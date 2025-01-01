Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films John Wick John Wick Movie Quotes

John Wick Movie Quotes

Viggo Tarasov I heard you struck my son.
Aurelio Yes, sir, I did.
Viggo Tarasov And may I ask why?
Aurelio Yeah, well, because he stole John Wick's car, sir, and, uh, killed his dog.
Viggo Tarasov [pause] Oh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Viggo Tarasov It's not what you did, son, that angers me so. It's who you did it to.
Iosef Tarasov Who? That fucking nobody?
Viggo Tarasov That "fuckin' nobody"... is John Wick. He once was an associate of ours. They call him "Baba Yaga."
Iosef Tarasov The Boogeyman?
Viggo Tarasov Well John wasn't exactly the Boogeyman. He was the one you sent to kill the fucking Boogeyman.
Iosef Tarasov [stunned] Oh.
Viggo Tarasov John is a man of focus, commitment, sheer will... something you know very little about. I once saw him kill three men in a bar... with a pencil, with a fucking pencil. Then suddenly one day he asked to leave. It's over a woman, of course. So I made a deal with him. I gave him an impossible task. A job no one could have pulled off. The bodies he buried that day laid the foundation of what we are now. And then my son, a few days after his wife died, you steal his car and kill his fucking dog.
Iosef Tarasov Father, I can make this right.
Viggo Tarasov Oh? How do you plan that?
Iosef Tarasov By finishing what I started.
Viggo Tarasov [irritated, turning to Avi] What the... did he hear a fuckin' word I said?
Iosef Tarasov [in Russian] Dad, I can do this! Please!
Viggo Tarasov [pulls Iosef close, talks into his ear] Iosef, Iosef! Listen! Huh? John will come for you, and you will do nothing because you can do nothing, so get the fuck out of my sight!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Wick Viggo.
Viggo Tarasov Yeah?
John Wick When Helen died, I lost everything. Until that dog arrived on my doorstep... A final gift from my wife... In that moment, I received some semblance of hope... an opportunity to grieve unalone... And your son... took that from me.
Viggo Tarasov Oh, God.
John Wick Stole that from me... *Killed that from me*! People keep asking if I'm back and I haven't really had an answer. But now, yeah, I'm thinkin' I'm back. So you can either hand over your son or you can die screaming alongside him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy Evenin', John.
John Wick Evenin', Jimmy. Noise complaint?
Jimmy Noise complaint.
[looks over John's shoulder, sees the dead body on the floor behind him]
Jimmy You, uh, workin' again?
John Wick No, I was just sortin' some stuff out.
Jimmy Ah, well... I'll leave you be then. Good night, John.
John Wick Good night, Jimmy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Wick [points a gun at Francis' head] Hello, Francis.
Francis Mr. Wick.
John Wick [in Russian] You've lost weight.
Francis [in Russian] Over sixty pounds.
John Wick [in Russian] Yeah? Impressive.
Francis Are you here on business, sir?
John Wick Afraid so, Francis.
[pause]
John Wick Why don't you take the night off?
Francis Thank you, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Viggo Tarasov They know you're coming.
John Wick Of course... But it won't matter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Viggo Tarasov John is a man of focus, commitment, sheer will, something you know very little about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Viggo Tarasov What happened, John?... We were professionals... Civilized.
John Wick Do I look civilized to you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Iosef dials Victor's cell phone]
Iosef Tarasov [in Russian] Victor, where the fuck are you?
John Wick Victor's dead.
[in Russian]
John Wick Everything's got a price.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Viggo Tarasov [calling John Wick on the telephone] Hello, John.
[John says nothing]
Viggo Tarasov I heard about your wife, and I'm sorry. My condolences. It's, uh, seems to be fate, or happenstance, or just bad fuckin' luck caused our paths to cross once again.
[John says nothing]
Viggo Tarasov John?
[John says nothing]
Viggo Tarasov Let us not resort to our baser instincts and handle this like civilized men to move on...
[John hangs up mid-sentence; Viggo puts down his phone in a resigned manner]
Avi What'd he say?
Viggo Tarasov [pause] Enough.
Avi [quietly] Oh, God.
Viggo Tarasov Task your crew.
Avi H-how, how many?
Viggo Tarasov How many do you have?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Winston Ms. Perkins.
[pauses as he walks up to Ms. Perkins]
Winston Your membership to The Continental has been, by thine own hand, revoked.
[Gunmen execute Ms. Perkins]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Iosef Tarasov [to John Wick in Russian] It was just a fucking...
