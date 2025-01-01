Sam Brownstein
[singing] All of us have heard these names of hate, but let me get one thing straight: I'm gay, I'm gay, but not in that way / Musicals move me and touch me in ways I can't say.
Liz Silver
Liz Silver, Sheila Kerry, Bethany: [singing] He's gay, but not in that way.
Sam Brownstein
[singing] I sleep with women but musicals make me feel gay!
David Martin
[singing/butting in] I'm gay, I'm actually gay. I don't get hard when I see T and A / Could be my DNA or how I was raised.
Liz Silver
Liz Silver, Sheila Kerry, Bethany: [singing] We don't distinguish here at Center Stage.
Entire Camp
[singing/dancing] We're all gay, we're gay in all kinds of ways!
Sheila Kerry
[singing] Some in the bedroom.
Sam Brownstein
Sam Brownstein, Liz Silver, Sheila Kerry, Bethany: [singing] And some 'cause of musical plays!