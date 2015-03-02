Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ted 2 Ted 2 Movie Quotes

Customer Hey.
Ted Hello.
Customer I have to... I have to ask a few questions about this breakfast cereal.
Ted Uhhh... Yeah, yeah. Box of Trix.
Customer Yeah, that's right. I've been led to understand that Trix are exclusively for children. Is that correct?
Ted Well... I mean they say 'Trix are for kids' in the commercials b...
Customer Aha, aha. Now, is that enforced by law?
Ted Uh, not to my knowledge. No.
Customer So if I purchase these Trix, there'll be no trouble?
Ted No. No. You should be fine.
Customer You do understand that I myself am not a child?
Ted I was able to sniff that out, yeah.
Customer Okay, I'm going to bring these back to my apartment.
Ted Yeah, yeah. You'll be okay.
Customer And... I won't be followed?
Ted No, uh... that's not in our budget here.
Customer Hey, I won't forget what you've done for me here today.
Ted I would prefer that you do. Jesus Christ.
Ted What's your middle name?
Samantha Jackson Leslie.
Ted Oh, my God! You're Sam L. Jackson!
John That's great! I mean, just like Sam L. Jackson.
Samantha Jackson Who is that?
Ted You ever seen any movie ever? He's the black guy.
[a library full of semen samples falls over John, spilling everything]
John Oh, I'm so sorry! I'm so sorry!
Ted We are so sorry!
Female Nurse Well I guess it's alright - those are the rejected sickle cell samples.
Ted Did you hear that, Johnny? You're covered in rejected black guy sperm. You look like a Kardashian.
Comic So first, we need a historical event. Who's got an event?
Ted 9/11!
Comic Oh oh, okay. Okay, maybe something else. Uh, let's start with a person.
John Robin Williams!
Comic Okay, alright. For real, guys, for real. Who's got a person?
Ted Robin Williams on 9/11!
Comic Alright, we've heard from these guys, uh, let's maybe give somebody else over here a chance. How about a location? Let's go with a location.
Ted The offices of Charlie Hebdo!
Comic Okay, seriously, sir, I just need a location.
John Ferguson, Missouri!
Ted Germanwings cockpit!
Comic Okay, I heard Starbucks!
Ted No, you didn't!
John Nobody said Starbucks.
Comic Alright, Starbucks! Okay now, who's in the Starbucks?
Ted Bill Cosby!
Comic You people are monsters.
John We're giving you the tools, buddy! Come on, make some fucking comedy!
Ted Oh my God, John, did you see that? She was totally giving you the "fuck me" eyes.
John No, she wasn't.
Ted She was giving you the "fuck me" eyes.
Samantha Jackson What are the "fuck me" eyes?
Ted Yeah, it's just some women just have "fuck me" eyes.
Samantha Jackson Do I have "fuck me" eyes?
Ted No, you have "Give me the ring, my precious" eyes.
Ted What the fuck!
John Holy shit, dude! What's the matter? What happened? What's going on?
Ted There's so much porn!
John What the hell are you doing, looking at my private shit?
Ted What are you talking about, "private shit"? Johnny, it was wide open! There are literally thousands of files here!
John Well, I've been meaning to clear some of that up!
Ted Jesus Chri-Look at the organization here! "Clockwise Rimjob"? "Counterclockwise Rimjob"?
John Yeah, well, sometimes, we like seeing the tongue go the other way!
Ted You sick bastard! Look at this! "Chicks With Dicks"!
John Oh my God! Oh my God, I have a disease! Allright? I need help!
Ted There are no chicks with dicks, Johnny! Only guys with tits!
[from trailer]
Samantha Jackson All right, I'm going to ask you these test questions. Are you ready?
Ted Yup, bring it on.
Samantha Jackson Do you consider yourself to be human?
Ted Objection!
John Sustained!
Samantha Jackson You know, the witness can't object.
John Overruled.
Ted Sidebar.
John Guilty!
Ted Speculation.
John Hearsay!
Ted Bailiff.
John Briefcase.
Ted Disregard.
John In my chambers.
Ted Stop beavering the witness.
John I rest.
Ted We could totally be lawyers.
Samantha Jackson Alright, I've got 'Dred Scott v. Sandford', 'Plessy v. Ferguson', and 'Brown v. The Board of Education'.
John I got 'Kramer vs. Kramer', 'Alien vs. Predator', and 'Freddy vs. Jason'.
Ted I got, uh, 'Earnest Goes to Camp', 'Earnest Goes to Jail', and 'The Importance of Being Earnest' which was very disappointing.
[drenched in semen]
John Fuck! I'm blinking it in! Oh my God, it's in my fucking mouth!
