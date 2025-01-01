Gary WebbI thought my job was to tell the public the truth, the facts; pretty or not, and let the publishing of those facts make a difference in how people look at things, at themselves, and what they stand for...
Norwin MenesesI'm going to tell you the whole truth. I'm going to introduce you to people you should talk to and then you will be faced with the most important decision of your life.
Gary Webb[receiving award from his colleagues]My first story was about a dog that should have died, but wouldn't. I was twenty-two. It was a stupid little feature, but I was proud of it. I put it in a frame and hung it on my wall. And believed I joined a secret guild of reporters that day. If there was ever a believer, it was me. My last story was about a police horse in Cupertino, California who died of constipation. Actually, it's not a joke. But to begin with a dog and end with a pile of horseshit, there's a kind of poetry in there, somewhere. But this, this is horseshit. Me being up here. Look, I know I pissed off a lot of people over the years, many of whom are in this room right now. But I think that's what good investigative reporting does. It ruffles feathers.
Gary WebbBut I was never fired. And my editors never threw me under the bus. And that's because I never wrote anything until now that really mattered to a lot of people. Mattered in a scary way. I'm not going to take it back. Make nice to save my job. Because I thought my job...
[chocking up]
Gary WebbSorry. I thought my job was to tell the public the truth - the facts, pretty or not - and let the publishing of those facts make a difference in how people look at things. At themselves, at what they stand for. That's shame on me. This is the only thing I ever wanted to do. And for a while, a long while, it was an honor.
Ricky RossI am just the elf. Blandon is Santa Claus!
Fred WeilSome fancy information that you have there. And dangerous. I'd be remiss if I didn't tell you that other reporters have been down this rabbit hole. Seasoned reporters. Who knew their way around Washington. And Central America.
Fred WeilI had an American citizen, a rich Republican Party fund-raiser, a White House favorite, in my office, upset about things he was hearing. He believed in freedom and defeating communism, but not in laundering narcotics money for guns. And he's sitting in my office in the US Senate, and he gets a phone call telling him that if he talked to me he'd die. This is your ticket out of small time, right? You're going to make your bones on this.
Gary WebbAmerican kids *did* die. They're still dying. Just not the ones you care about, apparently.
Anonymous Agent[from the back of the room]We'd never threaten your children, Mr. Webb.
Gary Webb[suddenly standing]My children? What did you say? I'm writing the story...
[walks out]
Fred WeilI was you once. Gary, I started down this road. Though nowhere near as far as you are. When they saw I wasn't gonna stop, they 'controversialized' me. Do you have any idea what I'm talking about? They make *you* the story. And you have a history of schizophrenia, you're a liar, you're a homo, you beat your dog, you're a pedophile, it doesn't matter if none of it's true. The point is no one remembers what you found. They remember you and you're nuts. You cease to exist.
John Cullen[appearing in his hotel room in the middle of the night]I was recruited by the Agency out of college. I knew Spanish and Law, and I wanted to do good. I wanted to fight some evil empire. I went to Central America. Made nice with radicals. Slept with some of the pretty ones. And turned in names. Then I started noticing that they were disappearing. Permanently. The people that we hunted Murdered All they had was a deep desire to reform the government and have free elections. That's it. After I left the Agency, I worked my way into a major drug cartel. It was early Medellin. I solved logistical issues, bringing supply into the United States. Paved the way, you might say, as the traffic grew - and grew.
Gary WebbWell someone in Washington knows what you do, and is doing nothing to stop it.
John CullenIt's all lies and corruption, Gary. You become attracted to the power, then you become addicted to the power, then you're devoured by the power.
Gary WebbYour thing and my thing, are they connected? Are they the same?
final title cardGary Webb was never able to earn a living as a journalist again. - In 2004, seven years to the day that he resigned from the San Jose Mercury News, Gary Webb was found dead in his apartment, shot twice in the head. His death was ruled a suicide.
Alan FensterMr. Blandon, how much money did you take in from cocaine sales while you were working for the US government?
Danilo BlandonWe made so much money, we had to keep an apartment just to keep the cash. It was floor to ceiling dollars. We had to rotate the money from the top to the bottom to prevent mold from coming on the money from the humidity.
Alan FensterCan you tell us who in the federal government you were in communication with? Who were you working with? The FBI?
Ricky Ross Trial JudgeMr. Dodson can't answer that question for you, Mr. Blandon. Remember, you're under oath.
Sen. John Kerry (1997)There is no question in my mind there is a complicity in the flow of drugs into this country. Same pilots, same airstrips, same airplanes, carrying guns and drugs at the same time; and people knew it. South Central Los Angeles and every other city in America are owed an explanation.
closing title cardIn 1998, the CIA released a 800-page document that acknowledged the agency associated with members of the Contra movement who engaged in drug trafficking. - Consumed with the President Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal, the national media largely ignored the report.