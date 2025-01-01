Menu
Garden Party Movie Quotes

Anthony [at photo shoot, when Nathan is not responsive to nude model, sighs:] What's wrong with you? Come on, look at her!
Nathan What?
Anthony She doesn't do it for you?
Nathan [whispering to April] I'm sorry.
April [rises] Okay. I still get paid, no matter what.
[goes off to get dressed]
Anthony All right.
[ironic:]
Anthony Already a seasoned professional.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Davey Diamond Hey, you need a ride?
April [shakes her head] No.
Davey Diamond I'm Davey Diamond. You're sitting on my face. Turn around, that's me, see? Good lookin' guy, right? You need an apartment, I can help you with that, I'll find you a gem. That's my motto, I'll find you a gem, you get it, "diamond", gem?
April [starts walking away] Uh.
Davey Diamond Give me a call. You know your gonna need a friend in this town...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sammy You get all you want for free?
Nathan Yeah. Except for Sally warned me to be careful, because the last guy that worked for her ended up in rehab, so I try to be cool, and only smoke at night. Plus a couple of nights a week I go to the gym, so I don't smoke on those nights... Do you work out?
Sammy No man, I'm a musician.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nathan Life is my fucking puzzle.
Anthony Okay. What do you do for fun?
Nathan Mmm. Honestly? Nothing. Yeah, my life is a joyless existence. I work, I sleep, and I do a bit of pot, and I drink. That's it. I'm basically totally alone all the time. Are you glad you asked?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Zane Why don't you hit me with your number?
Sammy I don't really have a number.
Joey Zane You don't have a phone number? What are you, fuckin' Amish?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Therapist What does love mean to you?
Todd Love... love... love is something I can't have. I don't believe love exists for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joey Zane Jesus, kid, where are you sleeping?
Sammy Uh, at a friend's house.
Joey Zane Yeah? Who's your friend, baby Jesus? Looks like you've been sleeping in a manger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Becky Dude, take the trash out once in a while.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sally St. Claire You know, out of all the screw-ups I've had, you've had days where you almost, almost got everything right.
Nathan Well I'd like to think that today is one of those days.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Davey Diamond Hey, you need a ride?
Lost Girl Where ya goin'?
Davey Diamond Hop in. I'll take you any place you want to go.
Lost Girl [jumps in] OK.
Davey Diamond Put your seat belt on. You been waiting long?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anthony [answering phone] Studio?
April [lying on bed with head hanging down] Hello.
Anthony Can I help you?
April [righting herself] Yeah. Hi. Uhm, I was wondering if I can get my photo taken?
Anthony Did you see my site?
April No. A friend.
Anthony [skeptical] A friend?
April Yeah, she told me that a friend of hers got her photo taken.
Anthony You know the kind of pictures I take?
April Yeah, I know. Okay, and it's 450, right?
Anthony It's 450 if you're good.
April Okay, so what do I have to do?
Anthony [the scene has already shifted to outside of the studio where April rings bell] Studio?
April Hi. I'm... I'm here to get my picture taken.
[gets buzzed in]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Davey Diamond You said you'd let me take some pictures, come on.
Clare I mean, this has nothing to do with real estate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
April You know, we should go dancing.
Nathan [laughs] No, I don't wanna go dancing.
April Come on, I'm in my party dress.
Nathan What about your cousin?
April You think I really wanna see them making out?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
