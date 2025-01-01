Menu
Clouds of Sils Maria Movie Quotes

Clouds of Sils Maria Movie Quotes

Valentine It's theatre. It's an interpretation of life. It can be truer than life itself.
Maria Enders You can't get innocent twice.
Maria Enders [Referring to Jo-Ann] She dives headfirst into a character's ambiguities, but I don't. That's why you admire what she does.
Valentine Yeah. You know, I think that when you watch her in a movie like in the one we saw tonight, there is - there is no distance there.
Maria Enders It's normal, it's a - culture. Right?
Valentine Agreed.
Maria Enders What's wrong with my acting? What do I need to do to make you admire me? Do I think too much? Huh? I'm too classical; not liberated like Jo-Ann? You're here to talk to me, so start talking.
Valentine I don't know. You, you, you can't be as accomplished as you are and as well-rounded as an actress as you are and still expect to hold on to the privileges of youth. It just doesn't work that that.
Maria Enders Oh. So I'm allowed to not be old as long as I don't want to be young. Is that it?
Valentine Yeah, I don't know, I guess so. Yes, totally, well put. Fuck. I think maybe good night.
Maria Enders I don't know why you are so dead set on making this play say the opposite of what it was meant to say.
Valentine At 20, you saw Sigrid's ambition, and you saw her violence because you felt it in yourself.
Maria Enders So?
Valentine So, that's what I'm saying. The text is like an object. It's going to change perspective based on where you're standing.
Maria Enders I don't know.
Valentine We should go. We're going to miss the snake.
Maria Enders There won't be any snake.
Valentine Fuck it.
Christopher Giles We're not allowed to regret anything. If we're sincere, then we're the sum total of our experiences - no exceptions.
Maria Enders [Referring once again to the play 'Maloja Snake'] I don't know why I should be helping bring it to life.
Valentine I bet you weren't saying stuff like this when you were playing Sigrid.
Maria Enders I was a kid when I was playing Sigrid. I - I wasn't asking those kind of questions.
Valentine Like Jo-Ann and her science fiction film?
Maria Enders Yeah, probably.
Valentine Don't you want to get that innocence back?
Maria Enders You can't get innocent twice.
Valentine You can. If you just accepted Helena the way you accepted Sigrid. Obviously it's easier to relate to strength rather than weakness. Youth is better than maturity. Cruelty is cruel; suffering sucks. She's - she's mature and she's innocent. She's innocent in her own right. That's what I like about her.
Maria Enders Make some coffee: want some?
Valentine [Repeats 'Cruelty is cruel; suffering sucks' to herself and shakes head in self-conscious regret at the unsophisticated sound of it]
Valentine You didn't answer me. You have your interpretation of the play. I think mine's just confusing you. It's frustrating me. It's uncomfortable. It's not good.
Maria Enders Stay.
Valentine No, no.
Maria Enders Please, stay. I need you.
Maria Enders To excel and to know how to show it is to excel twice.
Piers Roaldson [Piers proposes new movie mutant role for Maria] I'm trying to consider genetics from a more human point of view.
Maria Enders When I was reading it, I imagined someone much younger. Maybe me younger, actually, but you were seeing me in movies that were made years ago. I - I've changed.
Piers Roaldson She has no age. Or else, she's every age at once. Like all of us.
Maria Enders Can I be frank? Maybe it's because I'm working with her, but as I was reading it, I - I kept thinking about Jo-Ann.
Piers Roaldson Yeah, well personally, I never think about Jo-Ann Ellis.
Maria Enders You're wrong. She's smart. And talented. She's modern, just like your character.
Piers Roaldson My character isn't modern. Not in that way, anyway. She's, outside of time.
Maria Enders Outside of time. I don't understand. It's too abstract for me. It's all right.
Piers Roaldson I - I don't like this era.
Maria Enders You're wrong. It's yours!
Piers Roaldson Amen! I didn't choose it.
Maria Enders [laughs]
Piers Roaldson And if my era is Jo-Ann Ellis and viral Internet scandals I think I'm entitled to feel unrelated, aren't I. I mean, it's nothing against her, I guess I just assumed you'd understand.
Maria Enders No, but everything is weighted to make Sigrid look good.
Valentine I didn't read it like that. I see her arrogance and her cruelty. And Helena's humanity. She's able to talk about her own pain. It's moving.
Maria Enders [Maria feels Sigrid's lines in the script sound phony] Honestly, you don't find this ridiculous?
Valentine Why, because she speaks brutally?
Maria Enders No, because it's phony. I don't believe it.
Valentine So you don't think people can be blinded by their own emotions?
