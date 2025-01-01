Viggo Tarasov It's not what you did, son, that angers me so. It's who you did it to.

Iosef Tarasov Who? That fucking nobody?

Viggo Tarasov That "fuckin' nobody"... is John Wick. He once was an associate of ours. They call him "Baba Yaga."

Iosef Tarasov The Boogeyman?

Viggo Tarasov Well John wasn't exactly the Boogeyman. He was the one you sent to kill the fucking Boogeyman.

Viggo Tarasov John is a man of focus, commitment, sheer will... something you know very little about. I once saw him kill three men in a bar... with a pencil, with a fucking pencil. Then suddenly one day he asked to leave. It's over a woman, of course. So I made a deal with him. I gave him an impossible task. A job no one could have pulled off. The bodies he buried that day laid the foundation of what we are now. And then my son, a few days after his wife died, you steal his car and kill his fucking dog.

Iosef Tarasov Father, I can make this right.

Viggo Tarasov Oh? How do you plan that?

Iosef Tarasov By finishing what I started.

Viggo Tarasov [irritated, turning to Avi] What the... did he hear a fuckin' word I said?

Iosef Tarasov [in Russian] Dad, I can do this! Please!