Ted Wait-wait-wait, hang on, I gotta post this on Facebook.
John NO!
Ted ..."hashtag GrrrMondays".
John We just broke into Tom Brady's house and tried to jerk him off - you're ready to be a parent.
Samantha Jackson Hi, have any of you guys seen a talking teddy bear, he...
Comic-Con Fan [interrupts] Shh! They're about to announce the new Superman.
Film Executive The new Superman is... Jonah Hill!
John Fuck!
John [to Tom Brady] You're not a cheater. I mean, I think your balls are perfect.
Ted I think it's time to play the Beetlejuice card.
John What?
Ted I mean, saying his name three times so he appears.
John Are you fucking crazy? We don't want that guy running around here!
Ted No, it'll be fine! he'll be on our side! Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetle...
John Hey, you are messing with powers you do not understand, alright! Cut the shit!
Judge Ms. Jackson please control your client or I will hold you both in contempt of court.
Ted Oh, piss off! All right? I'm standing up for me, and I'm standing up for the homos! We deserve respect!
Samantha Jackson Ted, shut up!
Ted Fine!
[Ted begins to play Angry birds on his iPhone]
[after crashing their car]
Ted I'm real sorry, that barn just came out of nowhere.
Ted So do you call it Arizona State University or just HPVU?
Ted [Last lines] Hashtag. Shit happens.
[Ted smokes some marijuana using Sam's penis-shaped bong. John pulls out his smartphone and takes a picture]
Ted Oh, what the fuck? What are you doing?
John [texting] Hashtag: My amazing summer.
Ted God dammit, what the hell is wrong with you?
John Oh, I fucking owe you, you bastard.
Ted What do you mean? I was just messing around.
John Oh, shut up and suck that dick.
Ted Oh, fuck you.
[Unrated version only, John lists a long list of fictional last names in rapid order for Ted's last name]
John Skywalker, Solo, Vader, Kenobi, Palpatine, Calrissian, Balboa, Rambo, Griswold, Stepford, Bickle, Gump, Corleone, Wonka, Lebowski, Venkman, Spengler, Stantz, Rizzo, Zuko, Golightly, Higgins, Dolittle, Poppins, Bond, Blofeld, Blutarsky, Soze, O'Hara, Butler, McFly, Plissken, Ventura, Burgundy, Scissorhands, Drebin, Bueller, Lecter, Dumbledore, Sparrow, Doubtfire, Bourne, Von Trapp, Zoolander, Kirk, Spock, McCoy...
Ted Clubber Lang!
John FUCKING...
Ted Hahaha!
Joy Look at that! You see them two white niggers over there?
Ted Yeah, what?
Joy Look at them! They so happy, because they got that little baby keeping them together. If they didn't have that baby, they'd just be two sad-ass white niggers waiting for Downton Abbey to come on.
[Ted runs away from Donny all over the New York Comic-Con, then he hides among a display of similar teddy bears. Donny sees the display]
Donny You know, I really love that Neil Diamond. Especially that song they sing at the, uh, the Red Sox games. It's just so infectious. You just can't help but sing along.
Donny [singing] Hands touching hands, reaching out, touching me, touching you, Sweet Caroline...
[Ted suddenly reacts to the song, giving himself away among the teddy bears]
Ted Bah, bah, bah!
[Donny lunges at him]
Ted Fuck! Crazy son of a bitch!
[Ted struggles to escape by punching Donny, but Donny punches back]
Vendor Hey! What are you doing to that bear?
Donny I'm sorry, I uh,
Vendor You better be planning on buying that!
Donny He just reminds me of when I was a kid.
Vendor Yeah, that's great. $40.
Donny Okay. I have $40 here.
[Donny gives the vendor his money before walking away with Ted]
[Ted enters the New York Comic-Con and bumps into Guy, who is dressed as The Tick]
Guy Hey, Ted!
Ted Guy?
Guy I thought that was you. What's happening, man? Hey Rick! It is Ted.
[Rick appears, dressed as Lt. Worf]
Rick Hey, how are you doin'?
Ted Hey, what's going on?
Guy What are you doing here?
Ted [sighs] You know, I just feel at home among the outcasts. What are you guys doing here?
Guy Well, you know, uh, Rick and I, we just come here as a gag.
Rick Yeah. Dress up like we're into this shit and fuck with the nerds.
[Guy stops a guest passing by]
Ted Hey, spaz. Uh, why don't you go get me some Big League Chew. How about that, huh?
[Guy gives the guest a wedgie. He and Rick laugh as the guest runs away]
Ted Ha-ha. All right, well, good luck with your dick, there.
