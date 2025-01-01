Maria EndersWhat's wrong with my acting? What do I need to do to make you admire me? Do I think too much? Huh? I'm too classical; not liberated like Jo-Ann? You're here to talk to me, so start talking.
ValentineI don't know. You, you, you can't be as accomplished as you are and as well-rounded as an actress as you are and still expect to hold on to the privileges of youth. It just doesn't work that that.
Maria EndersOh. So I'm allowed to not be old as long as I don't want to be young. Is that it?
ValentineYeah, I don't know, I guess so. Yes, totally, well put. Fuck. I think maybe good night.
Maria EndersI don't know why you are so dead set on making this play say the opposite of what it was meant to say.
ValentineAt 20, you saw Sigrid's ambition, and you saw her violence because you felt it in yourself.
ValentineYou can. If you just accepted Helena the way you accepted Sigrid. Obviously it's easier to relate to strength rather than weakness. Youth is better than maturity. Cruelty is cruel; suffering sucks. She's - she's mature and she's innocent. She's innocent in her own right. That's what I like about her.
Maria EndersYeah, cruelly. Because she's up to no good. You're not in the character's skin. You - I have no choice, I have to be them. I have to identify with them. When it's phony, I feel it - viscerally. Can be literary but still be true. Can feel the difference and can hear it.
Maria EndersI played Sigrid in 'Maloja Snake' when I was 18. For me it was more than a role, and... in some way I am still Sigrid.
Maria EndersSigrid is - free, beyond everything, and, most of all, she's destructive, unpredictable. And, right or wrong, I've always identified with that freedom. It's a way of, ah, protecting myself.
Maria EndersI wanted to ask you. You know the scene at the beginning of Act 3 when you tell me you want to leave and I get on my knees and I beg you to stay? You're on the phone ordering pepperoncini pizza for your coworkers in accounting. You leave without looking at me. As if I didn't exist. If you could pause for a second. Helena's distress would last longer when she's left alone in her office. Well, the way you're playing it, the audience follows you out but instantly forgets about her. So...
Maria EndersWhen, when I played Sigrid I held it longer. I thought it was more powerful. Erotically. I mean, it really played well.
Jo-Ann EllisNo one gives a fuck about Helena at that point, do they? I'm sorry, it's pretty clear to me that this woman is all washed up. I mean, your character, Maria, not you. And when Sigrid leaves Helena's office, Helena's a wreck, and we get it. You know, it's time to move on. I think they want what comes next.
Maria Enders[On the phone]A sequel to 'Maloja Snake'? Yes, he did mention it to me. He wanted me to play Sigrid 20 years later. But... I have no idea what he had in mind. It was very vague. He must have given up on it. Do I regret it? Of course, I regret it.
ValentineNo. No, it's just mist. A little fog, when it breaks up.
Maria EndersIt's still pretty beautiful, though, huh? It's like its gathering and pouring out into the valley. Maybe it is the snake. We have to be patient. No, it's not the snake. Oh, yes! I think it's turning into the snake. How 'bout you? Val? What the hell are you doing? Val? Val? Val? Val? Val? Come to me. Val? Val?
Maria EndersI had a dream. We were already rehearsing and past and present were blending together. Confused.
Jo-Ann Ellis"A Beetle on Its Back," with Harrison Ford. You blew my mind! You, you, you were the epitome of class. You were everything I ever wanted to be as an actress. I mean, the way you battled the politicians and the military brass men, it was, it was captivating!
Maria Enders[Referring to the proposed role of Helena]Time's gone by and she can't accept it. Me neither, I guess.
Klaus DiesterwegThere is no antagonism. It's the attraction of two women with the same wound. Sigrid and Helena are one and the same person. One and the same person. That's what the play's about. And because you were Sigrid, only you can be Helena now.
Klaus DiesterwegNot much. She's 19. She's a lot more interesting that her interviews and profiles. She has a theatrical background. She doesn't want to be swallowed up by Hollywood. She admires you and is willing to pull out of her other commitments.
Maria EndersI'll listen carefully. But to be honest, the role scares me. Helena scares me. I'm in the middle of a divorce. I feel alone, and vulnerable. Probably too vulnerable to do this.
Klaus DiesterwegIf you refuse, I'll understand, but it will be a missed opportunity, especially for Wilhelm.