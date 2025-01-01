[in the midst of Gul'dan's fight with Durotan, the portal begins to activate]
Gul'danThe incantation... I have no time for this. Blackhand!
[He motions for Blackhand to finish Durotan. Blackhand hesitates, then drops Gul'dan's staff to the ground]
BlackhandThis is a Mak'Gora, you will respect our traditions. Keep fighting!
MedivhI'm sorry old friend. Seems I have let the Orcs into this world. The Fel... just twisted me, I... don't even know what else I may have done. I just... don't remember. Everything I thought to protect I have... destroyed. I can't control the Fel... no one can.
[last lines]
Durotan[voice-over]You will travel far, my little Go'el. My world may be lost, but this is your world now. Take what you need from it. Make a home for the orcs and let no one stand in your way. You are the son of Durotan and Draka, an unbroken line of chieftains. And our people need a leader now more than ever.
GaronaWhy do you laugh? I cannot see how you humans survive such a thing. How you survive anything. No muscles to protect you, brittle bones that break.
[first lines]
Durotan[voice-over]There has been a war between orcs and humans for as long as can be remembered. But there was once a time, when we did not even know who our enemy was. Or what that evil green magic, the fel, had done to us. But in the beginning, how could we have known? What choice did we have? Our world was dying. And I had to find my clan a new home.
MedivhA magic unlike any other. It feeds on life itself. It pollutes the user, twisting everything it touches. It promises great power, but it exacts a terrible price. There is no place for the Fel in Azeroth.
DurotanWherever Gul'dan works his magic, the land dies.