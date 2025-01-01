Menu
The Angry Birds Movie Movie Quotes

The Angry Birds Movie Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Bomb Sometimes, when I get upset, I have been known to blow up.
[Bomb walks into his house]
Birds Surprise!
Bomb Ahh!
[He and his house explodes]
Bomb Oh, excuse me, party foul.
Stella [fell over] Ow!
[from trailer]
Leonard Greetings! I am a pig.
Chuck [whispering to Red] What's a pig?
[the escalator suddenly stops]
Leonard Unbelievable.
Ross Not working, not working.
[He hits a button with his head which makes the escalator go in reverse]
Leonard Oh, where we're going.
Ross Not working.
Leonard We practiced this a hundred times.
Ross Oh, man.
Leonard Give it to me.
Ross [sighs]
Leonard [to the birds] We're gonna come in again.
Early Bird [Working at Early Bird Worms] Fresh worms caught today.
Early Bird [to the anger Red] Hey, Red how are ya?
Red [cheerfully] Oh, I'm horrible!
[from trailer]
Matilda We're gonna be working managing our anger through movement.
Chuck Eagle, heron, peacock, warrior, mountain, tree, rabbit, fish, locust, king pigeon, and of course, downward duck.
Red Yuck!
Red [Red is sleeping in his bed, and suddenly has a flower pot fall on him] Ow!
[It turns out a little kid is kicking a football against his house. He falsely smiles at the kid, then kicks him up in the sky]
Red Something about those pigs isn't kosher.
Judge Peckinpah Mr Red! Given the severity of the crimes, I have no choice but to impose the maximum penalty allowed by the law: Anger management class.
Red Ugh. Pluck my life.
[from trailer]
[Hal gets slingshot to the castle, but he comes back due to his boomerang ability]
Red Hey, he's coming back!
[as Hal comes back he lands his beak into a tree]
Bubbles Uh, did we win?
Red Can we get an ice pack for Hal?
Chuck Medic!
Leonard Not by the hair on my chinny chin chin!
Red This is why we went for pedicures, isn't it?
Chuck No, we got pedicures because we're worth it.
Bomb I got gels.
Mighty Eagle MIGHTY EAGLE!
[Mighty Eagle smashes into the Piggies castle, but clumsily lands and smashes his head on the golden pot]
Red [Runs over to Mighty Eagle] Mi... Mighty Eagle... Mighty Eagle, wake up
[Slaps Mighty Eagle's eye with his tongue]
Red , come on... augh, you've got bad breath...
Mighty Eagle I can sleep late, Ma. It's not a school day!
[from trailer]
Red If anyone knows what these pigs are up to, it's Mighty Eagle.
Chuck [gasps] It's Mighty Eagle's Lake of Wisdom!
[Chuck and Bomb play in the lake]
Red Get out of there!
[Chuck spits the water into Bomb's mouth]
Red Don't spit in his mouth!
[Bomb spits the water back into Chuck's mouth]
Red No, don't spit it back! Uh, don't swallow it.
[Chuck swallows the water]
Red Auh!
[Mighty Eagle comes out of his cave as Red, Chuck and Bomb hide behind a rock and Mighty Eagle does a pose]
Red Oh, wow, it's him.
[as Mighty Eagle finishes posing, he starts to pee in the lake]
Mighty Eagle Aaahhhhh...
[Bomb and Chuck look strangely at the lake]
Red Oh, man.
[Bomb pretends to throw up]
Chuck No, no, no. Ack!
Bomb Wahahahaha!
[Chuck scrubs the water off his mouth with a rock, then Mighty Eagle finishes peeing as he feels relaxed]
Red Horrible turn of events, horrible.
[from trailer]
Chuck I'm gonna get ready.
[Terence slingshots him to the castle]
Chuck I wasn't ready!
[He uses is speed ability to get into the castle, then he flies into a kitchen, a cactus room, and a room where pigs are having sword duels, then he hits a brick as it falls down]
Red Chuck, is that you?
Chuck This is the house of horrors!
Mime Oh, my God!
[from trailer]
Bobby's Mom [after Red attacks the Anger Management sign] Don't look, Bobby! The anger might be contagious!
Bobby [waves "hi" to Red]
Red He started it.
[from trailer]
Red We're gonna get those eggs back! Come on, we're birds! We're descendants from dinosaurs! We're not supposed to be nice!
[Petunia roars like a t-rex]
Judge Peckinpah Holy moly!
Red Yeah, point made.
Red Well, how about that? My teacher can shoot fire balls out of her butt!
Ross Come on Leonard dance!
Leonard Leonard can't dance. He's hatching a new plan.
Red That house took my five years to build!
