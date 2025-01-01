Menu
Free Birds Movie Quotes

Free Birds Movie Quotes

Reggie Well, I guess this is good-bye.
Jake No, Reggie. Good-byes are just hellos, carried across the wind until our paths... intersect once again.
Reggie That's beautiful.
[pauses]
Reggie And confusing.
Jake We're going back in time to the first Thanksgiving to get turkeys off the menu.
[looks at camera]
Jake That's right, we're going back in time to the first Thanksgiving to get turkeys off the menu!
Reggie I was thinking, hypothetically, wait, do you know what that word means?
Jenny No, but I can imagine a scenario where I might.
Elder Turkey Our world is made of corn.
[grabs leaf]
Elder Turkey Leafy corn.
[has corn in hand]
Elder Turkey Corn corn.
[waves hand at sun]
Elder Turkey Fire corn!
Reggie That's an awesome theory, but I think they actually call that the Sun.
Elder Turkey [pauses] Owwut. OUT!
