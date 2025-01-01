Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Girl
The Girl Movie Quotes
Father
How Dare You Defy Me... HOW DARE YOU DEFY ME
Father
[to the girl on his son burying him alive]
You Put Him Up To This?
[last lines]
Father
[as his son and the girl bury him alive]
Let Me Out Of Here You Fuckers
Father
I have a soft spot for a pretty face, you know? But they were lying bitches, each and every one of them.
The Girl
What About The Present
Tommy
What About It?
The Girl
[on his father]
I Think He Was Abused As A Child
[to Tommy being supportive]
The Girl
Don't Worry... You'll Never Wind/End Up Like Him
Tommy
Remember Me
[last lines]
The Girl
[pecking his cheek]
How Could I Ever Forget You?
[last lines]
Tommy
What Do We Do Now?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Michael Biehn
Evie Thompson
