Kinoafisha
Films
Free Birds
Free Birds Movie Quotes
Free Birds Movie Quotes
Reggie
Well, I guess this is good-bye.
Jake
No, Reggie. Good-byes are just hellos, carried across the wind until our paths... intersect once again.
Reggie
That's beautiful.
[pauses]
Reggie
And confusing.
Jake
We're going back in time to the first Thanksgiving to get turkeys off the menu.
[looks at camera]
Jake
That's right, we're going back in time to the first Thanksgiving to get turkeys off the menu!
Reggie
I was thinking, hypothetically, wait, do you know what that word means?
Jenny
No, but I can imagine a scenario where I might.
Elder Turkey
Our world is made of corn.
[grabs leaf]
Elder Turkey
Leafy corn.
[has corn in hand]
Elder Turkey
Corn corn.
[waves hand at sun]
Elder Turkey
Fire corn!
Reggie
That's an awesome theory, but I think they actually call that the Sun.
Elder Turkey
[pauses] Owwut. OUT!
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
