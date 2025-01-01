Menu
Afflicted Movie Quotes

Derek [from trailer] I need to find Audrey... It starts with her.
Derek [from trailer] I don't wanna stop the trip
Clif You're freaking me out man just sto
[Derek loses his cool and punches the wall, giving it very bad damage]
Clif [from trailer] You should be at the Hospital
Derek There's nothing they can do
Clif [from trailer]
[he sees Derek have a seizure]
Clif Oh my God!, Derek!, Oh my God!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Derek Li
Kliff Prouz
