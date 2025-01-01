KimMrs. Murphy, if I... if I may, our children, no matter what we think, they... they will live their own lives. The world is changing.
EileenNot that much!
KimIt is changing and that is a good thing. Every generation sees a little less division and a little more open minds and open hearts. I think we should be happy and proud that our kids... our children see people as people.
Conner[Madea's milking cows]That one never lets me milk her.
Eileen[to Madea who's come in with Buddy and Conner while she was in the kitchen with Kim]You were out there a long time. I felt conflicted. I didn't know whether to go look for you, or keep an eye on our food.