[in the midst of Gul'dan's fight with Durotan, the portal begins to activate]

Gul'dan The incantation... I have no time for this. Blackhand!

[He motions for Blackhand to finish Durotan. Blackhand hesitates, then drops Gul'dan's staff to the ground]