[noticing the bulge on Guy's costume before walking away]
Guy Right on. You too, man.
[Guy looks at his hands]
Guy God dammit, that underwear had shit on it!
Samantha Jackson Can either of you tell me who wrote the Great Gatsby?
John Judy Bloome?
Ted Hitler?
Samantha Jackson F. Scott Fitzgerald.
John Who's that?
Samantha Jackson The author.
John Well, why are you saying "fuck him"?
Samantha Jackson [Sam is confused] What?
Ted You just said Eff Scott Fitzgerald. I mean, what would Scott Fitzgerald do to you?
John Yeah.
Samantha Jackson No, that's his first name.
Ted His name's Fuck Scott Fitzgerald?
Samantha Jackson What? No!
John Well, what does the F stand for?
Samantha Jackson Francis.
Ted No, it's got to be Fuck. It's got to be Fuck.
John It must be Fuck. It has to be Fuck.
Samantha Jackson Why the hell would it be "Fuck"?
John Well, 'cuz otherwise, why wouldn't he just say it?
Ted Yeah, he's hiding something. It's Fuck. It's Fuck. It's Fuck.
John It's Fuck. It's Fuck.
Samantha Jackson That's completely insane. You guys are idiots.
Ted Yeah, well, whatever. Ted Clubberlang, get used to it.
Frank [Unrated version only] You had sexual intercourse on a pile of raw hamburger meat that we're supposed to sell to the public for their Fourth of July barbecues.
Ted I fucked her with a pack of Freedent. Then I put it back on the shelf and a senior citizen bought it.
Frank That took guts. We need guts. I'm naming the store after you.
Frank [to Ted in his office] I'm sorry but I'm gonna have to let you go.
Ted [Taken aback] What? Why? I've been bursting my ass at this job for three years!
Frank I just got a call from the Labor department. I can't legally keep you on as an employee... because I've been informed that you're technically...
Ted [Finishing the sentence] Technically not a person. Yeah. Jesus Christ.
Frank I'm sorry. But as of today you're fired.
Samantha Jackson Ted, do you love your wife?
Shep Wild Objection. She's not his wife. The marriage was annulled.
Samantha Jackson I'll rephrase. Do you love Tami-Lynn?
Ted I love my *wife*. Okay, my wife. More than anything in the world. We're married, I don't care what anybody says.
Ted That weed is really good. It reminds me of the strain I smoked last summer called "Here Comes Autism."
John Yeah, I was just gonna say it's sort of like this other batch we had called..."How Long Has That Van Been There?"
Samantha Jackson No, it's this new strain my dealer gave me called "Help Me Get Home."
Ted [At a "Knight Rider" Q&A panel, unrated version] I have a question. Exactly how many beers did you have before you got naked with that hamburger?
David Hasselhoff You know, buddy, we all make mistakes. That was a long time ago and I'm a different guy now.
KITT You know what, can I just jump in here for a second? You're a real scumbag for asking that question.
Ted What? It's a fair question.
KITT No, you know what? You know what? Let me tell you something about this man...
David Hasselhoff KITT, it's all right, just let it go.
KITT No, no! I want him to hear this. Let me tell you something, after the show ended, I got nothing but shit work, all right? I was playing snow plows, tractors, I was even cast as a lawnmower. Not that was a real low point for me and this man sitting next to me, at this very low point in my life wrote me a check.
David Hasselhoff Aw, come on, pal.
KITT No, no! I want everyone to hear this because you are a good man, David Hasselhoff! You are a good man. You saved me with your generosity. You are the most-
[KITT's wiper fluid and windshield wipers start up]
KITT I'm so sorry. I promised myself I wouldn't get emotional. I just love you, buddy. I just love you so much.
David Hasselhoff I love you too, pal, I really do. I love you.
Ted So, like twenty-five beers or what?
KITT [rushing at Ted] You piece of shit! Get out of here!
Ted Whoa, man! What the fuck?
KITT You are not fit to breathe the same air as this man!
David Hasselhoff KITT, he's not worth it!
KITT Get out of here!
Ted What? He's a celebrity. His personal life is our business.
KITT Get the fuck out, you piece of dog shit! I will run you down like roadkill!
Ted I don't have to take this shit from a fucking Pontiac.
KITT Get out! Get the fuck out!
Ted You're a psycho, dude. Seriously. You're a psycho. Get some therapy.
KITT Get out!
Ted [Ted leaves the room] Crazy son of a bitch. Jesus Christ.
Samantha Jackson [Unrated version] I love New York.
John Yeah, there's no bullshit with these people.
Ted Yeah, you always know who you're dealing with in New York.
