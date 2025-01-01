FrankWell, normal faces are weird, too. You know, the way they're smooth... smooth... smooth... and blech! You know? All bumpy and holes, I mean, what are eyes like? It's like a science fiction movie. Don't get me started on lips. Like the edges of a severe wound.
Jon BurroughsThat's true. But your head is still sort of intimidating.
FrankWell, underneath it I'm giving you a welcoming smile. Would it help if I said my facial expressions out loud?
Frank[singing]Coca cola, lipstick ringo/Dance all night, dance all night/I've got dancing legs, woo!/I'VE GOT DANCING LEGS!/They won't stop me dancing/No, they won't stop me dancing/Kiss me, just kiss me/Kiss me, Nefertiti/Just the way you like it/Just the way you like it/Kiss me, kiss me/Lipstick kiss me lipstick ringo that's the way you like it!
FrankFlattered grin. Followed by bashful half-smile.
Jon BurroughsMiserable childhood. Mental illness. Where do I find that kind of inspiration?
FrankHey Don. Hey, partner. I remember you saying the desert here was your favorite place in the whole world. After Sea World San Diego... I know you were homesick, Don. I know there were times you wanted to come back here, but you didn't because of me. Well, you're home now, Don. I promise those sacrifices you made won't be in vain. Jon has foretold of a night, some nights from now, when thanks to Secret Camera, legions a-and multitudes of already adoring fans shall gather - and they shall receive our music in rapture!
Frank[calming Don, who is hyperventilating]Easy, Don. Start again, from the beginning. Patient smile.
ClaraStop saying your facial expressions out loud. It's extremely annoying.
FrankWe were in the forest like secret squirrels, and now we're likable! We're - we're so like... nnnnng... hmmm... it's gonna be huge! Jon fixed everything! You gotta come see us tomorrow night, I promise nothing bad'll happen to you!
Jon Burroughs[narration]Despite all the hardships I have suffered here, something inside me is beginning to stir. I've come to realize that this is my Bluff, Kansas. That here in Vetno, I have found my abusive childhood, my mental hospital. That which pushes me to my furthest corners.