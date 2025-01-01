Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Movie Quotes

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Movie Quotes

Peeta Mellark You love me. Real or not real?
Katniss Everdeen Real.
[last lines]
Katniss Everdeen [to her baby] Did you have a nightmare? I have nightmares, too. Someday I'll explain it to you, why they came, why they won't ever go away, but I'll tell you how I survive it. I make a list in my head... of all the good things I've seen someone do. Every little thing I can remember. It's like a game. I do it over and over. Gets a little tedious after all these years, but... there are much worse games to play.
Peeta Mellark What do all those deaths mean? They mean that our lives were never ours. There was no real life because we didn't have any choice. Our lives belong to Snow and our deaths do, too. But if you kill him, Katniss, if you end all of this, all those deaths - they mean something.
Katniss Everdeen Stay with me.
Peeta Mellark Always.
Katniss Everdeen We all have one enemy, and that's Snow! He corrupts everyone and everything! He turns the best of us against each other. Stop killing for him! Tonight, turn your weapons to the Capitol! Turn your weapons to Snow!
Finnick Odair [Sardonically] Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the seventy-sixth Hunger Games.
Peeta Mellark Your favorite color is green. Is that real?
Katniss Everdeen Yeah. That's real. Yours is orange. Not bright orange. Soft, like the sunset.
Peeta Mellark Thank you.
Effie Trinket [embracing Katniss] Promise me you'll find it.
Katniss Everdeen Find what?
Effie Trinket The life of a Victor.
President Snow I wanted to tell you how very sorry I am about your sister. So wasteful. So unnecessary. Anyone could see the game was over by that point. In fact I was just about issue an official surrender when they released those parachutes.
Katniss Everdeen You released those parachutes.
President Snow You really think I gave the order? We both know I'm not above killing children, but I'm not wasteful. I take life for specific reasons, and there was no reason for me to destroy a pen full of Capitol children. None at all.
[coughs up blood]
President Snow I must concede, it was a masterful move on Coin's part. The idea that I was bombing our own helpless children to hold back the rebels. It turned the last of my guards against me. There was no resistance left inside the Capitol or the mansion. Do you know it aired live? There's a particular savvy in that, isn't there? I'm sure she wasn't gunning for your sister, but... these things happen in war. My failure was in being so slow to grasp Coin's plan. She let the Capitol and the Districts destroy one another, then she stepped in to take power with 13's arsenal. Oh, make no mistake, she intends to take my place now. But... I've been watching you. And you watching me. I'm afraid we've both been played for fools.
Katniss Everdeen I don't believe you.
President Snow Oh, my dear Miss Everdeen. I thought we'd agreed never to lie to each other.
Katniss Everdeen I'm going to kill Snow. Nothing good is safe while he's alive. And I can't make another speech about it. No more cameras. No more propos. No more Games. He needs to see my eyes when I kill him.
Johanna Mason Now you're talking.
Johanna Mason [On Peeta Mellark] We... we had adjoining cells in the Capitol. We're very familiar with each other's screams.
President Alma Coin [spreads her arms] Welcome to the New Panem. Today, on the Avenue of the Tributes, all of Panem, a free Panem, will watch more than a mere spectacle. We are gathered to witness an historic moment of justice. Today, the greatest friend to the revolution will fire the shot to end all wars. May her arrow signify the end of tyranny and the beginning of a new era. Mockingjay, may your aim be as true as your heart is pure.
Katniss Everdeen Prim! PRIMROSE!
Katniss Everdeen We can take down the Capitol.
President Alma Coin [message appears onscreen] Good evening. For those of you who don't know me, please allow me to introduce myself. I am President Alma Coin, leader of the Rebellion. I have interrupted a broadcast from your President in which he attempted to defame a brave young woman. "A face picked from the masses," he called her.
President Snow Plucked.
