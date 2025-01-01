Commander Lyme President Coin, we're indebted to you for the reinforcements and the Mockingjay. But I'm not sure that anyone outside of 2 knows what we've been up against. This is the Nut. The Capitol's headquarters for all offensive operations. It's manned by both military and civilian personnel from District 2. As you can see, the fortress lies so far beneath the bedrock, it's untouchable. Yesterday, we attempted to take the northeastern gate. The enemy countered from higher up and we were forced to pull back. We took heavy losses.

Commander of D5 Could we create a decoy? Send troops towards one gate, launch a staggered attack on another.

Commander Paylor Whose troops do you propose as a decoy, Commander?

President Alma Coin We have the Mockingjay. Don't underestimate her. We could use her to erode support. She may be able to sway some of the loyalists.

Commander Lyme You've been underground a long time, Madam Coin. This isn't like the rest of Panem. Support for the Capitol runs deep here.

President Alma Coin Then there is no sacrifice too great. We need to control the arsenal inside that fortress. Even with every district in this alliance, we are outgunned.

Commander Paylor I won't commit my people to a ground assault just to pillage weapons.

President Alma Coin Commander Paylor, your people have suffered more than just about anyone else at the hands of the Capitol.