Chuck Wow. It's such a shame when you create something and everyone else destroys it.
Leonard Delicious bird eggy weggy!
Red Well this is dynamite.
Chef Pig Things are looking sunny side up!
Leonard My eggs!
Red Mighty Eagle fly us down there now!
Mighty Eagle No.
Red I'm sorry what?
Mighty Eagle I don't do that anymore. I'm retired. Mostly just tired.
[from trailer]
Leonard Show 'em how we do it.
Pig How you doing?
[Elder bird woman faints]
[from trailer]
Leonard [Expands to huge size to crush the pigs] I told you not to mess with me!
Leonard Call in the Piggy Air Force!
Judge Peckinpah Mr. Red! What do we do now?
Red Wait... You're asking me?
Judge Peckinpah You tried to tell us but we didn't listen. I didn't listen.
Leonard [while dancing] Oh, watch out! Shakin' my bacon!
Red They don't have feathers? You know, they're just walking around naked, just presenting themselves, I'm looking at all their business here.
Chuck That part about them I really admire.
[from trailer]
Red Am I a passionate bird? Yes, but what does it matter that we're not the same?
[from trailer]
Red That's me, Red. Ever since I was a kid, I never really fit in. No one understands me.
Red Would you stop making mighty eagle noises?
Chuck Someone has anger issues.
Matilda And this is Terence.
Red More like terrifying.
Leonard Who says birds don't fly?
Leonard You're wrecking my house! What's wrong with you?
Red You wrecked my house!
Leonard Your house was ugly!
Red Well now we're even.
Red Beak! Wing! Tail! Ribs! Giblets!
Leonard [Sees Red's painting of himself being struck by thunder] Well, that's a very good painting. Very good.
Red Oh, yeah. Uh... The assignment was "Paint Your Pain", so I painted your pain. It's actually the first in a series.
Red [Shows his painting of Leonard and his pigs being caught by a octopus] Here you go.
Leonard Uh-huh.
Red [Shows his painting of him kicking Leonard in a barrel into a waterfall] This one is nice.
Leonard Oh.
Red [Shows his painting of him roasting Leonard in a pit with a apple in his mouth] I call this one "Catharsis".
Leonard [He is unimpressed]
Red [Shows his painting of him slingshots Leonard outta Bird Island] And... Oh, I call this one "Bye-Bye".
Leonard Huh. Wonderful likeness.
Leonard [to Judge Peckinpah] I thought you said you stored your nuts for winter.
Leonard [Stella, Peckinpah, Earl, Photog and Earl laughs] Burn.
[from trailer]
Stella Hey, something's coming!
[when one of the dynamite was about to blow up and the giant pot was about to fall down on the rock Red is running to get on, with Leonard on his tail]
Leonard You have annoyed me for the last time!
Red Yep!
[the giant pot falls on Red, shielding him as Leonard gasps as the supply of Piggy Island explosives blows up]
Leonard Guards! There's a red bird in these walls! Bring him to me!
Pig Aye, aye Sir. Roger that, boss!
Leonard Not in these walls, in the castle! Come on, you guys.
Leonard When I say Hey, you say Ho! Hey!
Birds Ho!
Stella Hi Red! Good to see you!
Red I wish I could say the same.
Leonard Hmm... is that what I think it is?
Stella That's an egg. That's how are children are born. You guys don't like eggs?
Leonard [Sotto voce] I wish we did.
[Daydream sequence: Leonard is out in a meadow having a picnic with the egg]
Leonard Enchanté.
[pours wine and "feeds" the wine to the egg]
Leonard You look delicious, my dear.
[Leonard skips through the meadow holding the egg while laughing maniacally, then rolls through the grass and points at the sky]
Leonard That's us.
[2 clouds appear in a heart shape, then the big cloud eats the small cloud. Back to reality: Leonard is holding the egg while laughing maniacally]
Bomb Okay, well... Sometimes when I get upset, I have been known to blow up.
Red So you get mad?
Bomb No, I literally blow up. I explode like a bomb, hence the name.
Leonard Greetings from my world! The world of the pigs!
Chuck What's a pig?
Leonard I am a pig! Unbelievable. Unbelievable.
Ross Whoops.
Leonard Whoa! Where we're going? Wrong way!
Ross Oops. Not working.
Leonard We've practice this a hundred times. Give it to me. We're gonna come in again!
Red Hey you know what? I used to believe in you. When I was a kid I believed nothing really bad could ever happen because you were here. And now i see the fate of the world hangs on idiots like me. And that sir is sort of terrifying.
Mighty Eagle It's time for you to go.
Red You know it's really upsetting to me that you're the only bird who can fly and you're to afraid to do it.
