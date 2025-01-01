Menu
Frank Movie Quotes

Frank [singing] Stale beer. Fat fucked, smoked out. Cowpoked. Sequined mountain ladies. I love your wall. Put your arms around me. Fiddly digits, itchy britches. I love you all.
Don You play C, F and G?
Jon Burroughs Yeah.
Don You're in.
Jon Burroughs Can I ask you something?
Frank Sure.
Jon Burroughs Why do you wear that?
Frank ...do you think it's weird?
Jon Burroughs Kinda.
Frank Well, normal faces are weird, too. You know, the way they're smooth... smooth... smooth... and blech! You know? All bumpy and holes, I mean, what are eyes like? It's like a science fiction movie. Don't get me started on lips. Like the edges of a severe wound.
Jon Burroughs That's true. But your head is still sort of intimidating.
Frank Well, underneath it I'm giving you a welcoming smile. Would it help if I said my facial expressions out loud?
Jon Burroughs Well... maybe.
Frank Welcoming smile.
[During a show, Frank falls to the floor in pain]
Jon Burroughs What's wrong?
Frank [strained] Your music's shit...
Frank [singing] Coca cola, lipstick ringo/Dance all night, dance all night/I've got dancing legs, woo!/I'VE GOT DANCING LEGS!/They won't stop me dancing/No, they won't stop me dancing/Kiss me, just kiss me/Kiss me, Nefertiti/Just the way you like it/Just the way you like it/Kiss me, kiss me/Lipstick kiss me lipstick ringo that's the way you like it!
Jon Burroughs Wow, this is beautiful. What do you call it?
Clara Stay away from my fucking theremin.
Frank Saddle up / Secure the galactic perimeters / Weak and strong, nuclear bombs / Now what's together / Will soon come apart / When it's all over / No back to the start
[repeated line]
Frank I have a certificate.
Frank [after improvising Lone Standing Tuft] It's silly.
Jon Burroughs Frank... that's amazing.
Frank Flattered grin. Followed by bashful half-smile.
Jon Burroughs Miserable childhood. Mental illness. Where do I find that kind of inspiration?
Frank Hey Don. Hey, partner. I remember you saying the desert here was your favorite place in the whole world. After Sea World San Diego... I know you were homesick, Don. I know there were times you wanted to come back here, but you didn't because of me. Well, you're home now, Don. I promise those sacrifices you made won't be in vain. Jon has foretold of a night, some nights from now, when thanks to Secret Camera, legions a-and multitudes of already adoring fans shall gather - and they shall receive our music in rapture!
Frank [calming Don, who is hyperventilating] Easy, Don. Start again, from the beginning. Patient smile.
Clara Stop saying your facial expressions out loud. It's extremely annoying.
Frank We were in the forest like secret squirrels, and now we're likable! We're - we're so like... nnnnng... hmmm... it's gonna be huge! Jon fixed everything! You gotta come see us tomorrow night, I promise nothing bad'll happen to you!
Clara Let's go take a walk.
Frank I'm incredibly happy to be here! I'm fine! I'm relaxed!
Frank Yes... it's like an aviary! You're birds... rock. You're a cormorant... mana... moorhen! Clara - the owl, night-hunter, silent killer.
[to Jon]
Frank What have we got here? Lay an egg for me, little ginger bird. Lay an egg!
Clara I'm not playing the fucking ukulele.
Clara You are a mediocre child.
Jon Burroughs [narration] Despite all the hardships I have suffered here, something inside me is beginning to stir. I've come to realize that this is my Bluff, Kansas. That here in Vetno, I have found my abusive childhood, my mental hospital. That which pushes me to my furthest corners.
Jon Burroughs What goes on inside that head... inside that head?
Frank Lips pursed together as if to say "Enough frivolity" - today, we begin work on the album in earnest.
Frank I've always dreamed of one day having a band member who shared my vision of creating extremely likable music. So, thank you, Jon. You gave me the little push I needed.
Jon Burroughs He said I was cherishable, and he picked me to join the band.
Clara You are fingers being told which keys to push.
Jon Burroughs I push my own keys...
Clara Ten little bits of bone and skin.
Jon Burroughs And I'm perfectly capable of going to my furthest corners and composing music.
Clara Your furthest corners?
Jon Burroughs My furthest corners.
Clara Someone needs to punch you in the face.
Frank We'll have many productive seasons here.
