Maria Enders [Referring to the proposed role of Helena] Time's gone by and she can't accept it. Me neither, I guess.

Klaus Diesterweg There is no antagonism. It's the attraction of two women with the same wound. Sigrid and Helena are one and the same person. One and the same person. That's what the play's about. And because you were Sigrid, only you can be Helena now.

Maria Enders How can you be so sure?

Klaus Diesterweg You know as well as I do that Wilhelm Melchior had been working on a sequel for years.

Maria Enders Yes. But it was about Sigrid at 40 years old.

Klaus Diesterweg No, it was about Sigrid 20 years later became Helena.

Maria Enders So who's going to play Sigrid?

Klaus Diesterweg Jo-Ann Ellis. She did a superhero movie that just opened in the States.

Maria Enders And besides that?

Klaus Diesterweg Not much. She's 19. She's a lot more interesting that her interviews and profiles. She has a theatrical background. She doesn't want to be swallowed up by Hollywood. She admires you and is willing to pull out of her other commitments.

Maria Enders I'll listen carefully. But to be honest, the role scares me. Helena scares me. I'm in the middle of a divorce. I feel alone, and vulnerable. Probably too vulnerable to do this.

Klaus Diesterweg If you refuse, I'll understand, but it will be a missed opportunity, especially for Wilhelm.

Maria Enders I should get going.

Klaus Diesterweg Excuse me, but I won't be staying for dinner. Good evening madam.

Maria Enders Klaus, I have another reason. Susan Rosenberg. She played Helena with me.

Klaus Diesterweg I remember Susan Rosenberg.

Maria Enders She died in a car accident a year after. It's a superstition; I've always associated her death with Helena's suicide.