Maria Enders Oh, I do, but not to that extent. It's too theoretical. Even a little stupid.
Valentine It's theater. It's an interpretation of life. It can be truer than life itself. Sigrid puts Helena's desires into words. She says the unspoken. She formulates it.
Maria Enders Cruelly.
Valentine OK, Cruelly.
Maria Enders Yeah, cruelly. Because she's up to no good. You're not in the character's skin. You - I have no choice, I have to be them. I have to identify with them. When it's phony, I feel it - viscerally. Can be literary but still be true. Can feel the difference and can hear it.
Maria Enders I played Sigrid in 'Maloja Snake' when I was 18. For me it was more than a role, and... in some way I am still Sigrid.
Klaus Diesterweg That's my point, Sigrid seduces Helena...
Maria Enders And it has nothing to do with being a lesbian, by the way. I've always been straight.
Klaus Diesterweg [Talking about the paparazzi crisis swirling around Christopher Giles] The media is going to crucify him.
Jo-Ann Ellis No, no. I'll take the heat. I'll be the homewrecker. I'm used to getting nasty shit written about me. I could obviously care less.
Klaus Diesterweg Do you want to cancel tomorrow's rehearsal? Maria, would you mind?
Maria Enders Of course not.
Jo-Ann Ellis No way. No, no, no. I'd rather work.
Christopher Giles Tastes can get worn out, kind of like desire.
Maria Enders Sigrid is - free, beyond everything, and, most of all, she's destructive, unpredictable. And, right or wrong, I've always identified with that freedom. It's a way of, ah, protecting myself.
Maria Enders Stay.
Valentine No, no.
Maria Enders Please stay.
Valentine She knows that it means her downfall, but that's the ultimate truth to desire. It's fuckin' powerful!
Maria Enders [laughter]
Valentine Oh my God, I hate you sometimes so much!
Maria Enders You're making my head spin!
Jo-Ann Ellis You know, it's incredibly brave of you to take on the role of Helena. It's - it's a way of dealing with time.
Maria Enders Well, I dunno, sometimes I - I tell myself that it's just a job, and I'll be happy to move on when it's over.
Maria Enders Jo-Ann?
Jo-Ann Ellis What's up?
Maria Enders I wanted to ask you. You know the scene at the beginning of Act 3 when you tell me you want to leave and I get on my knees and I beg you to stay? You're on the phone ordering pepperoncini pizza for your coworkers in accounting. You leave without looking at me. As if I didn't exist. If you could pause for a second. Helena's distress would last longer when she's left alone in her office. Well, the way you're playing it, the audience follows you out but instantly forgets about her. So...
Jo-Ann Ellis So? So what?
Maria Enders When, when I played Sigrid I held it longer. I thought it was more powerful. Erotically. I mean, it really played well.
Jo-Ann Ellis No one gives a fuck about Helena at that point, do they? I'm sorry, it's pretty clear to me that this woman is all washed up. I mean, your character, Maria, not you. And when Sigrid leaves Helena's office, Helena's a wreck, and we get it. You know, it's time to move on. I think they want what comes next.
Maria Enders If you just held it a few seconds longer.
Jo-Ann Ellis It doesn't really feel right for me, Maria.
Maria Enders You're right. Yeah. I - I - I think I'm - I'm lost in my memories. You think you've forgotten your old habits, but their all - they all come back. Have to break them.
Jo-Ann Ellis I guess you do!
Maria Enders [On the phone] A sequel to 'Maloja Snake'? Yes, he did mention it to me. He wanted me to play Sigrid 20 years later. But... I have no idea what he had in mind. It was very vague. He must have given up on it. Do I regret it? Of course, I regret it.
Valentine This is Berndt.
Berndt Hi. Nice to meet you.
Maria Enders Nice to meet you.
Valentine You know those really - trashy photos I showed you of Lindsay Lohan. This guy's responsible.
Berndt Well, I try to be more elegant today.
Valentine TMZ deemed her the A-list actress that dreamt of making it to the Z-list.
Maria Enders You could have told me sooner!
Valentine You despise internet gossip.
Maria Enders This is not gossip. This is information.
Valentine It's celebrity news.
Maria Enders Look, there! Is that the snake?
Valentine No. No, it's just mist. A little fog, when it breaks up.
Maria Enders It's still pretty beautiful, though, huh? It's like its gathering and pouring out into the valley. Maybe it is the snake. We have to be patient. No, it's not the snake. Oh, yes! I think it's turning into the snake. How 'bout you? Val? What the hell are you doing? Val? Val? Val? Val? Val? Come to me. Val? Val?
Maria Enders I had a dream. We were already rehearsing and past and present were blending together. Confused.
