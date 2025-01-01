Barabba You know what the real problem is? It isn't about the individual anymore. When you boil it down, we're all just sheep. It's the corporations taking over the world. And we just let them. hey take a product, write on it that it's good and healthy and people buy it. No one takes a moment to think about it. To question it. We just want the easiest and quickest answer. The easiest and quickest product. I mean, seriously, who thinks with his own head anymore. We are so fucked up as a society. I mean, it's ridiculous that in order to get something you need to get something else and that thing you want or you need to get is tied to the other one you needed to get in the first place... so there's no way you're going to get that first thing without getting the second one and that's because it's simply impossible to get that thing without having gotten the other one first... you know what I mean...

Caesar Like peanut butter.