[Out the car window, to a group]
Ted Hello, Jews!
[the groups says hello back]
[Guy throws his soda at a black guest wearing glasses]
Guy Thirsty, Urkel?
[looks at Rick]
Guy I fuckin' love this place.
[Samantha smokes weed on a penis-shaped bong]
John Please tell me that's not the only bong you brought on this trip.
Ted Yeah, Sam. This, this puts us in a kind of awkward position here. I mean, we wanna get high too.
John I don't have any papers or nothing.
Samantha Jackson Is this hilarious? I got it at a bachelorette party.
[giggles]
Samantha Jackson It's so stupid. Here, try it.
John Uh, no.
Samantha Jackson Why?
John I don't wanna put a big glass cock in my mouth.
Samantha Jackson Oh, you think this is big?
Ted [laughing] Johnny, you walked right into that one, pal.
John He's not my property. He's a person. He's way more of a person than lots of other people. I mean, fuckin' Steven Tyler? What the fuck is that, some kinda weird soccer mom looking Goonie monster?
Shep Wild Your Honor!
Judge I'll allow it.
John You piece of shit. Killing him at Fenway Park wasn't enough for you, huh? Huh, WHAT DO YOU WANT TO DO NOW?
Donny You don't deserve him, John. You never did. YOU NEVER DID!
John I've been wanting to do this for a long time.
Ted Aha! I fucking knew it!
Samantha Jackson [Alternate scene] Can either of you tell me what happened in World War I?
John Yeah. I mean, the whole world was fighting.
Ted It's a lot of anger. A lot of anger.
Samantha Jackson Any specifics?
John A lot of people died.
Ted Too many, if you ask me.
Samantha Jackson Where did it take place?
John All over the world.
Ted Thus, World War I.
John And that was the first one.
Ted Of many.
Samantha Jackson You guys need to get fucking educated!
[Unrated version only]
Ted Attention, everyone. May I have your attention, please? Johnny and I have prepared something very special for you here. Let's have it, fellas.
Ted When you hear the sound of thunder don't you get too scared.
John Just grab your thunder buddy and say these magic words.
Ted Oh, fuck you, thunder! You can suck my dick!
John Oh, fuck you, thunder! You can suck my dick!
Ted You can't get me, thunder 'cause you're just God's farts. Yeah!
John You can't get me, thunder 'cause you're just God's farts. Yeah!
Tami-Lynn [Unrated version] Teddy, I got a really good feeling about this.
Ted I know. Me too. I mean, adoption's great. Right?
Tami-Lynn Oh, yeah. I mean, Steve Jobs was adopted.
Ted Yeah! Yeah. And also a million kids who did nothin'.
Tami-Lynn You know, Teddy, this has been nice, you and me doing this together. It's like we have a common goal or somethin'. Right?
Ted I love hearing you say that, 'cause I feel exactly the same way.
Tami-Lynn And we ain't fought in, like, a week.
Ted I know! We haven't! Hey, you know what, if the baby works out, we should get a dog.
Tami-Lynn Oh, my God. A German shepherd.
Ted A German shepherd and a baby, together.
Tami-Lynn It's, like, the perfect family.
Ted And a gun to protect us all!
Tami-Lynn Yes! Okay, as soon as we get the baby, we get the gun.
Ted I love our gun-dog-baby family!
Comic-Con Presenter The new Superman is... Jonah Hill.
John FUCK!
Guy Hey, check it out. Nerd fight.
Jimmy Fallon [Unrated version] So, the big story out of Boston is that Ted, the bear, is suing to prove that he's a person. Legal experts are closely watching this case. They said if Ted wins, Donald Trump's hair would look to quickly file a similar lawsuit.
Ted [to Patrick Meighan] I think I wanna sleep on a bed made of your voice.
Bill Maher [Unrated version] This sounds like a silly case, but this is actually a really big case. The last time someone named Ted made this much news in Massachusetts, he drove a chick into a lake.
[Sam J. Jones dresses as Flash Gordon sees that John and Samantha at Comic-Con]
Sam J. Jones Hey, Bennett!
John [looks at Flash Gordon] Oh, shit.
Sam J. Jones You messed up my car! What the hell is wrong with you?
John Look, Sam. This is really a bad time, all right? Something happened to Ted.
Sam J. Jones Oh! But, it's a good time for you to vandalize my Chrysler though!
John Hey, fuck your Chrysler!
[Sam Jones began to fighting John and all the people at Comic-Con]
[Donny and Jessup leave the Hasbro panel with an unconscious Ted]
Donny Come on, there's an empty supply room downstairs.
Tom Jessup Is that him?