[gets shot dead]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
John Wick [to dog] It's okay. Let's go home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Wick I'd like to make a dinner reservation for 12.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Iosef Tarasov Nice ride. Mustang, Boss 429. She a 70?
John Wick 69.
Iosef Tarasov Beautiful car.
John Wick Thanks.
Iosef Tarasov How much?
John Wick Excuse me?
Iosef Tarasov How much for the car?
John Wick She's not for sale.
[John gets in the car; Iosef comes to the window and starts petting John's dog]
Iosef Tarasov Oh, I love dogs.
[in Russian]
Iosef Tarasov Everything's got a price, bitch.
John Wick [also in Russian] Not this bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Viggo Tarasov People don't change. You know that. Times, they do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Wick I'm retired.
Addy Not if you're drinking here, you're not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Winston Now, as I recall, weren't you the one tasked to dole out the beatings, not to receive them?
John Wick Rusty, I guess.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Viggo Tarasov [Viggo is dying] Be seeing you, John
John Wick Yeah... Be seeing you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Winston I know what you're thinking, Jonathan. We live by a code, which is why I'm not the one telling you that a certain helicopter at a certain helipad is being fueled for a certain someone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marcus You look terrible.
John Wick No, I look retired.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Wick [to Victor, in Russian, before he is killed] You stole my car, and you killed my dog!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Wick [Answers the phone] Yes?
Hotel Manager I apologize for calling you at this hour, but we have received a number of grievances from your floor concerning the noise.
John Wick My apologies. I was dealing with an uninvited guest.
Hotel Manager Have you need then of, say, a dinner reservation, perhaps?
John Wick Perhaps. I'll have to get back to you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Winston Have you thought this through? I mean, chewed down to the bone? You got out once. You dip so much as a pinky back into this pond... you may well find something reaches out... and drags you back into its depths.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Viggo Tarasov I'll say this, John. They sure as fuck broke the mold with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Don't worry.
[tears off her gag]
Harry Housekeeping will find you.
Ms. Perkins Treat all your ladies like this?
Harry You are no lady. Trust me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Helen John, I'm sorry I can't be there for you. But you still need something, someone to love, so start with this. Because the car doesn't count. I love you, John. This illness has loomed over us for a long time and now that I have found my peace, find yours. Until that day, your best friend, Helen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Addy Holy shit! Jonathan!
John Wick Hey, Addy.
Addy My God! How long has it been? Four years?
John Wick Five and change.
Addy So tell me, how was life on the other side?
John Wick It was good, Addy. Far better than I deserved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Do I know you?
John Wick I'm thinking so.
Harry Hey, John.
John Wick Hey, Harry.
Harry Everything all right?
John Wick Yeah. Everything's fine.
Harry I'll leave you to it, then.
John Wick Hey, Harry? You keen on earning a coin? Babysitting the sleeping one?
Harry Catch and release?
John Wick Catch and release.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ms. Perkins [Breaks into his room to kill him] Hey, John.
John Wick Perkins?
Ms. Perkins I thought I'd let myself in.
John Wick I noticed. I never knew Ms. Perkins to get out of bed for less than three.
Ms. Perkins Viggo's giving me four to break hotel rules.
John Wick That's unwise, I assure you.
Ms. Perkins You were always a pussy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Wick Open it.
Priest [In Russian] Do you think you can scare me into opening this gate?
John Wick [In Russian] Yes, I do. Open it.
Priest Viggo will kill me.
[John shoots an unconscious guard]
John Wick Uh-huh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Wick So what sort of movement am I looking at?
Continental Doctor Well, if you're looking to heal, then keep it marginal. However, if you still have... business to attend to, take two of these beforehand. Your stitches'll tear and you'll bleed, but you'll have full function. Do you need anything for the pain?
John Wick [Looks at his glass of Bourbon] No, I've got that covered.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie Good to see you John.
John Wick Charlie...
Charlie You look good. And here I'd feared you'd left all this behind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hotel Manager How may I be of service?
John Wick Is the doctor in?
Hotel Manager Yes sir, 24/7.
John Wick Send him up, please.
Hotel Manager Yes sir!
John Wick How good is your laundry?
Hotel Manager [sighs] I'm sorry to say that no one is THAT good!
John Wick No... I thought not!
Hotel Manager May I suggest a drink, sir? Bourbon perhaps?
John Wick That sounds perfect.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Winston To what do we owe the pleasure?
John Wick Iosef Tarasov.
Winston What about him?
John Wick I'd like to talk with him.
Winston A talk, you say. I'm familiar with the parlance, Jonathan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Iosef Tarasov Are you scared of the fuckin' boogeyman? I'm not.
