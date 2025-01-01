Menu
Emma Bovary I realized that before getting married I was contemplating my coming life like a child. In a theater, um... sitting there in high spirits, and eagerly waiting for the play to begin. It was a blessing in my early youth that I did not know what was really going to happen. When I look back now, it seems that I was like an innocent prisoner, condemned not to death, but to life, and as-yet unconscious of what the sentence meant. And the longer I live, the more clearly I feel that on a whole, life's a disappointment.
Monsieur Lheureux Each moment you don't possess what you love is a moment not spent in love. And a heart without love is a heart without a voice. No song, no life.
Monsieur Lheureux This is going to be very expensive.
Emma Bovary You will extend me credit, will you not?
Monsieur Lheureux [slides fabric swatches toward her] Money should never be the problem - only the solution.
Emma Bovary I will not remain inert, standing in a fever of despair.
The Marquis My dear Emma, you are unrelenting, standing under an apple tree, wishing to smell the scent of orange blossoms. So yes, you are indeed standing in a lost world of illusion. You like to hear the words, but you have no courage to act upon your feelings.
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
