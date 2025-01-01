Stanley[stopping and turning for effect]Precisely my point.
StanleyWhen the heart rules the head, disaster follows.
StanleyYou're born, you commit no crime, and then you're sentenced to death.
GeorgeI had an interesting chat with Mr. Taplinger, as he's called. I'd say he has a classic neurotic personality disorder. Brilliant parents who didn't get along, closer to his aunt than his mother, obsessed with mortality, believes in nothing, finds life to have no meaning. Just a perfect depressive, with everything sublimated into his art, and he is quite an artist. He began as an escape artist. Interesting choice if anyone ever wanted to escape from reality. But, like Freud, he will not permit himself to be seduced by childish thoughts just because they're more comforting. Very unhappy man. I like him.
StanleyI came to say that for some inexplicable reason that defies common sense and human understanding, that I have, of late, experienced some small... quite small but discernible, inner stirrings regarding your smile.
StanleyIt's a saying. Obviously, I don't have wings. I only mean that, incredible as it sounds, and this is no small gesture, given the time wasted and the public embarrassment you've caused me, that I'm willing to take you back.
StanleyAs depressing as the facts of existence are, they are the facts. There is no metaphysical world. What you see out there is what you get. I think Mr. Nietzsche has disposed of the God matter rather convincingly.
SophieI'm sure Mr. Taplinger doesn't believe in the unseen world.
StanleyOn the contrary, I always thought the unseen world was a good place to open a restaurant.