Kirill No? But you should be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry You've broken the rules. You've done business on Continental grounds, and management does not take kindly to that sort of behavior.
Ms. Perkins Fuck management.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Wick Where's Iosef?
Ms. Perkins Fuck you!
John Wick Where's Viggo?
Ms. Perkins I'm not telling you shit!
John Wick Do you really wanna die here, Perkins? Give me something.
Ms. Perkins Little Russia. There's a church near Cannon Court.
John Wick What about it?
Ms. Perkins It's a front. It's where Viggo keeps his private stash.
John Wick [Before he knocks her down] Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marcus It's been a while. My condolences. How're you holding up?
John Wick I keep asking, "Why her?"
Marcus There's no rhyme or reason to this life. It's days like today scattered among the rest.
John Wick Are you sure?
Marcus Don't blame yourself.
John Wick What are you really doing here, Marcus?
Marcus Just checking up on an old friend.
Marcus Goodbye, John.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hotel Manager [John is approaching the hotel front desk to check in] I have you for 2 nights?
John Wick Depending on business, it may be more.
Hotel Manager Of course, Sir.
John Wick So when did the old place get a facelift?
Hotel Manager Around 4 years ago, but I assure you, Sir, she really hasn't changed much.
John Wick Same owner?
Hotel Manager Same owner.
[John gives him a gold coin]
Hotel Manager Room 818... and as always, it is a pleasure having you with us again, Mr. Wick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie [after cleaning up 12 bodies from John's house] Will I be hearing from you anytime soon?
John Wick [Giving Charlie 12 gold coins] Good bye, Charlie.
Charlie John.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Viggo Tarasov We are cursed, you and I.
John Wick On that we agree.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Wick [having had his Mustang stolen] Is it here?
Aurelio It was.
[flashback]
Aurelio I asked you where the hell did you get it?
Iosef Tarasov Who gives a shit?
Aurelio [in the present] Iosef Tarasov nicked it.
John Wick Viggo's son.
Aurelio Yeah.
[another flashback]
Aurelio All right, get out of here. Just get out of my shop. Get out right now.
Iosef Tarasov Did you just lose your shit, Aurelio? Because we own you.
Aurelio Wait, what did you say? What did you say to me?
Iosef Tarasov We own you.
Aurelio You don't own me, punk. I work with your father, all right? The owner of that car, did you kill him or what?
Iosef Tarasov No. I sure as hell fucked up his dog.
Aurelio [Iosef laughs] You fucked up his dog? That's what you did? You fucked up his dog?
Iosef Tarasov Yeah.
Aurelio That's crazy shit, man.
[he slugs Iosef, and one of Iosef's bodyguards draws a gun]
Aurelio Oh, look at you. That's great. You're gonna come into my shop and you're gonna pull a gun on me. Ah, that's great, man.
[grabbing the barrel and putting it flush on his forehead]
Aurelio Come on! Now, either you kill me right now, or you get the fuck out of my shop!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Viggo Tarasov Do you know what was in that vault? Artwork, cash, not without its worth, but the leverage I had on this city, audio recordings, physical evidence, blackmail, it was fuckin' priceless!
[shouting]
Viggo Tarasov PRICELESS!
John Wick [having destroyed the vault and its contents] Yeah. I kind of enjoyed that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marcus To what do I owe this visit?
Viggo Tarasov I have a job for you.
Marcus And I've got a phone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hotel Manager [Wounded and bloody John is limping to the hotel front desk] Good evening, Mr. Wick.
John Wick Good evening.
Hotel Manager How may I be of service?
John Wick Is the doctor in?
Hotel Manager Yes, Sir, 24/7.
John Wick Send him up, please.
Hotel Manager Yes, Sir.
John Wick How good is your laundry?
Hotel Manager [Looking at John's blood-stained shirt] I'm sorry to say, but no one is that good.
John Wick No, I thought not.
Hotel Manager May I suggest a drink, Sir? Bourbon, perhaps?
John Wick That sounds perfect.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Iosef and Gregori are enjoying some champagne in the pool, singing a song in Russian; Kirill, one of Viggo's bodyguards, arrives.]
Iosef Tarasov [in Russian] Come in, brother, and have a drink with us.
Kirill [in Russian] My job is to keep a boy safe, not babysit a drunkard.
Iosef Tarasov [speaks in English] Are you scared of the fucking Boogeyman? I'm not.
Kirill No...
[snatches the champagne bottle before walking away]
Kirill but you should be.
Iosef Tarasov [furious with frustration] I want another bottle!
[to Gregori]
Iosef Tarasov RIGHT FUCKIN' NOW! Go get me a bottle! Come on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more