Matilda Hey, guys, do you remember everything you learned in my class?
Red Yep.
Chuck Nope.
Bomb What class?
Matilda Well, forget all of it for now. Now it's time to let loose.
Red Oh, good. Because I never learned anything, anyway.
Chuck Oh, me, neither. I actually just came to socialize.
Bomb I came for the snacks. You don't happen to have any now, do you?
Red [learning the pigs are stealing the birds' eggs] Chuck, go shut that party down now!
Chuck Me? But I only know how to get parties started!
Chuck [Red is suspicious about the pigs' offer of friendship] You know you want to search their boat.
Red What? No, I don't.
[pause]
Red Yeah, you're right, I do.
Chuck [speeding away and returning with a slice of cake] Bomb's on his way.
[from trailer]
Leonard [seeing one of the eggs] Is that what I think it is?
Red Excuse me! Those are fragile, alright? Not yours.
Judge Peckinpah You are makin' our guest feel unwelcome!
Red And you're not asking basic questions!
[a pig slaps his butt]
Chuck Well, this just got awkward.
[from trailer]
Red Doesn't anyone see what's going on here? The whole world is in danger! And it's up to us to stop 'em!
[from trailer]
Judge Peckinpah You tried to tell us, but we didn't listen. What do we do now?
Red That is where they went, and so that is where we're going!
[the birds cheer]
Chuck It's Chuck time!
[he runs into a pipe; Red groans]
[from trailer]
Red Time to get angry! Fire!
[Matilda gets slingshot]
Leonard That guy again.
Matilda Take that, porkers!
[She shot a fireball to kill the pigs]
Red Well, how about that? She can shoot fireballs out of her butt.
Chuck [after being blown through a pipe by Bomb into the pigs' banquet room] I'm in!... Classy joint!
[from trailer]
Red [He runs to Timothy's house for a birthday party, dressed in a crazy clown outfit] Ta-da!
Timothy the Birthday Boy [screams]
Red No, no, no, no, no!
[sings]
Red Happy hatch day to you. Happy hatch day, dear
[he looks at the piece of paper with the kid's name on it]
Red Timothy wheat allergy, doesn't like clowns.
[to himself]
Red Oh, boy.
Timothy the Birthday Boy [sniffles]
Red [continues to finish the song] Happy hatch day to you!
Timothy the Birthday Boy [screams]
[from trailer]
Judge Peckinpah There seem to be a recurring issue here! Anger.
Red don't think I have an anger issue, I think you got an anger issue. Are you aware that that robe that you're wearing isn't fooling anybody?
[he suddenly takes the robe off of to reveal Judge Peckinpah standing on top of Cyrus to appear tall]
Red Voila!
[there's an audible gasp from the crowd watching]
Cyrus Achoo!
[Judge Peckinpah falls down]
Mime Oh, my God!
Judge Peckinpah My friends we would love to see your cowboy show.
Leonard Thank you. Thank you so much.
Chuck Matilda we need your help! The pigs are stealing our eggs!
Matilda What?
Hug Trader Hmmm?
Red Nope!
Hug Trader Hmmm.
[first lines]
[Red is running through the forest frantically with an egg]
Red Okay. Come on, come on, come on, come on. Oh, boy. Oh, boy. Come on, Let's go. Let's go, buddy. Come on, come on, we gotta move, we gotta move.
Red [as they are being hugged by Mighty Eagle] Anyone else feel like this is crossing a line?
Chuck Yes.
Bomb No.
Leonard That Guy again!
Stella [to the pigs] You guys don't lay eggs?
Matilda Today we are going to be managing our anger through movements.
Red There you are!
Leonard Not by the hair on my chinny chin chin!
Chuck Classy Joint.
Leonard Transport the eggs!
Red You can't eat eggs!
Leonard What are you gonna do? I'm a foodie!
Red If anyone knows what these pigs are up to it's Mighty Eagle.
Judge Peckinpah Mr. Red, we are a happy happy bird community. Under the protection of Mighty Eagle, we work, we laugh, we love, and we live our lives free of conflict and strife sir.
Red We love the sound of our own voice too evidently.
Judge Peckinpah Perhaps you've never heard the joke, Why don't birds fly? I'm gonna tell you why. Because where else would we ever want to go?
Red Wow. Not a good joke.
Judge Peckinpah So now what am i to make of the likes of you. There seems to be a recurring issue here. Anger.
Red I don't think i have an anger issue. I think you got an anger issue.
Judge Peckinpah Anger is a weed growing in our garden. And what do you do when you find a weed?
Red I don't know but i bet you're gonna tell me.
Judge Peckinpah You pluck it out!
Mime Oh my God!
Bubbles Don't mess with Bubbles!
