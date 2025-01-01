Menu
Kinoafisha Films Magic in the Moonlight Magic in the Moonlight Movie Quotes

Stanley I can't forgive you, only God can forgive you.
[He begins to walk out the door]
Sophie But you said there is no God.
Stanley [stopping and turning for effect] Precisely my point.
Stanley When the heart rules the head, disaster follows.
Stanley You're born, you commit no crime, and then you're sentenced to death.
George I had an interesting chat with Mr. Taplinger, as he's called. I'd say he has a classic neurotic personality disorder. Brilliant parents who didn't get along, closer to his aunt than his mother, obsessed with mortality, believes in nothing, finds life to have no meaning. Just a perfect depressive, with everything sublimated into his art, and he is quite an artist. He began as an escape artist. Interesting choice if anyone ever wanted to escape from reality. But, like Freud, he will not permit himself to be seduced by childish thoughts just because they're more comforting. Very unhappy man. I like him.
Stanley I came to say that for some inexplicable reason that defies common sense and human understanding, that I have, of late, experienced some small... quite small but discernible, inner stirrings regarding your smile.
Stanley All my optimism was an illusion.
Stanley I have irrational positive feelings for Sophie Baker.
Aunt Vanessa The world may or may not be without purpose, but it's not totally without some kind of magic.
Stanley The comparison makes me laugh! Olivia is a person of accomplishment and charm. Sophie's a street finagler who makes her way living off one bit of hokum to the next.
Aunt Vanessa Well, I don't see how you can compare the two.
Stanley Well, don't put ideas into my head!
Aunt Vanessa Well, far be it from me!
Stanley Of course, she does come from dire circumstances. I mean, it's very easy to be judgmental about people who are born into circumstances less fortunate than one's own.
Aunt Vanessa Well, life is harsh. One must do what one must to survive.
Stanley Well put. And people do sometimes make the wrong choices, which they regret, even though no serious harm was done.
Aunt Vanessa Which of us has not made some blunders in life?
Stanley And there is a rather appealing quality about Sophie. Despite her disgusting behaviour.
Aunt Vanessa Yes, her smile is rather winning. Of course, it depends how much value you put on the purely physical.
Stanley Well, no, I... I, for one, esteem the higher virtues.
Aunt Vanessa Hmm... Beauty of the soul...
Stanley Although her eyes are rather pleasant to look into. And that she can be amusing, under the right circumstances.
Aunt Vanessa Oh, but Olivia is an educated, cultivated woman. One that befits a man of your artistic genius.
Stanley Yes, now, my genius must be factored in. On paper, there's really no reason to prefer Sophie to Olivia.
Aunt Vanessa Well, I would say the opposite.
Stanley ...And so your, your suggestion that I, I be honest with Olivia and tell her that as irrational as it seems, I've fallen in love with, with Sophie - that's a preposterous notion.
Aunt Vanessa It's lunacy.
Stanley ...Yet I can't help feeling that...
Aunt Vanessa ...That you love Sophie. Yes, I understand. You're puzzled and bewildered; because your foolish logic tells you that you should love Olivia.
Stanley Foolish logic?
Aunt Vanessa And yet, how little that logic means when placed next to Sophie's smile...
Stanley What are you saying?
Aunt Vanessa ...That the world may or may not be without purpose, but it's not totally without some kind of magic.
Stanley ...I have irrational positive feelings for Sophie Baker. It's like witnessing a trick I can't figure out.
Stanley You're prettiest at about 8:20 in the summer, when the light is fading.
Stanley [sees Sophie reading on a swing] Taken to reading the great books?
Sophie Yes.
[Stanley says nothing]
Sophie Well, you once said not to despair. There's hope for my brain.
Stanley Perhaps I was a bit caustic... But you will admit you were guilty of some rather sleazy doings.
Sophie Yes, well, those days are over. I no longer have to worry about where to sleep and how to eat.
Stanley I take it Brice Catledge has made a serious marriage proposal?
Sophie Yes. A very tempting one. Wouldn't you agree?
Stanley Yes, I suppose so. But I'm here to make you a more tempting one.
Sophie More tempting than this?
[shows ring with big rock]
Stanley I came to say, that for some inexplicable reason that defines common sense and human understanding, that I have of late experienced some small... quite small, but discernible, inner stirrings regarding your smile.
Sophie How magnanimous of you.
Stanley Yes, I thought you'd think so.
[Sophie rolls her eyes]
Stanley And possessing a soul which is large and capable of complexity, as all great minds are, I have decided to forgive you and take you under my wing.
Sophie Your wing?
Stanley It's a saying. Obviously, I don't have wings. I only mean that, incredible as it sounds, and this is no small gesture, given the time wasted and the public embarrassment you've caused me, that I'm willing to take you back.
Sophie Take me back where?
Stanley Under the moon in the observatory.
Sophie ...I regretted what I was doing; I was too inept to change course, and I apologise. Really. And I accept your forgiveness. I understand that it's very generous of you, and I have to be going.
Stanley Going? I haven't said what I came for.
Sophie Well, then just say it, and go, because I have a dinner to go to with my fiancé.
Stanley ...I'm here to say... that in spite of everything, I am willing to consider marrying you.
Sophie What?
Stanley Naturally, you can't believe your good fortune, I appreciate that.
Sophie Stanley, brilliant as you are with a deck of cards, you are *terrible* at proposing.
Stanley ...I've never proposed before.
Stanley Live dangerously, I say. You only live once. Or maybe two or three times, depending on your supply of ectoplasm.
Stanley Happiness is *not* the natural human condition.
Stanley I'm beginning to question my own common sense.
Aunt Vanessa I've always questioned your common sense.
Stanley As depressing as the facts of existence are, they are the facts. There is no metaphysical world. What you see out there is what you get. I think Mr. Nietzsche has disposed of the God matter rather convincingly.
Sophie I'm sure Mr. Taplinger doesn't believe in the unseen world.
Stanley On the contrary, I always thought the unseen world was a good place to open a restaurant.
Mrs. Baker Um, time to go, Sophie.
Stanley The spirits have to eat somewhere.
Sophie But when you went on to show me how *irrational* it was, and-and then you *proved* it, with geometrical *logic*...
Stanley No, geometry was never my strong subject.
Stanley There is no 'real thing', Howard! It's all phony! From the séance table to the Vatican and beyond!
Stanley We all hope someone will come along with superpowers, but the only superpower certain to show up wears a black robe.
Sophie You never thought about me as a female?
Stanley Well, I was always certain you were not of my sex, if that's what you're asking.
Howard Burkan [about Olivia] What a lovely, *rational* human being. I should look her up. She's bright, pretty, she likes magicians.
Stanley I view your behavior as a great man views the malicious mischief of... what shall we say, pygmy?
Sophie Stanley, brilliant as you are with a deck of cards, you're terrible at proposing.
Stanley [apologetically] I've never proposed before.
Howard Burkan You're still a perfectionist, a snob, a genius with all the charm of a typhus epidemic.
[first lines]
Stanley I don't understand. Is the conductor a blithering idiot? He went over the tempo six times. It's Adagio, Adagio, Adagio! It's not racehorse tempo.
Aunt Vanessa Which of us has not made some blunders in life?
Stanley [to God] My aunt, whom I love, is in mortal danger. And so, I ask you... I ask you...
[long pause]
Stanley Wait a minute. This is the stupidest load of twaddle I have ever heard.
