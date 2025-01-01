Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Silver Case Silver Case Movie Quotes

Silver Case Movie Quotes

Barabba Look boss it's Tuco who fucked up not us. Just give us a few more days. You kill us... you and your benefactor don't get anything, no money, no merchandise, no nothing, just two dead bodies...
Abraham Hey fellas! I'll give you 48 hours. You ruin my dream. I'll shoot you in the ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abraham Wait a minute! We're using film metaphors? I thought we were using barnyard code?
Senator What? What difference does it make?
Abraham You know. The pig is in the poke. We've got a prize winning cow. Like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barabba Where did you find it?
Tuco In an alley.
Barabba In an alley?
Tuco Yeah.
Barabba Did he just say in an alley?
Caesar That's what the man said. He said that.
Barabba Cause a lot of people leave valuable items in an alley.
Caesar I know if I had a valuable briefcase, that's where I'd leave it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Business Man #2 Hey, if it's a bomb are you sure we should keep it?
Business Man #1 It's not a fucking bomb, you dipshit. Here, take it.
Business Man #2 No, thanks. I don't want to hold it.
Business Man #1 It's not a fucking bomb.
Business Man #2 Then why don't you hold it?
Business Man #1 Because I've already got this one...
Business Man #2 Then give me that one and you can keep this one.
Business Man #1 You guys are fucking with us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barabba You know what the real problem is? It isn't about the individual anymore. When you boil it down, we're all just sheep. It's the corporations taking over the world. And we just let them. hey take a product, write on it that it's good and healthy and people buy it. No one takes a moment to think about it. To question it. We just want the easiest and quickest answer. The easiest and quickest product. I mean, seriously, who thinks with his own head anymore. We are so fucked up as a society. I mean, it's ridiculous that in order to get something you need to get something else and that thing you want or you need to get is tied to the other one you needed to get in the first place... so there's no way you're going to get that first thing without getting the second one and that's because it's simply impossible to get that thing without having gotten the other one first... you know what I mean...
Caesar Like peanut butter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more