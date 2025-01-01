Menu
Kinoafisha Films Warcraft Warcraft Movie Quotes

Warcraft Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Anduin Lothar I've spent more time protecting my king, than my own son. Does that make me loyal, or a fool?
[from trailer]
Durotan I've led thousands of warriors into battle, but I fear being a father. Does that make me a leader, or a coward?
[from trailer]
Anduin Lothar Some see death as having some greater purpose, but when it is one of your own, it is hard to grasp anything good comes from it.
[from trailer]
Durotan Our hope is destroyed; there is nothing to go back to. Is war the only answer?
Medivh If you truly love someone, you'll go to the ends of the Earth to find them.
Anduin Lothar Sounds like a trap.
Garona It is not.
Anduin Lothar Could be.
Garona It is not.
Anduin Lothar Could be.
Garona It is not.
[in the midst of Gul'dan's fight with Durotan, the portal begins to activate]
Gul'dan The incantation... I have no time for this. Blackhand!
[He motions for Blackhand to finish Durotan. Blackhand hesitates, then drops Gul'dan's staff to the ground]
Blackhand This is a Mak'Gora, you will respect our traditions. Keep fighting!
Medivh I'm sorry old friend. Seems I have let the Orcs into this world. The Fel... just twisted me, I... don't even know what else I may have done. I just... don't remember. Everything I thought to protect I have... destroyed. I can't control the Fel... no one can.
[last lines]
Durotan [voice-over] You will travel far, my little Go'el. My world may be lost, but this is your world now. Take what you need from it. Make a home for the orcs and let no one stand in your way. You are the son of Durotan and Draka, an unbroken line of chieftains. And our people need a leader now more than ever.
[SPOILER]
[after Lothar defeats Blackhand]
Gul'dan Kill him.
[No one moves]
Gul'dan Kill him!
Garona Gul'dan, the Mak'Gora is sacred. The human won fairly. Honor our traditions.
Gul'dan I will not be disobeyed!
[as Lothar walks toward his griffon, the orcs make way for him, saluting respectfully]
Gul'dan What are you waiting for? Do as I say! Traitors! Get out of my way, I'll do it myself-!
Garona [steps in front of him] Who will follow you after this? If you do this... you will lose the Horde. And this war is just beginning.
[Khadgar turns Lothar's prison guard into a sheep, then picks up the keys and unlocks his cell]
Khadgar It only works on the simple-minded. It lasts about a minute. Your armor, Commander.
[the sheep lows in protest]
Khadgar Sorry.
Garona [on Khadgar] He wishes to lie with me.
Khadgar I beg your pardon?
Garona You would be injured.
Khadgar I don't want to lie with you!
Garona Good. You would not be an effective mate.
[Lother snickers]
Garona Why do you laugh? I cannot see how you humans survive such a thing. How you survive anything. No muscles to protect you, brittle bones that break.
[first lines]
Durotan [voice-over] There has been a war between orcs and humans for as long as can be remembered. But there was once a time, when we did not even know who our enemy was. Or what that evil green magic, the fel, had done to us. But in the beginning, how could we have known? What choice did we have? Our world was dying. And I had to find my clan a new home.
Anduin Lothar Guardian, what is the Fel?
Medivh A magic unlike any other. It feeds on life itself. It pollutes the user, twisting everything it touches. It promises great power, but it exacts a terrible price. There is no place for the Fel in Azeroth.
Durotan Wherever Gul'dan works his magic, the land dies.
Medivh It's the loneliness that makes us weak