President Alma Coin As if a leader, a true leader, could be anything else. I had the privilege of knowing a small-town girl from the Seam in District 12 who survived the Hunger Games and the Quarter Quell and rose up and turned a nation of slaves into an army! Dead or alive, Katniss Everdeen will remain the face of this revolution. She will not have died for nothing.
Katniss Everdeen You should have been the Mockingjay. Nobody else would tell you what to say.
Johanna Mason But nobody likes me.
Katniss Everdeen They're afraid of you.
Peeta Mellark You're still trying to protect me. Real or not real?
Katniss Everdeen Real. That's what you and I do. Keep each other alive.
Johanna Mason Anybody can kill anybody, Katniss. Even a president. You just have to be willing to sacrifice yourself.
Peeta Mellark [of the flowers he is planting] I found these over by the edge of the forest. It's primrose.
Katniss Everdeen [as President Snow promises to take care of the refugees until his dying day] I wish he'd hurry up with that last part.
Katniss Everdeen I know you. You were a stylist in the Games.
Tigris Until Snow decided I wasn't pretty enough anymore.
Katniss Everdeen I'm here to kill him.
Gale Hawthorne What's goin' on in your head?
Katniss Everdeen I don't know.
Gale Hawthorne That's like kissin' someone who's drunk. Doesn't count.
Gale Hawthorne I saw Peeta before we left.
Katniss Everdeen And what did you think?
Gale Hawthorne Something selfish.
Katniss Everdeen That you don't have to be jealous of him anymore.
Gale Hawthorne No. I don't stand a chance if he doesn't get better. You'll never let him go.
Johanna Mason Well, there she is. The Mockingjay. Oh, that speech you gave. Oh, man, feel. I mean, still have goosebumps.
[taking out Katniss' IV]
Johanna Mason You don't mind, do you? They cut off my supply of morphling. There's this head doctor that comes in and sees me every day, trying to help me adjust to reality. Like some guy from this rabbit's warren actually knows anything about my reality. At least twenty times in a session, he tells me that I'm totally safe. Safe from the Capitol. Safe from Snow. What about you, Mockingjay? You feeling totally safe?
Katniss Everdeen 'Till I got shot.
Johanna Mason Oh, please. The bullet didn't even touch you. Cinna saw to that. Of course your costume would be bulletproof. So, what are your injuries?
Katniss Everdeen Bruised ribs, bruised lung.
Johanna Mason I'm surprised they haven't found you a new lung. I mean, I've got two. Do you want one of mine? I mean, it's everybody's job to keep you alive.
Katniss Everdeen Is that why you hate me?
Johanna Mason Partly. You're also a little hard to swallow. The whole tacky romance drama and the "defender of the hopeless" act. Even though it's not an act, which makes it even more unbearable. Feel free to take any of this personally.
[Katniss has just escaped for the Capitol]
President Alma Coin What is she doing?
Plutarch Heavensbee [nonchalant, shrugs slightly] I don't know. It's so frustrating when she goes rogue.
President Alma Coin This isn't just adolescent, it's insubordination.
Plutarch Heavensbee Put her on the first hovercraft back.
President Alma Coin Don't be ridiculous. She can't come back now. She's mythic.
Peeta Mellark Friend, lover, Victor, fiancé, enemy, target, mutt. And now ally? Yeah, I'll add that to the list of words I use to try to figure you out.
Gale Hawthorne I should've volunteered to take your place in the first Games.
Peeta Mellark No, you couldn't have. No, she never would have forgiven you. She needed you to be there and take care of her family, and you did. She can't lose you. She really loves you.
Gale Hawthorne And the way she kissed you in the Quarter Quell. She never kissed me like that.
Peeta Mellark Oh, just part of the show.
Gale Hawthorne No. No, you won her over. You gave up everything for her. Well, it's not gonna be an issue much longer. I doubt all three of us are gonna make it out of this. And if we do, then... it's her problem who to choose, right?
Peeta Mellark Yeah.
Gale Hawthorne I do know that Katniss will pick whoever she can't live without.
