Kinoafisha
Films
Manglehorn
Manglehorn Movie Quotes
A.J. Manglehorn
You look great. Like a racehorse.
Dawn
You know you're a son of a bitch?
A.J. Manglehorn
Yes... I'm aware of it.
Dawn
Yes, you didn't?
A.J. Manglehorn
Yes... I'm aware of it. I'm a son of a bitch. But in time, who isn't?
[first lines]
A.J. Manglehorn
Manglehorn, who are we locking?
A.J. Manglehorn
Oh Franny. I'm sorry, I didn't mean to scare you last night. But what am I gonna do, sometimes I get crazy.
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
