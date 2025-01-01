Stanley The comparison makes me laugh! Olivia is a person of accomplishment and charm. Sophie's a street finagler who makes her way living off one bit of hokum to the next.

Aunt Vanessa Well, I don't see how you can compare the two.

Stanley Well, don't put ideas into my head!

Aunt Vanessa Well, far be it from me!

Stanley Of course, she does come from dire circumstances. I mean, it's very easy to be judgmental about people who are born into circumstances less fortunate than one's own.

Aunt Vanessa Well, life is harsh. One must do what one must to survive.

Stanley Well put. And people do sometimes make the wrong choices, which they regret, even though no serious harm was done.

Aunt Vanessa Which of us has not made some blunders in life?

Stanley And there is a rather appealing quality about Sophie. Despite her disgusting behaviour.

Aunt Vanessa Yes, her smile is rather winning. Of course, it depends how much value you put on the purely physical.

Stanley Well, no, I... I, for one, esteem the higher virtues.

Aunt Vanessa Hmm... Beauty of the soul...

Stanley Although her eyes are rather pleasant to look into. And that she can be amusing, under the right circumstances.

Aunt Vanessa Oh, but Olivia is an educated, cultivated woman. One that befits a man of your artistic genius.

Stanley Yes, now, my genius must be factored in. On paper, there's really no reason to prefer Sophie to Olivia.

Aunt Vanessa Well, I would say the opposite.

Stanley ...And so your, your suggestion that I, I be honest with Olivia and tell her that as irrational as it seems, I've fallen in love with, with Sophie - that's a preposterous notion.

Stanley ...Yet I can't help feeling that...

Aunt Vanessa ...That you love Sophie. Yes, I understand. You're puzzled and bewildered; because your foolish logic tells you that you should love Olivia.

Stanley Foolish logic?

Aunt Vanessa And yet, how little that logic means when placed next to Sophie's smile...

Stanley What are you saying?

Aunt Vanessa ...That the world may or may not be without purpose, but it's not totally without some kind of magic.