Commander Paylor If we die, let it be for a cause and not a spectacle. If we succeed, let it be for all of Panem, and let it be forever.
Gale Hawthorne So now that we're dead, what're we gonna do?
Peeta Mellark Isn't it obvious? The next move is to kill me.
Gale Hawthorne What's the difference, Katniss? Crushing the enemy in a mine or blowin' them outta of the sky with one of Beetee's arrows. It's the same thing.
Katniss Everdeen We were under attack in District 8. And that hovercraft wasn't filled with civilians.
Gale Hawthorne Doesn't matter. Even if those civilians are just moppin' floors, they're helping the enemy. And if they have to die, I can live with that. No one who supports the Capitol is innocent.
Katniss Everdeen With that kind of thinking, you can kill whoever you want. You can send kids off to the Hunger Games to keep the districts in line.
Gale Hawthorne It's war, Katniss. Sometimes killing isn't personal. Figured if anyone knew that, it was you.
Katniss Everdeen I, of all people, know that it's always personal.
Katniss Everdeen Finnick? Are you with us?
Finnick Odair Looks like it.
Katniss Everdeen That was a short honeymoon.
Finnick Odair Yeah, well, I guess we're gonna have to have one in the Capitol. After we take it.
Lumber rebel Give me one reason I shouldn't shoot you.
Boggs Drop the gun!
Katniss Everdeen I can't. I guess that's the problem, isn't it? We blew up your mine. You burned my district to the ground. We each have every reason to want to kill each other. So if you wanna kill me, do it. Make Snow happy. I'm tired of killing his slaves for him.
Lumber rebel I'm not his slave.
Katniss Everdeen I am. That's why I killed Cato. And he killed Thresh. And Thresh killed Clove. It just goes around and around. And who wins? Always Snow. I am done being a piece in his game. District 12, District 2. We have no fight. Except the one the Capitol gave us. Why are you fighting the rebels? You're neighbors. You're family.
Gale Hawthorne This is another version of booby-trapping a resource.
Beetee Right, I see.
Gale Hawthorne This one's designed to blind. Smoke clings to the eyes. That's an application of the hummingbird trap. You scare people so they flee in this direction into what they think is a safe haven.
Beetee Two-tiered explosion.
Gale Hawthorne You allow people enough time to rush in, help the wounded, then...
Katniss Everdeen A second bomb.
Gale Hawthorne Right. Second one goes off here.
Katniss Everdeen I guess there are no rules anymore about what a person can do to another person.
Gale Hawthorne I don't think Snow used any rulebook when he hijacked Peeta.
Katniss Everdeen Snow has to pay for what he's done. I wanna help the rebels in any way I can.
President Alma Coin It's hard to see Peeta this way.
Katniss Everdeen That's not Peeta. Send me to the Capitol. I'll do anything.
President Alma Coin I can't. I can't send you there. We can't get into the Capitol until we control District 2.
Katniss Everdeen Then send me to 2. You want me to fire up our troops? Call out to the loyalists? You've seen what I can do.
President Alma Coin Yes, I have.
President Alma Coin If we don't take District 2, we won't get into the Capitol.
Gale Hawthorne Would it be enough to disable the fortress instead of taking it?
Commander Lyme What do you have in mind?
Gale Hawthorne You think of it like a wolf den. You're not gonna fight your way in, so you've got two choices: you trap the wolf inside, or you flush 'em out. If we can't attack straight on, then couldn't we use our hovercraft to strike around it? We'll use the mountains. We'll hit weak spots in the peaks.
Beetee We could design the bomb targets in sequence using seismic data.
Commander Lyme Trigger avalanches.
Gale Hawthorne Block all exits, cut off their supplies. You make it impossible for them to launch their hovercraft.
Commander Paylor Bury them alive.
President Alma Coin We'd forfeit any chance to control the weapons.
Beetee Yes, but we'd face a weakened Capitol.
