proverbs for the day, Dead Man.
Dead Man A sanctuary sometimes resides in the eye of the storm.
Taiko Everly. What a surprise. I assumed you'd go down without a fight. I was wrong. I'm never wrong.
Taiko And so it ends, not with a bang, but a whimper.
Everly You are nothing. You don't exist. This is all a nightmare. If I die, it'll be like waking up. But if I don't... it'll be your nightmare, motherfucker.
Taiko You have been a revelation. But don't kid yourself. You have only gotten so far because I allowed you to.
Everly If you're going to do it, just do it, and shut up.
Taiko After all you've been through tonight, did you really think I would make it that easy?
Everly Yeah. Why haven't you killed me? Maybe you can't bear the thought of living without me. Maybe no matter what I do... you just don't want me gone. Hmm?
Taiko Maybe I go across the hall and get your daughter, make her watch the rest of this. Does little Maisey know that her mother is nothing but a used, discarded whore?
Everly Keep my daughter's name out of your mouth!
[high-kicks at him while tied up]
Taiko It's infinitely more painful to remove a tattoo than it is to receive one. And the same is true for love. You don't have to go through the pain of removing your love for me... so I will take back my tattoo as a souvenir.
[last lines]
Maisey I know who you are.
Everly [crawling toward her] You do?
Maisey You're my mommy. I have your picture in my room.
Everly That makes me very happy. You know what? I've always had your picture with me, too. And now I want you to have it, okay? I want you to keep it, and think about me, my little girl.
Maisey Why were you gone so long, Mommy? I miss you.
Everly I miss you so, so much too. And... not one minute went by where I didn't think about you.
[sniffles]
Everly I had a hole in my heart right here every second we were apart. But today, when I saw you... ah, Maisey, you filled my broken heart. I love you, always.
Maisey Always and forever?
Everly Forever and ever.
Maisey I love you, Mommy.
[sirens blaring]
Maisey Mommy?
Everly Let them live, please.
Taiko [sighs] All right. I will grant you your wish. You will die in that room tonight, Everly, and I'll let little Maisey live... Thank you. Thank... just long enough to earn back what you've cost me. I'm sure your daughter will be very popular with the older clientele.
The Sadist Good evening. Please allow me to introduce myself. You may call me... The Sadist. And this
[indicates man in cage]
The Sadist is my... Masochist.
[pokes the man with his sharp cane]
The Masochist I am a piece of dog shit! I'm so sorry. Thank you!
[first lines]
Everly [retrieves a phone from the toilet tank and dials]
Man's Voice [getting voice message] This is Detective Robertson. Leave a message after the beep.
[beep]
Everly [whispering] He knows. He knows.
Man [jarring the door partly open] What's going on in there?
Everly [dials another number]
Woman's Voice Hello. It's Edith...
Girl's Voice And Maisey.
Woman's Voice We are not home right now. Leave a message after the beep.
Man [banging on the door] Get the fuck out here! Get out here now!
