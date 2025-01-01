[Title Card: 19th October, The Closing of the Frontier]
M. Gustave
[the train comes to a stop, the Doors to the cabin room swing open, soldiers stand at the doorway]
Franz
Documents, please.
[Hands the officer his papers]
M. Gustave
It's not a very flattering portrait, I'm afraid, I was once considered a great beauty.
[Notices the soldier's name tag, it reads: "Cpl F. Müller."]
Franz
Franz.
[Zero hands the soldier his papers]
M. Gustave
[to the soldier]
That's a Migatory Visa with stage three worker status, Franz darling, he's with me.
Franz
[Hesitates, looks at Zero]
Come outside, please.
M. Gustave
Now wait a minute, sit down, Zero. His papers are in order, I crossed referenced them myself with The Bureau of Labor and Servitude. You can't arrest him simply because he's a bloody immigrant, he hasn't done anything wrong!
[a moment of disbelief, the soldier looks, then grabs Zero by the arm and rises him from his seat. A light struggle breaks out, Gustave, angered, yells at them]
Zero
Never mind, Mousier Gustave! Let them proceed!
[Zero and Gustave are roughly shoved against the wall]
M. Gustave
You filthy, godamn, pock-marked, fascist assholes! Take your hands off my lobby boy!
[a whistle blows, and the door to the wagon opens. Everyone stops moving. Inspector A.J. Henckels walks into the room, he stands at the doorway]
M. Gustave
This is outrageous! The young man works for me at the Grand Budapest Hotel in Nebelsbad.
[pauses]
Henckels
My name is Henckels, I'm the son of Dr. and Mrs. Wolfgang Henckels Bergersdörfer. Do you remember me?