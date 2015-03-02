Comic
So first, we need a historical event. Who's got an event?
Comic
Oh oh, okay. Okay, maybe something else. Uh, let's start with a person.
Comic
Okay, alright. For real, guys, for real. Who's got a person?
Ted
Robin Williams on 9/11!
Comic
Alright, we've heard from these guys, uh, let's maybe give somebody else over here a chance. How about a location? Let's go with a location.
Ted
The offices of Charlie Hebdo!
Comic
Okay, seriously, sir, I just need a location.
Comic
Okay, I heard Starbucks!
John
Nobody said Starbucks.
Comic
Alright, Starbucks! Okay now, who's in the Starbucks?
Comic
You people are monsters.
John
We're giving you the tools, buddy! Come on, make some fucking comedy!