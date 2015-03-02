Comic So first, we need a historical event. Who's got an event?

Comic Oh oh, okay. Okay, maybe something else. Uh, let's start with a person.

John Robin Williams!

Comic Okay, alright. For real, guys, for real. Who's got a person?

Ted Robin Williams on 9/11!

Comic Alright, we've heard from these guys, uh, let's maybe give somebody else over here a chance. How about a location? Let's go with a location.

Ted The offices of Charlie Hebdo!

Comic Okay, seriously, sir, I just need a location.

Ted Germanwings cockpit!

Comic Okay, I heard Starbucks!

Ted No, you didn't!

John Nobody said Starbucks.

Comic Alright, Starbucks! Okay now, who's in the Starbucks?

Ted Bill Cosby!

Comic You people are monsters.