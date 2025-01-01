Agnes[narrating]I race the sun home in the morning, and the moon up at night. Anything can happen, and anything does. There's just today - and then there's tonight. And tonight is wonderful.
Agnes[narrating]I left my mother and the man I thought loved me in that house. I left my mother and my rapist in that house. I left my mother and my mother's pimp in that house. Look at all the people it takes to make up a person. Ain't that nothin'?
Agnes[narrating]He probably won't kill me. It ain't happened yet. But, it's like when people tell you that their dog doesn't bite. How do they know?
Agnes[narrating]I remember when I was ten somebody gave me a diary for a present. But I felt like it was too late, so I didn't write in it. Too much had already happened. So, it wouldn't be the whole story. I feel that way again, and I'm fourteen. Nobody'd believe it. Ain't nobody to tell. A girl falls in the city, but nobody sees it. Did it happen?