Donny Uh, yeah, there was an issue, so he's unconscious now. This is him.
Tom Jessup Jesus! Why did you bring him here?
Donny Well, I've been following him around since yesterday. This was the only chance I could get him alone. I had to move fast.
[Guy and Rick appear behind them]
Guy Hey, Ted!
[Donny and Jessup turn around]
Guy Is that you?
Donny Uh, yeah, he had a little too much to drink. He puked a pile of cotton all over this little girl in a, in a stroller, so we're gonna take him back and sober him up.
Guy [pointing at them] Ah, rock on, Ted.
Donny [pointing back] Eff yeah.
[Donny and Jessup proceed down the hallway]
Rick Hey guys, be careful out there. Some nerd spilled his lunch.
[Guy trips a Starfleet Redshirt cosplayer]
Guy Hey, watch that floor. Comes up fast, man.
Shep Wild Where did they get him?
[Ted]
John [Mutters] Child-World Toy Store.
Shep Wild I'm sorry I couldn't hear that, could you repeat that please?
John Child-World Toy Store, you fuckin' heard me!
Ted Right. You see the thing is, we don't wanna take any chances, because the stakes are so significant.
John We can't rush into anything. We got to make sure we're making the right decision.
Ted We really appreciate your time, but what we're probably gonna do is...
[Samantha takes a hit from bong]
Ted Just take a seat and get to work.
John Trust you completely.
Ted We really feel you got a lot to offer.
Samantha Jackson Sorry you don't mind the pot, do you? I get migraines.
John Oh, absolutely. Me too.
Ted That's fine. I'm gonna get a huge migraine in the parking lot in about 20 minuets.
Ted So, listen, I got to ask. Was it just kissing last night? Or was there finger stuff?
[Samantha throws guitar at Ted]
Ted Oh, newsflash! Boston whore has seen Italian penis.
Ted [Unrated version, while listening to Electric Slide at the wedding afterparty] No! No! I said no Electric Slide!
[Throws wine bottle at DJ]
Ted God dammit, you will not wreck this night with your forced white people group fun!
Ted [Ted and Tami live in a tiny apartment. Ted is wearing a tank top, looking like an abusive husband. He's looking at bills]
[calling to Tami in the kitchen]
Ted Hey, I'm starving! What the hell ya doing over there?
Tami-Lynn I'm curing cancer. I'm cooking your fucking steak! That's what I'm doin.' What do you THINK I'm doing?
Ted What do I think you're doing? You're bleeding is dry is what I think you're doing.
[Showing her a bill]
Ted Look at this. Look at this. $129 at Filene's Basement! What're you buying over there, Tami? Gold bars?
[Ted and John roam around the forest to pick up firewood when John notices a marijuana leaf]
John What the hell?
[John sniffs the leaf]
John Holy shit! Hey, Ted! You know what this is? It's Super Lemon Haze.
[Ted turns around and is amazed by what he sees while he walks towards John]
John It's a really rare strain. It's a cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. It's totally potent. I mean, I've only had it once in my life and it was one of the best highs I ever had. What the hell is a leaf of that stuff doing outin the middle of a...
[Ted grabs John's head and has him look to the right. John gets up and is astonished by the sight of marijuana crops in front of him]
John Dear God! Dear God in heaven!
Ted So beautiful!
[sobs]
Ted It's so beautiful!
Samantha Jackson No words. No words. They should've sent a poet.
Ted They're moving in herds. They do move in herds.
Samantha Jackson [almost hits 3 Star Wars fans who were on their way to Comic-Con with her car]
Obi-Wan Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!
Stormtrooper Whoa! Whoa!
Samantha Jackson Jesus! Watch where you're going!
Stormtrooper It's a crosswalk, jackass! We have the right way!
John Yeah.
Ted Whoa!
John Whoa! Hey, what the hell you doing walking around, dressed like Star Wars?
Obi-Wan It's Comic-Con you idiot. We're going to the Javits Center.
John Well you're the idiots, because you three guys would never be walking together!
Ted Yeah, you're HIS boss, and you two guys are enemies!
Samantha Jackson Yeah, bite me Captain Kirk!
John Hey hey, whoa now come on, no, that's Star Trek!
Ted No, that's two different franchises
John Yeah, sorry guys, she doesn't know.
Stormtrooper Nah, it's okay. Sorry you have to deal with that. Let's go.
[Star Wars fans continue their walk to Comic-Con but then the guy in the Darth Vader outfit tries to use the force on them]
Obi-Wan No, hey come on, it's not worth it man. It's not worth it.
Ted His name's "Fuck Scott Fitzgerald?"
