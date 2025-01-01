Viggo TarasovJohn is a man of focus, commitment, sheer will... something you know very little about. I once saw him kill three men in a bar... with a pencil, with a fucking pencil. Then suddenly one day he asked to leave. It's over a woman, of course. So I made a deal with him. I gave him an impossible task. A job no one could have pulled off. The bodies he buried that day laid the foundation of what we are now. And then my son, a few days after his wife died, you steal his car and kill his fucking dog.
John WickWhen Helen died, I lost everything. Until that dog arrived on my doorstep... A final gift from my wife... In that moment, I received some semblance of hope... an opportunity to grieve unalone... And your son... took that from me.
John WickStole that from me... *Killed that from me*! People keep asking if I'm back and I haven't really had an answer. But now, yeah, I'm thinkin' I'm back. So you can either hand over your son or you can die screaming alongside him!
WinstonHave you thought this through? I mean, chewed down to the bone? You got out once. You dip so much as a pinky back into this pond... you may well find something reaches out... and drags you back into its depths.
Viggo TarasovI'll say this, John. They sure as fuck broke the mold with you.
HelenJohn, I'm sorry I can't be there for you. But you still need something, someone to love, so start with this. Because the car doesn't count. I love you, John. This illness has loomed over us for a long time and now that I have found my peace, find yours. Until that day, your best friend, Helen.
John WickSo what sort of movement am I looking at?
Continental DoctorWell, if you're looking to heal, then keep it marginal. However, if you still have... business to attend to, take two of these beforehand. Your stitches'll tear and you'll bleed, but you'll have full function. Do you need anything for the pain?
John Wick[Looks at his glass of Bourbon]No, I've got that covered.