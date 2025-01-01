Menu
A Madea Christmas Movie Quotes

Kim Mrs. Murphy, if I... if I may, our children, no matter what we think, they... they will live their own lives. The world is changing.
Eileen Not that much!
Kim It is changing and that is a good thing. Every generation sees a little less division and a little more open minds and open hearts. I think we should be happy and proud that our kids... our children see people as people.
Conner [Madea's milking cows] That one never lets me milk her.
Madea The black and white one over there?
[Madea and Buddy laugh]
Madea Son, if somebody grabs your testicles, do you squirt out milk?
[laughs]
Madea Don't answer that. That's a bull!
Madea I didn't mail you my work, you ain't gonna mail me no check.
Madea I didn't take my medicine today.
Eileen What medicine?
Madea 5 milligrams of 'Don't Choke a Ho'.
Madea [to a woman looking for lingerie] You don't want to be walking around with a slingshot up your butt.
Lacey This is Conner.
Madea Why the coroner here? Who died?
Eileen [to Madea who's come in with Buddy and Conner while she was in the kitchen with Kim] You were out there a long time. I felt conflicted. I didn't know whether to go look for you, or keep an eye on our food.
[about Kim]
Eileen I didn't let her near the food!
Madea You whisper like a damn bullhorn!
Madea [to Eileen] I go to the bathroom 3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10 times a night, got to squirt a little pee. How the hell am I gonna go to the bathroom with you got all that furniture pushed against the door?
[Eileen hands her a cup]
Madea What the hell is this for? I can't sit on this damn cup!
Eileen Then stand up!
Buddy [about Conner and Eileen] He told her to get her ass in that truck.
Madea What she do?
Buddy Got her ass in that truck!
[they laugh]
Kim [about Buddy] He's a wannabe comedian.
[under her breath]
Kim But he ain't no Jeff Foxworthy.
Buddy Let's go in the house and play charades with Miss Madea.