Boggs There's civilians in there. They should be given a chance to surrender. Could use one of the supply tunnels for the evacuees.
Gale Hawthorne It's a luxury we weren't given when they firebombed 12.
Katniss Everdeen There's gotta be a better way.
President Alma Coin I suggest we try the avalanche, but leave the train tunnel alone. Civilians can escape into the square, where our armies will be waiting for their surrender.
Commander Paylor Well, we should have every available medic standing by.
Commander Lyme And if they won't surrender?
President Alma Coin Then we will need a compelling voice to persuade them.
[first lines]
[Doctor removing neck brace from Katniss and examining her neck]
Doctor Aurelius Okay... Okay, I know, I know. I'm sorry. I know it's a little tender.
Peeta Mellark There was an attack on 12.
Primrose Everdeen Yes.
Peeta Mellark My family?
Primrose Everdeen The bakery didn't survive.
Peeta Mellark It's Katniss. It's because of Katniss.
Primrose Everdeen Wasn't because of her.
Peeta Mellark She tell you to say that?
Primrose Everdeen She didn't tell me anything.
Peeta Mellark She's a liar, Prim. It's a trick.
Primrose Everdeen Peeta, what you're saying isn't real.
Peeta Mellark She sent you here to talk to me. She knows you're here now.
Primrose Everdeen It's okay.
Peeta Mellark She knows... you can't trust her! She's a monster! She's a mutt that the Capitol created to destroy us!
Haymitch Abernathy [to Plutarch] Get her out of there.
Peeta Mellark Do you understand me? You have to kill her, Prim! You have to kill her!
Plutarch Heavensbee Katniss?
Peeta Mellark She's a mutt!
Plutarch Heavensbee This is just a conditioned response.
Peeta Mellark Kill her!
Plutarch Heavensbee It's not him.
Peeta Mellark She's a monster! She's a mutt!
Katniss Everdeen No, it's not him.
Peeta Mellark She's a mutt!
Boggs Squad 451, you're my unit. Lieutenant Jackson is my second-in-command. Each one of you is elite in some form of combat. But we are a non-combat unit. So we'll be following days behind the front-line troops.
Cressida You're to be the on-screen faces of the invasion. The Star Squad. It's been decided that you're most effective when seen by the masses.
Gale Hawthorne So we're not gonna fight?
Boggs You'll do whatever you're ordered to do, soldier. It's not your job to ask questions.
Lieutenant Jackson Everdeen, give me the Holo.
[Katniss doesn't move or respond]
Lieutenant Jackson Everdeen, what did I just say? The Holo. Come on, let's go.
Katniss Everdeen Boggs gave it to me.
Lieutenant Jackson What are you talking about?
Homes He did. He transferred security clearance to her. I saw him.
Lieutenant Jackson And why would he do that?
Katniss Everdeen I'm on special orders from Coin.
Lieutenant Jackson To do what?
Katniss Everdeen To assassinate President Snow.
Lieutenant Jackson I don't believe that for one second. As your new unit commander, I order you to transfer security clearance to me now.
Katniss Everdeen I can't do that.
[as Jackson draws her weapon, the others draw theirs on her]
Gale Hawthorne Let's not lose our heads here.
Lieutenant Jackson I'm not asking you again, Everdeen. Give me that Holo.
Cressida She's telling the truth. Plutarch wants it televised. He thinks if we could film the Mockingjay assassinating Snow, it'll make the Capitol surrender before the casualties get too high.
Gale Hawthorne While we're arguing, there's a hundred Peacekeepers on their way here.
Katniss Everdeen Boggs promised me that when the time came, you would help me.
Lieutenant Jackson [holstering her gun] All right, soldier, Holo's yours.
Egeria Sir, should I call for your doctor?
President Snow [jerking awake] What'd you say?
Egeria Shall I call for your doctor?
President Snow I hope you've wakened me for something more urgent than an old man's health.
Egeria They survived. I don't know how. We picked them up on a surveillance cam.