Valentine No kidding.
Maria Enders I shouldn't have said yes to Klaus, but Wilhelm's death, mourning, I couldn't refuse.
Valentine He is a sick director. Jo-Ann is a superstar. Pay's well.
Maria Enders I don't need the money.
Valentine OK.
Maria Enders [Against Valentine's suggestions, Maria leads them astray in the Alps] I think this road takes us to Maloja.
Valentine What'll we do when we get to Maloja?
Maria Enders Take the bus.
Valentine You know you don't have to keep me on if you find my ideas simplistic.
Maria Enders What makes you say that?
Valentine If you find my point of view - uninteresting - I - I don't really know what I'm doing here. I can run lines with you but I don't really see the point. You can find anyone to do that.
Maria Enders All I'm saying is that thinking about a text is different than living it. It's nothing against you.
Valentine You hate the play. You hate her. You don't have to take it out on me. I'm just doing my job.
Jo-Ann Ellis I don't think you understand how much of an honor this is for me. When I was 15 I saw um - um, forgot that movie you did - with the CIA and Harrison Ford - I'm so sorry I'm blanking...
Maria Enders "A Beetle on Its Back."
Jo-Ann Ellis "A Beetle on Its Back," with Harrison Ford. You blew my mind! You, you, you were the epitome of class. You were everything I ever wanted to be as an actress. I mean, the way you battled the politicians and the military brass men, it was, it was captivating!
Maria Enders Spare me the gloom. I'm not the one who died.
Maria Enders A sea of gray hair.
Valentine Completely.
Klaus Diesterweg Sigrid revives this hidden violence in Helena.
Maria Enders Was it hidden or - tamed?
Henryk Wald Are you sure you don't want to have a last drink.
Maria Enders [Burst out laughing] I'm already drunk, darling.
Maria Enders You promised, no ghosts.
Rosa Melchior There aren't any.
Maria Enders I was joking!
Rosa Melchior No, was half-joking.
Rosa Melchior It's almost a century old. Actually, it comes from very far away. That's the beauty of it.
Waldhaus Hotel Concierge Do you still want to see the snake? You asked me the other day.
Valentine Oh, yeah.
Waldhaus Hotel Concierge The weather they are predicting for tomorrow seems ideal. So, you better make sure you're out there at daybreak. It's wonderful to see - coming over the Maloja Pass.
Valentine Great. Awesome. That's amazing. Thank you.
Maria Enders You can imagine anything you want. Are we going the right way? I mean, I don't mind waking up at the crack of dawn; but, not to get lost in the mountains and miss the snake.
Valentine Well, we're basically here. You happy?
Maria Enders What makes you think we're here?
Valentine I've got a map!
London Theater Assistant [Last lines] Curtain in five minutes.
Maria Enders How's the house?
London Theater Assistant Full.
Maria Enders [Referring to the proposed role of Helena] Time's gone by and she can't accept it. Me neither, I guess.
Klaus Diesterweg There is no antagonism. It's the attraction of two women with the same wound. Sigrid and Helena are one and the same person. One and the same person. That's what the play's about. And because you were Sigrid, only you can be Helena now.
Maria Enders How can you be so sure?
Klaus Diesterweg You know as well as I do that Wilhelm Melchior had been working on a sequel for years.
Maria Enders Yes. But it was about Sigrid at 40 years old.
Klaus Diesterweg No, it was about Sigrid 20 years later became Helena.
Maria Enders So who's going to play Sigrid?
Klaus Diesterweg Jo-Ann Ellis. She did a superhero movie that just opened in the States.
Maria Enders And besides that?
Klaus Diesterweg Not much. She's 19. She's a lot more interesting that her interviews and profiles. She has a theatrical background. She doesn't want to be swallowed up by Hollywood. She admires you and is willing to pull out of her other commitments.
Maria Enders I'll listen carefully. But to be honest, the role scares me. Helena scares me. I'm in the middle of a divorce. I feel alone, and vulnerable. Probably too vulnerable to do this.
Klaus Diesterweg If you refuse, I'll understand, but it will be a missed opportunity, especially for Wilhelm.
Maria Enders I should get going.
Klaus Diesterweg Excuse me, but I won't be staying for dinner. Good evening madam.
Maria Enders Klaus, I have another reason. Susan Rosenberg. She played Helena with me.
Klaus Diesterweg I remember Susan Rosenberg.
Maria Enders She died in a car accident a year after. It's a superstition; I've always associated her death with Helena's suicide.
Klaus Diesterweg She was a lousy actress who didn't understand a thing about the role. And her conventional style of acting highlighted the modernity of your performance. You should be grateful to her.
