Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Afflicted
Afflicted Movie Quotes
Afflicted Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Derek
[from trailer]
I need to find Audrey... It starts with her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Derek
[from trailer]
I don't wanna stop the trip
Clif
You're freaking me out man just sto
[Derek loses his cool and punches the wall, giving it very bad damage]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clif
[from trailer]
You should be at the Hospital
Derek
There's nothing they can do
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clif
[from trailer]
[he sees Derek have a seizure]
Clif
Oh my God!, Derek!, Oh my God!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Derek Li
Kliff Prouz
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree