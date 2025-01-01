Menu
Films
Mischief Night
Mischief Night Movie Quotes
Mischief Night Movie Quotes
[last lines]
The Man
What did you do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kaylie
[revealing her true colors]
But I guess we both got fucked
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Smiles
[from the out takes]
I know who the killer is
[cop walks away]
Mr. Smiles
but I'm not going to tell
[in a sing song voice]
Mr. Smiles
I'm not going to tell you
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