President Snow Let me see. I... I need to see for myself.
[recognizing Katniss]
President Snow It's her. It is her. The arena has moved underground.
President Snow Antonius, with our best troops crushed in the mountains and the rebels marching on us as we speak, what did we celebrate?
Antonius The death of the Mockingjay, sir. If Peeta didn't kill her, her own arrogance did.
President Snow Of course. That's the same facile thinking that led you to divert our best Peacekeepers into District 2. You have a habit of burying people before they're dead. If the Mockingjay were gone, the rebels would already be using her as a martyr. No, Minister Antonius, I'm afraid that is not what we were toasting at all.
President Snow The rebels will reach the outskirts of the Capitol in a matter of days. We'll evacuate the outer blocks to let them in. I want all anti-aircraft defenses ready, so we're secure from the skies. Lure them into the city, and then our Gamemakers will make them pay for every inch with blood. I want every camera watching. We'll turn their advance into a celebration of suffering. Let each moment be captured for all posterity.
[Antonius begins choking]
President Snow So, what did we toast tonight, Minister Antonius? We toasted a glorious era coming to its bitter end.
Boggs Our instructions are to shoot propaganda footage on the battle-scarred streets of the Capitol. You were handpicked to intimidate their forces.
Cressida And inspire surrenders.
Boggs Even though we'll be working on abandoned streets miles behind the front lines, I guarantee you, wherever they put us, it will not be safe. This is a war zone. It is likely that we'll encounter both active pods and Peacekeepers. You're considered high-value targets to the Capitol. In the event of capture, you'll be given a nightlock pill. A poison that acts immediately. Lieutenant Jackson, do the honors.
[Jackson begins passing the pills out]
Boggs I've already briefed you on the pods. I remind you, they are on every block. Our unit has been given a Holo. A database that contains a detailed map of the Capitol and a list of every know pod. These pods can trigger anything from bombs to traps to mutts. We cannot move without this device. There's no guarantee that our database is complete. There could be new pods that we're not aware of. Because we don't want the Gamemakers to know we have this intel, it has a self-destruct on it. You flip this switch, say "nightlock" three times, and it blows itself and anything within a ten-foot radius. Stay within our unit. Even with the Holo, it's likely that new pods have been set. Whatever they contain, they are meant to kill you.
Commander Lyme President Coin, we're indebted to you for the reinforcements and the Mockingjay. But I'm not sure that anyone outside of 2 knows what we've been up against. This is the Nut. The Capitol's headquarters for all offensive operations. It's manned by both military and civilian personnel from District 2. As you can see, the fortress lies so far beneath the bedrock, it's untouchable. Yesterday, we attempted to take the northeastern gate. The enemy countered from higher up and we were forced to pull back. We took heavy losses.
Commander of D5 Could we create a decoy? Send troops towards one gate, launch a staggered attack on another.
Commander Paylor Whose troops do you propose as a decoy, Commander?
President Alma Coin We have the Mockingjay. Don't underestimate her. We could use her to erode support. She may be able to sway some of the loyalists.
Commander Lyme You've been underground a long time, Madam Coin. This isn't like the rest of Panem. Support for the Capitol runs deep here.
President Alma Coin Then there is no sacrifice too great. We need to control the arsenal inside that fortress. Even with every district in this alliance, we are outgunned.
Commander Paylor I won't commit my people to a ground assault just to pillage weapons.
President Alma Coin Commander Paylor, your people have suffered more than just about anyone else at the hands of the Capitol.
Commander Paylor Which is why I won't condone a mass suicide.
[Katniss arrived back, after Primrose's death. She looks at her cat, Buttercup]
Katniss Everdeen Get out.
[pause; Buttercup stares at Katniss]
Katniss Everdeen Get out! Prim is gone! PRIM IS *GONE*! SHE'S DEAD, AND SHE IS NOT COMING BACK! GET OUT! GET OUT!
[Katniss starts sobbing, and hugs Buttercup]
