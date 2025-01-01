Lieutenant Jackson
Everdeen, give me the Holo.
[Katniss doesn't move or respond]
Lieutenant Jackson
Everdeen, what did I just say? The Holo. Come on, let's go.
Lieutenant Jackson
What are you talking about?
Homes
He did. He transferred security clearance to her. I saw him.
Lieutenant Jackson
And why would he do that?
Lieutenant Jackson
To do what?
Lieutenant Jackson
I don't believe that for one second. As your new unit commander, I order you to transfer security clearance to me now.
[as Jackson draws her weapon, the others draw theirs on her]
Lieutenant Jackson
I'm not asking you again, Everdeen. Give me that Holo.
Cressida
She's telling the truth. Plutarch wants it televised. He thinks if we could film the Mockingjay assassinating Snow, it'll make the Capitol surrender before the casualties get too high.
Gale Hawthorne
While we're arguing, there's a hundred Peacekeepers on their way here.
Lieutenant Jackson
[holstering her gun]
All right, soldier, Holo's yours.