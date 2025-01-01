Sam Brownstein [singing] All of us have heard these names of hate, but let me get one thing straight: I'm gay, I'm gay, but not in that way / Musicals move me and touch me in ways I can't say.

Liz Silver Liz Silver, Sheila Kerry, Bethany: [singing] He's gay, but not in that way.

Sam Brownstein [singing] I sleep with women but musicals make me feel gay!

David Martin [singing/butting in] I'm gay, I'm actually gay. I don't get hard when I see T and A / Could be my DNA or how I was raised.

Liz Silver Liz Silver, Sheila Kerry, Bethany: [singing] We don't distinguish here at Center Stage.

Entire Camp [singing/dancing] We're all gay, we're gay in all kinds of ways!

Sheila Kerry [singing] Some in the bedroom.