[repeated line]
Mime Oh, my God.
Leonard Okay, maybe I'll dance for just a sec.
Judge Peckinpah Anger is not always the answer!
Matilda This little piggy popped! This little piggy exploded. And this little piggy cried wee, wee, I want my mama!
Stella Hi, Red. It's good to see you!
Red I wish I could say the same.
Stella Red, we need a leader.
Red Wait a minute. I'm not a leader!
[from trailer]
Red These pigs mysterious and weird, am I right? I don't trust them! I think they're up to something!
Judge Peckinpah Your opinion is not needed!
[Red gets slingshot by the pigs]
Red Beak, wing, giblets!
Leonard That went well, if you're me.
Judge Peckinpah Mr. Red, when you moved your house outside of our village, did you notice that nobody tried to stop you? Birds the may smile at you on the street, but that doesn't mean they like you.
Red Um excuse me boring hippie lady? Looks like the explodey guy's gonna puke.
Matilda And have you done this before?
Red Uh yes i have but not usually not for free.
Bomb I don't know what happened. I was doing the poses i was feeling all zen Matilda was digging it then i lost my grip on it. Let it slipped and it just squeaked out.
Leonard Get that red scam off my eggs!
Leonard It's over! You're finished Eyebrows!
Hug Trader Hmmm?
Red Nuh uh! No means no!
Hug Trader Hmmm.
Judge Peckinpah Welcome to Bird Island! Welcome to our new friends the Pigs. Let us have a celebration!
Leonard Put it there!
Cyrus Wellcome. Oh sorry!
Leonard And a hoof to a wing.
Leonard Hey Judge you're under arrest!
Judge Peckinpah What?
Leonard For looking too good!
Red [after watching The Mighty Eagle pee in "The Lake of Wisdom"] Not so much The Lake of Wisdom. It's more like The Lake of Whiz.
Leonard Call in the piggy air force!
Leonard That guy again!
[from trailer]
Leonard Greetings from the world of the pig!
Leonard Citizens of Pig Island. If you spot any birds destroying your neighborhood please capture them.
Pig What did he say?
Leonard There's been a change of plans. We will eat the eggs for lunch.
Stella Did he say eat the eggs?
Hatchling Daddy!
Red Stop it! No i'm not your daddy!
[from trailer]
Chuck The pigs are stealing our eggs!
Leonard Set sail for Piggy Island!
Red Oh, oh, mmm! Oh, wait. I almost forgot. You know, I'm supposed to do a quick customer satisfaction survey before I...
Red [whistles] split, okay? So, on the scale of one to three stars, what would you say about my performance? And don't forget, the squirrel was...
Red [steps on a squirrel; Distorted scream] free... Sorry about this!
Edward the Birthday Dad [Distorts] No!
Red [Distorts] My bad.
Red [Grunts as he stops] Huh!
Edward the Birthday Dad Edward the Birthday Dad, Eva the Birthday Mom, Timothy the Birthday Boy: [They hold Red from above their egg]
Timothy the Birthday Boy [He realizes the crumb of the birthday cake on the floor and eats it] Mmm!
Edward the Birthday Dad Edward the Birthday Dad, Eva the Birthday Mom: [They gasped as Red accidentally hatched their egg]
Red [Muffled] Congratulations!
Edward the Birthday Dad Huh?
Eva the Birthday Mom Oh!
Red [gives a thumb up] It's a boy!
Matilda [Humming as her painting class, with Red, Chuck, Bomb and Terrence, begins]
Matilda All right, class. Thought for the day: Water is the softest thing, yet it can penetrate mountains and earth.
Red Here's my thought of the day: When are we done?
Matilda [sighs] Ugh! Red, what the caterpillar calls the end, the world calls a butterfly.
Red Can I say I never understand a single thing you're talking about?
Matilda [mocking Red] "Can I just say...?"
Matilda [speaks gibberish]
Eva Your Honor, our family has always practiced natural child-hatch; the risks of having a scrambled infant are too great. There was going to be music, the nest was going to be full with beautiful, fresh-cut flowers, and the first two faces he was going to see were the loving faces of his mother and his father.
[Edward sheds a tear falls onto their hatchling]
Eva We can never get that moment back.
Red Ma'am, I never wanted my face to be the first face your baby saw. I mean, what are we talking about here? He probably doesn't even remember me!
[Red walks over to the family, then the hatchling excitedly exclaims]
Hatchling Daddy!
[from trailer]
Red Nice chatting with you.
Chuck Okay, pigs stole our kids, that sucks. Made all you guys look like idiots. You know what we gotta do? We start replacing those kids! Ladies, get biz-zay! We're gonna be laying some eggs tonight!
