Davey DiamondI'm Davey Diamond. You're sitting on my face. Turn around, that's me, see? Good lookin' guy, right? You need an apartment, I can help you with that, I'll find you a gem. That's my motto, I'll find you a gem, you get it, "diamond", gem?
Davey DiamondGive me a call. You know your gonna need a friend in this town...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SammyYou get all you want for free?
NathanYeah. Except for Sally warned me to be careful, because the last guy that worked for her ended up in rehab, so I try to be cool, and only smoke at night. Plus a couple of nights a week I go to the gym, so I don't smoke on those nights... Do you work out?
SammyNo man, I'm a musician.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NathanLife is my fucking puzzle.
AnthonyOkay. What do you do for fun?
NathanMmm. Honestly? Nothing. Yeah, my life is a joyless existence. I work, I sleep, and I do a bit of pot, and I drink. That's it. I'm basically totally alone all the time. Are you glad you asked?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey ZaneWhy don't you hit me with your number?
SammyI don't really have a number.
Joey ZaneYou don't have a phone number? What are you, fuckin' Amish?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TherapistWhat does love mean to you?
ToddLove... love... love is something I can't have. I don't believe love exists for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey ZaneJesus, kid, where are you sleeping?
SammyUh, at a friend's house.
Joey ZaneYeah? Who's your friend, baby Jesus? Looks like you've been sleeping in a manger.