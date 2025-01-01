Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Girl The Girl Movie Quotes

The Girl Movie Quotes

Father How Dare You Defy Me... HOW DARE YOU DEFY ME
Father [to the girl on his son burying him alive] You Put Him Up To This?
[last lines]
Father [as his son and the girl bury him alive] Let Me Out Of Here You Fuckers
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father I have a soft spot for a pretty face, you know? But they were lying bitches, each and every one of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Girl What About The Present
Tommy What About It?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Girl [on his father] I Think He Was Abused As A Child
[to Tommy being supportive]
The Girl Don't Worry... You'll Never Wind/End Up Like Him
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy Remember Me
[last lines]
The Girl [pecking his cheek] How Could I Ever Forget You?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Tommy What Do We Do Now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more