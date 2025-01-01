[first lines]

Richard Nixon Public enemy number one in the United States is drug abuse. In order to fight and defeat this enemy, it is necessary to wage a new, all-out offensive.

Gerald Ford For nearly a year, I have been devoting increasing attention to a problem which strikes at the very heart of our national well-being: Drug abuse.

Jimmy Carter I did not condone any drug abuse, and we'll do everything possible to reduce this serious threat to our society.

Ronald Reagan Drugs are menacing our society. They're threatening our values and undercutting our institutions. They're killing our children. Thank you very much.